Journey across Mauritania
A truck drives along a road at the TO-14 iron ore mine in Zouerate June 23, 2014. Mauritania's SNIM iron ore mmore
A SNIM truck driver walks in front of trucks at the TO-14 iron ore mine in Zouerate June 23, 2014. SNIM mines more
A machine which breaks down iron ore is seen at the SNIM TO-14 iron ore mine in Zouerate June 23, 2014. SNIM emore
The Guelb mine site is seen in Zouerate June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A SNIM freight train moves to collect iron ore at the Guelb mine site in Zouerate June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Pmore
A SNIM worker oversees the transfer of iron ore to train cars at the Guelb mine site in Zouerate June 24, 2014more
A man climbs down from a rooftop in the iron ore mining town of Zouerate June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A woman walks in front of houses for SNIM workers in the iron ore mining town of Zouerate June 23, 2014. REUTEmore
People wait to board a SNIM train carrying iron ore and mine workers to Nouadhibou on the Atlantic coast, in Zmore
Passengers take a break while travelling on a SNIM train carrying iron ore and mine workers across the desert more
A Chinese businessman looks out the window while on board a SNIM train carrying iron ore and mine workers acromore
Youths stand on a SNIM train carrying iron ore and mine workers in Zouerate June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A SNIM train officer drinks water on a train carrying iron ore and mine workers outside Zouerate June 24, 2014more
People wait to board a SNIM train carrying iron ore and mine workers to Nouadhibou on the Atlantic coast, in Cmore
People wait to board a SNIM train carrying iron ore and mine workers to Nouadhibou on the Atlantic coast, in Cmore
People are seen sitting near to a herd of goats from a window on SNIM train carrying iron ore and mine workersmore
Passengers take a break to pray while travelling on SNIM train carrying iron ore and mine workers across the dmore
Passengers take a break while travelling on a SNIM train carrying iron ore and mine workers across the desert more
A SNIM train officer peers out from a train carrying iron ore and mine workers outside Zouerate June 24, 2014.more
A SNIM train carrying iron ore arrives in Nouadhibou, Mauritania, June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Passengers on a SNIM train carrying iron ore and mine workers arrive in Nouadhibou June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Joe more
A passenger on a SNIM train carrying iron ore and mine workers waits for transport after arriving in Nouadhibomore
Passengers on a SNIM train carrying iron ore and mine workers arrive in Nouadhibou June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Joe more
A donkey walks on a street in downtown Nouadhibou June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A house is seen on the beach in Nouadhibou June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A man works at a SNIM technical workshop in Nouadhibou, Mauritania, June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A worker welds a train car at a SNIM workshop in Nouadhibou June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A SNIM security officers speaks to a worker on board a commercial ship carrying iron ore in Nouadhibou June 26more
A conveyor belt used to transport iron ore to a ship is seen at SNIM headquarters in the port of Nouadhibou Jumore
A conveyor belt used to transport iron ore to a ship is seen at SNIM headquarters in the port of Nouadhibou Jumore
The SNIM port is seen in Nouadhibou June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
An abandoned colonial military base is seen next to the port of Nouadhibou June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A decaying boat is seen docked off the port of Nouadhibou June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
