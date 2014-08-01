版本:
Inside Israel's bomb shelters

An Israeli woman blow dries a teenager's hair in a bomb shelter in the Israeli southern city of Ashkelon July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A dog walks next to the entrance to a bomb shelter in the Israeli southern city of Ashkelon July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Israeli girls go down the stairs into a bomb shelter in the Israeli southern city of Ashkelon July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Israelis are seen in a bomb shelter in the Israeli southern city of Ashkelon July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

An Israeli boy plays in a bomb shelter in the Israeli southern city of Ashkelon July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Books are seen on a shelf at the entrance to a bomb shelter in the Israeli southern city of Ashkelon July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Bottles of an alcoholic drink are seen in a bomb shelter in the Israeli southern city of Ashkelon July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Israelis are seen in a bomb shelter in the Israeli southern city of Ashkelon July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Israelis are seen in a bomb shelter in the Israeli southern city of Ashkelon July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Decorations on walls are seen at the entrance to a bomb shelter in the Israeli southern city of Ashkelon July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A wall decorated with paintings by children are seen in a bomb shelter in the Israeli southern city of Ashkelon July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Israeli soldiers wear their combat gear near a shelter at Kerem Shalom crossing August 1, 2014. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen

Israeli truck drivers wait inside a bomb shelter at Kerem Shalom crossing August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Passengers walk past a sign pointing to a shelter at Ben Gurion International airport, near Tel Aviv July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A bomb shelter is seen as people play paddleball on the beach in the southern Israeli city of Ashdod July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Israeli children play inside a bomb shelter in the southern city of Ashkelon July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Israelis prepare to enter a bomb shelter as a siren sounds warning of incoming rockets in the southern city of Ashkelon July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Israelis enter a bomb shelter as a siren sounds warning of incoming rockets in the southern city of Ashkelon July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Israeli children play inside a bomb shelter in the southern city of Ashkelon July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Israeli girls clean a bomb shelter in the southern city of Ashkelon July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

An Israeli boy climbs stairs under a picture of the late Rabbi Ovadia Yosef in a bomb shelter in the southern city of Ashkelon July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Israelis stand at the entrance of a bomb shelter after a siren, warning of incoming rockets, was sounded in the southern city of Ashkelon July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

