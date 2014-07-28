Ebola outbreak
Medical staff working with Medecins sans Frontieres (MSF) prepare to bring food to patients kept in an isolatimore
Medical staff working with Medecins sans Frontieres (MSF) put on their protective gear before entering an isolmore
Health workers carry the body of an Ebola virus victim in Kenema, Sierra Leone June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Umaru Fomore
Medical staff take a blood sample from a suspected Ebola patient at the government hospital in Kenema, Sierra more
A health worker removes his protective suit as he emerges from an isolation area at the Medecins sans Frontiermore
A health worker with disinfectant spray walks down a street outside the government hospital in Kenema, Sierra more
Medical staff put on protective gear in Kenema government hospital before taking a sample from a suspected Ebomore
Health workers take blood samples for Ebola virus testing at a screening tent in the local government hospitalmore
Government health workers administer blood tests to check for the Ebola virus in Kenema, Sierra Leone June 25,more
A scientist separates blood cells from plasma cells to isolate any Ebola RNA in order to test for the virus atmore
Government health workers are seen during the administration of blood tests for the Ebola virus in Kenema, Siemore
Rose Komono poses for a picture at a health clinic after overcoming the Ebola virus in Gueckedou, Guinea Aprilmore
A view of the isolation block of a hospital where Ebola victims are being treated in Macenta, Guinea March 27,more
Workers from Doctors Without Borders unload emergency medical supplies to deal with an Ebola outbreak in Conakmore
下一个
Clashes near crash site
Ukrainian forces battle with pro-Russian rebels close to where Malaysian flight MH17 crashed.
Inside the tunnels of Gaza
The Israeli army hunts for underground passages said to be used by Palestinian militants for cross-border attacks.
Gaza offensive
Our latest photos from the Israel-Gaza conflict.
Amid the crash site
Details amid the MH17 debris field in Ukraine.
精选图集
Portugal wins Eurovision for first time
Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.
Venezuela's elders throw punches at police
Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima
Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike grows
More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Dior in the desert
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.
Eurovision: the contenders
The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.
Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak
A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.