Ebola outbreak

Volunteers lower a corpse, which is prepared with safe burial practices to ensure it does not pose a health risk to others and stop the chain of person-to-person transmission of Ebola, into a grave in Kailahun August 2, 2014. REUTERS/WHO/Tarik Jasarevic/Handout via Reuters

Volunteers lower a corpse, which is prepared with safe burial practices to ensure it does not pose a health risk to others and stop the chain of person-to-person transmission of Ebola, into a grave in Kailahun August 2, 2014. REUTERS/WHO/Tarik Jasarevic/Handout via Reuters
A volunteer walks at a cemetery near the Mediciens Sans Frontieres treatment centre in Kailahun August 2, 2014. REUTERS/WHO/Tarik Jasarevic/Handout via Reuters

A volunteer walks at a cemetery near the Mediciens Sans Frontieres treatment centre in Kailahun August 2, 2014. REUTERS/WHO/Tarik Jasarevic/Handout via Reuters
Volunteers prepare to remove the bodies of people who were suspected of contracting Ebola and died in the community in the village of Pendebu, north of Kenema August 2 , 2014. REUTERS/WHO/Tarik Jasarevic/Handout via Reuters

Volunteers prepare to remove the bodies of people who were suspected of contracting Ebola and died in the community in the village of Pendebu, north of Kenema August 2 , 2014. REUTERS/WHO/Tarik Jasarevic/Handout via Reuters
An ambulance carrying American missionary Nancy Writebol, 59, who is infected with Ebola in West Africa arrives past crowds of people taking pictures at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

An ambulance carrying American missionary Nancy Writebol, 59, who is infected with Ebola in West Africa arrives past crowds of people taking pictures at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Paramedics wheel a gurney past the entrance of Mount Sinai Hospital in the Manhattan borough of New York August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Paramedics wheel a gurney past the entrance of Mount Sinai Hospital in the Manhattan borough of New York August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Members of the media wait in front of Emory University Hospital after an ambulance carrying American doctor Kent Brantly, who has the Ebola virus, arrived via Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Atlanta, Georgia August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Members of the media wait in front of Emory University Hospital after an ambulance carrying American doctor Kent Brantly, who has the Ebola virus, arrived via Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Atlanta, Georgia August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
A Gulfstream airplane that brought American doctor Kent Brantly who has the Ebola virus, departs Dobbins Air Reserve Base to pick up the other worker infected with the Ebola virus, in Marietta, Georgia August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

A Gulfstream airplane that brought American doctor Kent Brantly who has the Ebola virus, departs Dobbins Air Reserve Base to pick up the other worker infected with the Ebola virus, in Marietta, Georgia August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Health workers, wearing head-to-toe protective gear, prepare for work outside an isolation unit in Foya District, Lofa County, Liberia in this July 2014 UNICEF handout photo. REUTERS/Ahmed Jallanzo/UNICEF/Handout via Reuters

Health workers, wearing head-to-toe protective gear, prepare for work outside an isolation unit in Foya District, Lofa County, Liberia in this July 2014 UNICEF handout photo. REUTERS/Ahmed Jallanzo/UNICEF/Handout via Reuters
Some of the ultrastructural morphology displayed by an Ebola virus virion is revealed in this undated handout colorized transmission electron micrograph (TEM) obtained by Reuters August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Frederick Murphy/CDC/Handout via Reuters

Some of the ultrastructural morphology displayed by an Ebola virus virion is revealed in this undated handout colorized transmission electron micrograph (TEM) obtained by Reuters August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Frederick Murphy/CDC/Handout via Reuters
The Aeromedical Biological Containment System (ABCS) is shown in this undated handout photo provided by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) in Atlanta, Georgia, August 1, 2014. The ABCS is a portable, tent-like device installed in a modified Gulfstream III (G-III) aircraft, providing an emergency means to move exposed or contagious patients without risk to passengers or air crew, according to the CDC. The isolation pod will be used to transport two American aid workers infected with Ebola back to the United States. REUTERS/CDC/Handout via Reuters

The Aeromedical Biological Containment System (ABCS) is shown in this undated handout photo provided by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) in Atlanta, Georgia, August 1, 2014. The ABCS is a portable, tent-like device installed in a modified Gulfstream III (G-III) aircraft, providing an emergency means to move exposed or contagious patients without risk to passengers or air crew, according to the CDC. The isolation pod will be used to transport two American aid workers infected with Ebola back to the United States. REUTERS/CDC/Handout via Reuters
An airplane carrying American doctor Kent Brantly who has the Ebola virus, arrives at Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta, Georgia August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

An airplane carrying American doctor Kent Brantly who has the Ebola virus, arrives at Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta, Georgia August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Girls look at a poster, distributed by UNICEF, bearing information on and illustrations of best practices that help prevent the spread of Ebola in Voinjama, Lofa County, Liberia in this April 2014 UNICEF handout photo. REUTERS/Ahmed Jallanzo/UNICEF/Handout via Reuters

Girls look at a poster, distributed by UNICEF, bearing information on and illustrations of best practices that help prevent the spread of Ebola in Voinjama, Lofa County, Liberia in this April 2014 UNICEF handout photo. REUTERS/Ahmed Jallanzo/UNICEF/Handout via Reuters
A UNICEF worker speaks with drivers of motorcycle taxis about the symptoms of Ebola virus disease (EVD) and best practices to help prevent its spread in Voinjama, Lofa County, Liberia in this April 2014 UNICEF handout photo. REUTERS/Ahmed Jallanzo/UNICEF/Handout via Reuters

A UNICEF worker speaks with drivers of motorcycle taxis about the symptoms of Ebola virus disease (EVD) and best practices to help prevent its spread in Voinjama, Lofa County, Liberia in this April 2014 UNICEF handout photo. REUTERS/Ahmed Jallanzo/UNICEF/Handout via Reuters
Medical staff working with Medecins sans Frontieres (MSF) prepare to bring food to patients kept in an isolation area at the MSF Ebola treatment center in Kailahun, Sierra Leone July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Tommy Trenchard

Medical staff working with Medecins sans Frontieres (MSF) prepare to bring food to patients kept in an isolation area at the MSF Ebola treatment center in Kailahun, Sierra Leone July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Tommy Trenchard
Medical staff working with Medecins sans Frontieres (MSF) put on their protective gear before entering an isolation area at the MSF Ebola treatment center in Kailahun, Sierra Leone July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Tommy Trenchard

Medical staff working with Medecins sans Frontieres (MSF) put on their protective gear before entering an isolation area at the MSF Ebola treatment center in Kailahun, Sierra Leone July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Tommy Trenchard
Health workers carry the body of an Ebola virus victim in Kenema, Sierra Leone June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Umaru Fofana

Health workers carry the body of an Ebola virus victim in Kenema, Sierra Leone June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Umaru Fofana
Medical staff take a blood sample from a suspected Ebola patient at the government hospital in Kenema, Sierra Leone July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Tommy Trenchard

Medical staff take a blood sample from a suspected Ebola patient at the government hospital in Kenema, Sierra Leone July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Tommy Trenchard
A health worker removes his protective suit as he emerges from an isolation area at the Medecins sans Frontieres Ebola treatment center in Kailahun, Sierra Leone July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Tommy Trenchard

A health worker removes his protective suit as he emerges from an isolation area at the Medecins sans Frontieres Ebola treatment center in Kailahun, Sierra Leone July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Tommy Trenchard
A health worker with disinfectant spray walks down a street outside the government hospital in Kenema, Sierra Leone July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Tommy Trenchard

A health worker with disinfectant spray walks down a street outside the government hospital in Kenema, Sierra Leone July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Tommy Trenchard
Medical staff put on protective gear in Kenema government hospital before taking a sample from a suspected Ebola patient in Kenema, Sierra Leone July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Tommy Trenchard

Medical staff put on protective gear in Kenema government hospital before taking a sample from a suspected Ebola patient in Kenema, Sierra Leone July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Tommy Trenchard
Health workers take blood samples for Ebola virus testing at a screening tent in the local government hospital in Kenema, Sierra Leone June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Tommy Trenchard

Health workers take blood samples for Ebola virus testing at a screening tent in the local government hospital in Kenema, Sierra Leone June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Tommy Trenchard
Government health workers administer blood tests to check for the Ebola virus in Kenema, Sierra Leone June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Umaru Fofana

Government health workers administer blood tests to check for the Ebola virus in Kenema, Sierra Leone June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Umaru Fofana
A scientist separates blood cells from plasma cells to isolate any Ebola RNA in order to test for the virus at the European Mobile Laboratory in Gueckedou, Guinea April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Misha Hussain

A scientist separates blood cells from plasma cells to isolate any Ebola RNA in order to test for the virus at the European Mobile Laboratory in Gueckedou, Guinea April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Misha Hussain
Government health workers are seen during the administration of blood tests for the Ebola virus in Kenema, Sierra Leone June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Umaru Fofana

Government health workers are seen during the administration of blood tests for the Ebola virus in Kenema, Sierra Leone June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Umaru Fofana
A view of the isolation block of a hospital where Ebola victims are being treated in Macenta, Guinea March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A view of the isolation block of a hospital where Ebola victims are being treated in Macenta, Guinea March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Workers from Doctors Without Borders unload emergency medical supplies to deal with an Ebola outbreak in Conakry, Guinea March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Saliou Samb

Workers from Doctors Without Borders unload emergency medical supplies to deal with an Ebola outbreak in Conakry, Guinea March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Saliou Samb
