版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 8月 1日 星期五 23:42 BJT

Recovering flight MH17

Members of a group of international experts inspect wreckage at the site where the downed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crashed, near the village of Hrabove in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Members of a group of international experts inspect wreckage at the site where the downed Malaysia Airlines flmore

2014年 8月 1日 星期五
Members of a group of international experts inspect wreckage at the site where the downed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crashed, near the village of Hrabove in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
1 / 15
Parts of wreckage are seen at the site where the downed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crashed, near the village of Hrabove (Grabovo) in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Parts of wreckage are seen at the site where the downed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crashed, near the villagmore

2014年 8月 1日 星期五
Parts of wreckage are seen at the site where the downed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crashed, near the village of Hrabove (Grabovo) in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
2 / 15
A member of a group of international experts inspects the site where the downed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crashed, near the village of Hrabove in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

A member of a group of international experts inspects the site where the downed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 more

2014年 8月 1日 星期五
A member of a group of international experts inspects the site where the downed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crashed, near the village of Hrabove in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
3 / 15
Parts of wreckage are seen at the site where the downed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crashed, near the village of Rozsypne in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Parts of wreckage are seen at the site where the downed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crashed, near the villagmore

2014年 8月 1日 星期五
Parts of wreckage are seen at the site where the downed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crashed, near the village of Rozsypne in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
4 / 15
Members of a group of international experts visit the site where the downed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crashed, near the village of Hrabove in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Members of a group of international experts visit the site where the downed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crasmore

2014年 8月 1日 星期五
Members of a group of international experts visit the site where the downed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crashed, near the village of Hrabove in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
5 / 15
A member of a group of international experts inspects wreckage at the site where the downed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crashed, near the village of Hrabove (Grabovo) in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

A member of a group of international experts inspects wreckage at the site where the downed Malaysia Airlines more

2014年 8月 1日 星期五
A member of a group of international experts inspects wreckage at the site where the downed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crashed, near the village of Hrabove (Grabovo) in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
6 / 15
A group of international experts, including members of the Dutch police mission, works at the site where the downed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crashed, near the village of Hrabove (Grabovo) in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

A group of international experts, including members of the Dutch police mission, works at the site where the dmore

2014年 8月 1日 星期五
A group of international experts, including members of the Dutch police mission, works at the site where the downed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crashed, near the village of Hrabove (Grabovo) in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
7 / 15
Personal belongings and wreckage are seen at the site where the downed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crashed, near the village of Hrabove (Grabovo) in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Personal belongings and wreckage are seen at the site where the downed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crashed, more

2014年 8月 1日 星期五
Personal belongings and wreckage are seen at the site where the downed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crashed, near the village of Hrabove (Grabovo) in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
8 / 15
Armed pro-Russian separatists talk to a man riding a bicycle near the site where the downed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crashed, near the village of Hrabove in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Armed pro-Russian separatists talk to a man riding a bicycle near the site where the downed Malaysia Airlines more

2014年 8月 1日 星期五
Armed pro-Russian separatists talk to a man riding a bicycle near the site where the downed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crashed, near the village of Hrabove in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
9 / 15
Members of a group of international experts inspect the territory at the site where the downed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crashed, near the village of Hrabove in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Members of a group of international experts inspect the territory at the site where the downed Malaysia Airlinmore

2014年 8月 1日 星期五
Members of a group of international experts inspect the territory at the site where the downed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crashed, near the village of Hrabove in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
10 / 15
A Dutch policeman, a member of a group of international experts, visits the site where the downed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crashed, near the village of Hrabove in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

A Dutch policeman, a member of a group of international experts, visits the site where the downed Malaysia Airmore

2014年 8月 1日 星期五
A Dutch policeman, a member of a group of international experts, visits the site where the downed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crashed, near the village of Hrabove in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
11 / 15
Members of a group of international experts inspect the site where the downed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crashed, near the village of Hrabove in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Members of a group of international experts inspect the site where the downed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crmore

2014年 8月 1日 星期五
Members of a group of international experts inspect the site where the downed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crashed, near the village of Hrabove in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
12 / 15
Members of a group of international experts walk past wreckage at the site where the downed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crashed, near the village of Hrabove in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Members of a group of international experts walk past wreckage at the site where the downed Malaysia Airlines more

2014年 8月 1日 星期五
Members of a group of international experts walk past wreckage at the site where the downed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crashed, near the village of Hrabove in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
13 / 15
Members of a group of international experts inspect wreckage at the site where the downed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crashed, near the village of Hrabove in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Members of a group of international experts inspect wreckage at the site where the downed Malaysia Airlines flmore

2014年 8月 1日 星期五
Members of a group of international experts inspect wreckage at the site where the downed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crashed, near the village of Hrabove in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
14 / 15
A member of a group of international experts inspects the site where the downed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crashed, near the village of Hrabove in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

A member of a group of international experts inspects the site where the downed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 more

2014年 8月 1日 星期五
A member of a group of international experts inspects the site where the downed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crashed, near the village of Hrabove in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
15 / 15
重播
下一图片集
Conflict in Gaza

Conflict in Gaza

下一个

Conflict in Gaza

Conflict in Gaza

Our latest photos from the Israel-Gaza conflict.

2014年 8月 1日
Gas explosions in Taiwan

Gas explosions in Taiwan

A series of gas explosions sets ablaze entire blocks, reducing shops to rubble in Taiwan's second largest city.

2014年 8月 1日
Ukrainian army advances

Ukrainian army advances

Ukrainian forces attempt to encircle the rebel cities of Donetsk and Luhansk.

2014年 8月 1日
World's top oil producers

World's top oil producers

A look at the world's top oil producers, with the U.S. rising to number two just behind Saudi Arabia.

2014年 8月 1日

精选图集

Buddha's birthday

Buddha's birthday

Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐