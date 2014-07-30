版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 7月 30日 星期三 22:05 BJT

Second UN school hit

A Palestinian woman looks on as she stands at a United Nations-run school sheltering Palestinians displaced by an Israeli ground offensive, that witnesses said was hit by Israeli shelling, in Jebalya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian woman looks on as she stands at a United Nations-run school sheltering Palestinians displaced bymore

2014年 7月 30日 星期三
A Palestinian woman looks on as she stands at a United Nations-run school sheltering Palestinians displaced by an Israeli ground offensive, that witnesses said was hit by Israeli shelling, in Jebalya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
1 / 14
Palestinians look at a damaged classroom at a United Nation-run school sheltering Palestinians displaced by an Israeli ground offensive, that witnesses said was hit by Israeli shelling, in Jebalya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinians look at a damaged classroom at a United Nation-run school sheltering Palestinians displaced by anmore

2014年 7月 30日 星期三
Palestinians look at a damaged classroom at a United Nation-run school sheltering Palestinians displaced by an Israeli ground offensive, that witnesses said was hit by Israeli shelling, in Jebalya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
2 / 14
A Palestinian woman carries her belongings at a United Nations-run school sheltering Palestinians displaced by an Israeli ground offensive, that witnesses said was hit by Israeli shelling, in Jebalya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian woman carries her belongings at a United Nations-run school sheltering Palestinians displaced bymore

2014年 7月 30日 星期三
A Palestinian woman carries her belongings at a United Nations-run school sheltering Palestinians displaced by an Israeli ground offensive, that witnesses said was hit by Israeli shelling, in Jebalya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
3 / 14
Palestinians collect the remains of bodies at a United Nation-run school sheltering Palestinians displaced by an Israeli ground offensive, that witnesses said was hit by Israeli shelling, in Jebalya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinians collect the remains of bodies at a United Nation-run school sheltering Palestinians displaced by more

2014年 7月 30日 星期三
Palestinians collect the remains of bodies at a United Nation-run school sheltering Palestinians displaced by an Israeli ground offensive, that witnesses said was hit by Israeli shelling, in Jebalya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
4 / 14
Palestinians gather around the carcasses of donkeys which witnesses said died in Israeli shelling, outside a United Nation-run school sheltering Palestinians displaced by an Israeli ground offensive, that was also hit by the shelling in Jebalya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinians gather around the carcasses of donkeys which witnesses said died in Israeli shelling, outside a Umore

2014年 7月 30日 星期三
Palestinians gather around the carcasses of donkeys which witnesses said died in Israeli shelling, outside a United Nation-run school sheltering Palestinians displaced by an Israeli ground offensive, that was also hit by the shelling in Jebalya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
5 / 14
A Palestinian girl carries her belongings as she walks outside a United Nations-run school sheltering Palestinians displaced by an Israeli ground offensive, that witnesses said was hit by Israeli shelling, in Jebalya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian girl carries her belongings as she walks outside a United Nations-run school sheltering Palestinmore

2014年 7月 30日 星期三
A Palestinian girl carries her belongings as she walks outside a United Nations-run school sheltering Palestinians displaced by an Israeli ground offensive, that witnesses said was hit by Israeli shelling, in Jebalya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
6 / 14
Palestinians displaced by an Israeli ground offensive look at the aftermath of what witnesses said was nearby Israeli shelling, as they take shelter at a United Nation-run school, that witnesses said was also hit by Israeli shelling, in Jebalya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinians displaced by an Israeli ground offensive look at the aftermath of what witnesses said was nearby more

2014年 7月 30日 星期三
Palestinians displaced by an Israeli ground offensive look at the aftermath of what witnesses said was nearby Israeli shelling, as they take shelter at a United Nation-run school, that witnesses said was also hit by Israeli shelling, in Jebalya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
7 / 14
Palestinians look at a damaged classroom in a United Nation-run school sheltering Palestinians displaced by an Israeli ground offensive, that witnesses said was hit by Israeli shelling, in Jebalya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinians look at a damaged classroom in a United Nation-run school sheltering Palestinians displaced by anmore

2014年 7月 30日 星期三
Palestinians look at a damaged classroom in a United Nation-run school sheltering Palestinians displaced by an Israeli ground offensive, that witnesses said was hit by Israeli shelling, in Jebalya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
8 / 14
A Palestinian woman cries as she holds her son at a United Nations-run school sheltering Palestinians displaced by an Israeli ground offensive, that witnesses said was hit by Israeli shelling, in Jebalya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian woman cries as she holds her son at a United Nations-run school sheltering Palestinians displacemore

2014年 7月 30日 星期三
A Palestinian woman cries as she holds her son at a United Nations-run school sheltering Palestinians displaced by an Israeli ground offensive, that witnesses said was hit by Israeli shelling, in Jebalya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
9 / 14
Palestinians collect the remains of bodies at a United Nation-run school sheltering Palestinians displaced by an Israeli ground offensive, that witnesses said was hit by Israeli shelling, in Jebalya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinians collect the remains of bodies at a United Nation-run school sheltering Palestinians displaced by more

2014年 7月 30日 星期三
Palestinians collect the remains of bodies at a United Nation-run school sheltering Palestinians displaced by an Israeli ground offensive, that witnesses said was hit by Israeli shelling, in Jebalya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
10 / 14
A Palestinian displaced by an Israeli ground offensive looks at the aftermath of what witnesses said was nearby Israeli shelling as they take a shelter at a United Nations-run school, that witnesses said was also hit by Israeli shelling, in Jebalya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian displaced by an Israeli ground offensive looks at the aftermath of what witnesses said was nearbmore

2014年 7月 30日 星期三
A Palestinian displaced by an Israeli ground offensive looks at the aftermath of what witnesses said was nearby Israeli shelling as they take a shelter at a United Nations-run school, that witnesses said was also hit by Israeli shelling, in Jebalya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
11 / 14
A Palestinian boy looks on as he stands at a United Nations-run school sheltering Palestinians displaced by an Israeli ground offensive, that witnesses said was hit by Israeli shelling, in Jebalya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian boy looks on as he stands at a United Nations-run school sheltering Palestinians displaced by anmore

2014年 7月 30日 星期三
A Palestinian boy looks on as he stands at a United Nations-run school sheltering Palestinians displaced by an Israeli ground offensive, that witnesses said was hit by Israeli shelling, in Jebalya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
12 / 14
Palestinians look at the carcasses of donkeys which witnesses said died in Israeli shelling, outside a United Nation-run school sheltering Palestinians displaced by an Israeli ground offensive, that was also hit by the shelling in Jebalya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinians look at the carcasses of donkeys which witnesses said died in Israeli shelling, outside a United more

2014年 7月 30日 星期三
Palestinians look at the carcasses of donkeys which witnesses said died in Israeli shelling, outside a United Nation-run school sheltering Palestinians displaced by an Israeli ground offensive, that was also hit by the shelling in Jebalya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
13 / 14
Palestinians displaced by an Israeli ground offensive look at the aftermath of what witnesses said was nearby Israeli shelling as they take shelter at a United Nation-run school, that witnesses said was also hit by Israeli shelling, in Jebalya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinians displaced by an Israeli ground offensive look at the aftermath of what witnesses said was nearby more

2014年 7月 30日 星期三
Palestinians displaced by an Israeli ground offensive look at the aftermath of what witnesses said was nearby Israeli shelling as they take shelter at a United Nation-run school, that witnesses said was also hit by Israeli shelling, in Jebalya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
14 / 14
重播
下一图片集
Polluted waters of China

Polluted waters of China

下一个

Polluted waters of China

Polluted waters of China

Growing cities, overuse of fertilizers, and factory wastewater have degraded China's water supplies to the extent that half the nation's rivers and lakes are...

2014年 7月 30日
Ebola outbreak

Ebola outbreak

An Ebola outbreak has killed hundreds across Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone.

2014年 7月 29日
Clashes near crash site

Clashes near crash site

Ukrainian forces battle with pro-Russian rebels close to where Malaysian flight MH17 crashed.

2014年 7月 28日
Inside the tunnels of Gaza

Inside the tunnels of Gaza

The Israeli army hunts for underground passages said to be used by Palestinian militants for cross-border attacks.

2014年 7月 26日

精选图集

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

MTV Movie and TV Awards

MTV Movie and TV Awards

Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐