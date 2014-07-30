Second UN school hit
A Palestinian woman looks on as she stands at a United Nations-run school sheltering Palestinians displaced bymore
Palestinians look at a damaged classroom at a United Nation-run school sheltering Palestinians displaced by anmore
A Palestinian woman carries her belongings at a United Nations-run school sheltering Palestinians displaced bymore
Palestinians collect the remains of bodies at a United Nation-run school sheltering Palestinians displaced by more
Palestinians gather around the carcasses of donkeys which witnesses said died in Israeli shelling, outside a Umore
A Palestinian girl carries her belongings as she walks outside a United Nations-run school sheltering Palestinmore
Palestinians displaced by an Israeli ground offensive look at the aftermath of what witnesses said was nearby more
Palestinians look at a damaged classroom in a United Nation-run school sheltering Palestinians displaced by anmore
A Palestinian woman cries as she holds her son at a United Nations-run school sheltering Palestinians displacemore
Palestinians collect the remains of bodies at a United Nation-run school sheltering Palestinians displaced by more
A Palestinian displaced by an Israeli ground offensive looks at the aftermath of what witnesses said was nearbmore
A Palestinian boy looks on as he stands at a United Nations-run school sheltering Palestinians displaced by anmore
Palestinians look at the carcasses of donkeys which witnesses said died in Israeli shelling, outside a United more
Palestinians displaced by an Israeli ground offensive look at the aftermath of what witnesses said was nearby more
下一个
Polluted waters of China
Growing cities, overuse of fertilizers, and factory wastewater have degraded China's water supplies to the extent that half the nation's rivers and lakes are...
Ebola outbreak
An Ebola outbreak has killed hundreds across Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone.
Clashes near crash site
Ukrainian forces battle with pro-Russian rebels close to where Malaysian flight MH17 crashed.
Inside the tunnels of Gaza
The Israeli army hunts for underground passages said to be used by Palestinian militants for cross-border attacks.
精选图集
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.