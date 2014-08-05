"Lights Out" for WWI
Light is beamed into the sky from Trafalgar Square to mark the100th anniversary of the outbreak of World War Omore
People enjoy an artwork entitled "Spectra" by Ryoji Ikeda during "Lights Out", as part of commemorations to mmore
A couple embrace as a roll of honor for fallen soldiers is displayed after lights are switched off for an hourmore
A policeman stands guard as a lantern is placed at the front door of Number 10 Downing Street during "Lights Omore
People enjoy an artwork entitled "Spectra" by Japanese visual artist Ryoji Ikeda during "Lights Out", as part more
People observe a moment of silence near a war memorial in Westminster during "Lights Out", as part of commemomore
A roll of honor for fallen soldiers is seen as the Piccadilly lights are switched off for an hour to mark the more
People observe a moment of silence near a war memorial in Westminster during "Lights Out", as part of commemomore
A woman enjoys an artwork entitled "Spectra" by Ryoji Ikeda during "Lights Out", as part of commemorations tomore
Light is beamed into the sky from Trafalgar Square to mark the100th anniversary of the outbreak of World War Omore
A couple embrace as a roll of honor for fallen soldiers is displayed after lights are switched off for an hourmore
A woman enjoys an artwork entitled "Spectra" by Ryoji Ikeda during "Lights Out", as part of commemorations tomore
A guard places a lantern at the front door of Number 10 Downing Street during "Lights Out", as part of commemmore
A lantern is placed at the front door of Number 10 Downing Street during "Lights Out", as part of commemoratimore
下一个
Inside Israel's bomb shelters
Inside the Israeli network of bomb shelters.
Recovering flight MH17
Recovery work begins at the crash site of Malaysian airlines flight MH17 in Ukraine despite continuing clashes nearby.
Conflict in Gaza
Our latest photos from the Israel-Gaza conflict.
Gas explosions in Taiwan
A series of gas explosions sets ablaze entire blocks, reducing shops to rubble in Taiwan's second largest city.
精选图集
Countdown to the French election
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.
Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean
On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.
Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault
Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Trump returns to New York
President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.
China's home-grown jet takes first flight
China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.
Antarctica's fragile ice
Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.