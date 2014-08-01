Inside Israel's bomb shelters
An Israeli woman blow dries a teenager's hair in a bomb shelter in the Israeli southern city of Ashkelon July more
A dog walks next to the entrance to a bomb shelter in the Israeli southern city of Ashkelon July 31, 2014. REUmore
Israeli girls go down the stairs into a bomb shelter in the Israeli southern city of Ashkelon July 31, 2014. more
Israelis are seen in a bomb shelter in the Israeli southern city of Ashkelon July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
An Israeli boy plays in a bomb shelter in the Israeli southern city of Ashkelon July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Comore
Books are seen on a shelf at the entrance to a bomb shelter in the Israeli southern city of Ashkelon July 31, more
Bottles of an alcoholic drink are seen in a bomb shelter in the Israeli southern city of Ashkelon July 31, 201more
Israelis are seen in a bomb shelter in the Israeli southern city of Ashkelon July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israelis are seen in a bomb shelter in the Israeli southern city of Ashkelon July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Decorations on walls are seen at the entrance to a bomb shelter in the Israeli southern city of Ashkelon July more
A wall decorated with paintings by children are seen in a bomb shelter in the Israeli southern city of Ashkelomore
Israeli soldiers wear their combat gear near a shelter at Kerem Shalom crossing August 1, 2014. REUTERS/ Amir more
Israeli truck drivers wait inside a bomb shelter at Kerem Shalom crossing August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohemore
Passengers walk past a sign pointing to a shelter at Ben Gurion International airport, near Tel Aviv July 24, more
A bomb shelter is seen as people play paddleball on the beach in the southern Israeli city of Ashdod July 15, more
Israeli children play inside a bomb shelter in the southern city of Ashkelon July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulmore
Israelis prepare to enter a bomb shelter as a siren sounds warning of incoming rockets in the southern city ofmore
Israelis enter a bomb shelter as a siren sounds warning of incoming rockets in the southern city of Ashkelon Jmore
Israeli children play inside a bomb shelter in the southern city of Ashkelon July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Israeli girls clean a bomb shelter in the southern city of Ashkelon July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
An Israeli boy climbs stairs under a picture of the late Rabbi Ovadia Yosef in a bomb shelter in the southern more
Israelis stand at the entrance of a bomb shelter after a siren, warning of incoming rockets, was sounded in thmore
