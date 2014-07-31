版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 8月 1日 星期五 02:50 BJT

World's top oil producers

1. Saudi Arabia with 11,730,000 barrels a day, is the world's top oil producer according to recent estimates from the CIA World Factbook. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji

1. Saudi Arabia with 11,730,000 barrels a day, is the world's top oil producer according to recent estimates fmore

2014年 8月 1日 星期五
1. Saudi Arabia with 11,730,000 barrels a day, is the world's top oil producer according to recent estimates from the CIA World Factbook. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji
Close
1 / 10
2. United States - 11,110,000 barrels a day. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

2. United States - 11,110,000 barrels a day. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

2014年 8月 1日 星期五
2. United States - 11,110,000 barrels a day. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
2 / 10
3. Russia - 10,440,000 barrels a day. REUTERS/Jessica Bachman

3. Russia - 10,440,000 barrels a day. REUTERS/Jessica Bachman

2014年 8月 1日 星期五
3. Russia - 10,440,000 barrels a day. REUTERS/Jessica Bachman
Close
3 / 10
4. China - 4,197,000 barrels a day. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

4. China - 4,197,000 barrels a day. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2014年 8月 1日 星期五
4. China - 4,197,000 barrels a day. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
4 / 10
5. Canada - 3,856,000 barrels a day. REUTERS/Todd Korol

5. Canada - 3,856,000 barrels a day. REUTERS/Todd Korol

2014年 8月 1日 星期五
5. Canada - 3,856,000 barrels a day. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Close
5 / 10
6. Iran - 3,594,000 barrels a day. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi

6. Iran - 3,594,000 barrels a day. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi

2014年 8月 1日 星期五
6. Iran - 3,594,000 barrels a day. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi
Close
6 / 10
7. United Arab Emirates - 3,213,000 barrels a day. REUTERS/Jumana ElHeloueh

7. United Arab Emirates - 3,213,000 barrels a day. REUTERS/Jumana ElHeloueh

2014年 8月 1日 星期五
7. United Arab Emirates - 3,213,000 barrels a day. REUTERS/Jumana ElHeloueh
Close
7 / 10
8. Iraq - 2,979,000 barrels a day. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

8. Iraq - 2,979,000 barrels a day. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

2014年 8月 1日 星期五
8. Iraq - 2,979,000 barrels a day. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Close
8 / 10
9. Mexico - 2,936,000 barrels a day. REUTERS/Yahir Ceballos

9. Mexico - 2,936,000 barrels a day. REUTERS/Yahir Ceballos

2014年 8月 1日 星期五
9. Mexico - 2,936,000 barrels a day. REUTERS/Yahir Ceballos
Close
9 / 10
10. Kuwait - 2,979,000 barrels a day. REUTERS/Stephanie McGehee

10. Kuwait - 2,979,000 barrels a day. REUTERS/Stephanie McGehee

2014年 8月 1日 星期五
10. Kuwait - 2,979,000 barrels a day. REUTERS/Stephanie McGehee
Close
10 / 10
重播
下一图片集
Second UN school hit

Second UN school hit

下一个

Second UN school hit

Second UN school hit

Shelling hits another U.N.-run school in Gaza.

2014年 7月 30日
Polluted waters of China

Polluted waters of China

Growing cities, overuse of fertilizers, and factory wastewater have degraded China's water supplies to the extent that half the nation's rivers and lakes are...

2014年 7月 30日
Ebola outbreak

Ebola outbreak

An Ebola outbreak has killed hundreds across Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone.

2014年 7月 29日
Clashes near crash site

Clashes near crash site

Ukrainian forces battle with pro-Russian rebels close to where Malaysian flight MH17 crashed.

2014年 7月 28日

精选图集

Buddha's birthday

Buddha's birthday

Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐