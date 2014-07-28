版本:
图片 | 2014年 7月 29日 星期二 03:20 BJT

Ebola outbreak

Medical staff working with Medecins sans Frontieres (MSF) prepare to bring food to patients kept in an isolation area at the MSF Ebola treatment center in Kailahun, Sierra Leone July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Tommy Trenchard

2014年 7月 29日 星期二
Medical staff working with Medecins sans Frontieres (MSF) prepare to bring food to patients kept in an isolation area at the MSF Ebola treatment center in Kailahun, Sierra Leone July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Tommy Trenchard
Medical staff working with Medecins sans Frontieres (MSF) put on their protective gear before entering an isolation area at the MSF Ebola treatment center in Kailahun, Sierra Leone July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Tommy Trenchard

2014年 7月 29日 星期二
Medical staff working with Medecins sans Frontieres (MSF) put on their protective gear before entering an isolation area at the MSF Ebola treatment center in Kailahun, Sierra Leone July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Tommy Trenchard
Health workers carry the body of an Ebola virus victim in Kenema, Sierra Leone June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Umaru Fofana

2014年 7月 29日 星期二
Health workers carry the body of an Ebola virus victim in Kenema, Sierra Leone June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Umaru Fofana
Medical staff take a blood sample from a suspected Ebola patient at the government hospital in Kenema, Sierra Leone July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Tommy Trenchard

2014年 7月 29日 星期二
Medical staff take a blood sample from a suspected Ebola patient at the government hospital in Kenema, Sierra Leone July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Tommy Trenchard
A health worker removes his protective suit as he emerges from an isolation area at the Medecins sans Frontieres Ebola treatment center in Kailahun, Sierra Leone July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Tommy Trenchard

2014年 7月 29日 星期二
A health worker removes his protective suit as he emerges from an isolation area at the Medecins sans Frontieres Ebola treatment center in Kailahun, Sierra Leone July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Tommy Trenchard
A health worker with disinfectant spray walks down a street outside the government hospital in Kenema, Sierra Leone July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Tommy Trenchard

2014年 7月 29日 星期二
A health worker with disinfectant spray walks down a street outside the government hospital in Kenema, Sierra Leone July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Tommy Trenchard
Medical staff put on protective gear in Kenema government hospital before taking a sample from a suspected Ebola patient in Kenema, Sierra Leone July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Tommy Trenchard

2014年 7月 29日 星期二
Medical staff put on protective gear in Kenema government hospital before taking a sample from a suspected Ebola patient in Kenema, Sierra Leone July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Tommy Trenchard
Health workers take blood samples for Ebola virus testing at a screening tent in the local government hospital in Kenema, Sierra Leone June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Tommy Trenchard

2014年 7月 29日 星期二
Health workers take blood samples for Ebola virus testing at a screening tent in the local government hospital in Kenema, Sierra Leone June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Tommy Trenchard
Government health workers administer blood tests to check for the Ebola virus in Kenema, Sierra Leone June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Umaru Fofana

2014年 7月 29日 星期二
Government health workers administer blood tests to check for the Ebola virus in Kenema, Sierra Leone June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Umaru Fofana
A scientist separates blood cells from plasma cells to isolate any Ebola RNA in order to test for the virus at the European Mobile Laboratory in Gueckedou, Guinea April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Misha Hussain

2014年 7月 29日 星期二
A scientist separates blood cells from plasma cells to isolate any Ebola RNA in order to test for the virus at the European Mobile Laboratory in Gueckedou, Guinea April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Misha Hussain
Government health workers are seen during the administration of blood tests for the Ebola virus in Kenema, Sierra Leone June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Umaru Fofana

2014年 7月 29日 星期二
Government health workers are seen during the administration of blood tests for the Ebola virus in Kenema, Sierra Leone June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Umaru Fofana
Rose Komono poses for a picture at a health clinic after overcoming the Ebola virus in Gueckedou, Guinea April 3, 2014. Komono became the first victim to have beaten the disease in the region of Gueckedou, which has borne the brunt of the deaths in the impoverished West African nation. REUTERS/Misha Hussain

2014年 7月 29日 星期二
Rose Komono poses for a picture at a health clinic after overcoming the Ebola virus in Gueckedou, Guinea April 3, 2014. Komono became the first victim to have beaten the disease in the region of Gueckedou, which has borne the brunt of the deaths in the impoverished West African nation. REUTERS/Misha Hussain
A view of the isolation block of a hospital where Ebola victims are being treated in Macenta, Guinea March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

2014年 7月 29日 星期二
A view of the isolation block of a hospital where Ebola victims are being treated in Macenta, Guinea March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Workers from Doctors Without Borders unload emergency medical supplies to deal with an Ebola outbreak in Conakry, Guinea March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Saliou Samb

2014年 7月 29日 星期二
Workers from Doctors Without Borders unload emergency medical supplies to deal with an Ebola outbreak in Conakry, Guinea March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Saliou Samb
