Ukrainian army advances
Ukrainian tanks move along a road near Eastern Ukrainian village of Novoselivka Persha July 31, 2014. REUTERSmore
Members of Ukrainian self-defense battalion "Donbass" fire their weapon near the town of Pervomaysk July 31, 2more
A Ukrainian tank moves along a road near Eastern Ukrainian village of Novoselivka Persha July 31, 2014. REUTEmore
A member of Ukrainian self-defence battalion "Donbass" stands at the positions near the town of Pervomaysk Julmore
Members of Ukrainian self-defense battalion "Donbass" are seen at their positions near the town of Pervomaysk more
Members of Ukrainian self-defense battalion "Donbass" are seen at their positions near the town of Pervomaysk more
A Ukrainian tank moves along a road near Eastern Ukrainian village of Novoselivka Persha July 31, 2014. REUTEmore
A member of Ukrainian self-defense battalion "Donbass" fires a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) near the town ofmore
A woman passes by members of Ukrainian self-defense battalion "Donbass" near the town of Pervomaysk July 31, 2more
Members of Ukrainian self-defense battalion "Donbass" are seen at their positions near the town of Pervomaysk more
Members of Ukrainian self-defense battalion "Donbass" move along a road near the town of Pervomaysk July 31, 2more
An armed pro-Russian separatist and a man show fragments of spent ammunition outside a damaged multi-storey blmore
A woman walks out of a damaged multi-storey block of flats carrying her belongings following what locals say wmore
A car drives past the remains of a spent ammunition on the suburbs of Donetsk July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Kamore
Armed pro-Russian separatists stand guard on the suburbs of Shakhtarsk, Donetsk region July 28, 2014. REUTERmore
Smoke rises above a damaged multi-storey block of flats following what locals say was shelling by Ukrainian fomore
A man walks into a damaged multi-storey block of flats following what locals say was recent shelling by Ukrainmore
Armed pro-Russian separatists inspect a van as they stand guard on the suburbs of Shakhtarsk, Donetsk region Jmore
下一个
World's top oil producers
A look at the world's top oil producers, with the U.S. rising to number two just behind Saudi Arabia.
Second UN school hit
Shelling hits another U.N.-run school in Gaza.
Polluted waters of China
Growing cities, overuse of fertilizers, and factory wastewater have degraded China's water supplies to the extent that half the nation's rivers and lakes are...
Ebola outbreak
An Ebola outbreak has killed hundreds across Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone.
精选图集
Buddha's birthday
Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.