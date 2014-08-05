Ebola outbreak
Volunteers lower a corpse, which is prepared with safe burial practices to ensure it does not pose a health rimore
A volunteer walks at a cemetery near the Mediciens Sans Frontieres treatment centre in Kailahun August 2, 2014more
Volunteers prepare to remove the bodies of people who were suspected of contracting Ebola and died in the commmore
An ambulance carrying American missionary Nancy Writebol, 59, who is infected with Ebola in West Africa arrivemore
Paramedics wheel a gurney past the entrance of Mount Sinai Hospital in the Manhattan borough of New York Augusmore
Members of the media wait in front of Emory University Hospital after an ambulance carrying American doctor Kemore
A Gulfstream airplane that brought American doctor Kent Brantly who has the Ebola virus, departs Dobbins Air Rmore
Health workers, wearing head-to-toe protective gear, prepare for work outside an isolation unit in Foya Distrimore
Some of the ultrastructural morphology displayed by an Ebola virus virion is revealed in this undated handout more
The Aeromedical Biological Containment System (ABCS) is shown in this undated handout photo provided by the Cemore
An airplane carrying American doctor Kent Brantly who has the Ebola virus, arrives at Dobbins Air Reserve Basemore
Girls look at a poster, distributed by UNICEF, bearing information on and illustrations of best practices thatmore
A UNICEF worker speaks with drivers of motorcycle taxis about the symptoms of Ebola virus disease (EVD) and bemore
Medical staff working with Medecins sans Frontieres (MSF) prepare to bring food to patients kept in an isolatimore
Medical staff working with Medecins sans Frontieres (MSF) put on their protective gear before entering an isolmore
Health workers carry the body of an Ebola virus victim in Kenema, Sierra Leone June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Umaru Fomore
Medical staff take a blood sample from a suspected Ebola patient at the government hospital in Kenema, Sierra more
A health worker removes his protective suit as he emerges from an isolation area at the Medecins sans Frontiermore
A health worker with disinfectant spray walks down a street outside the government hospital in Kenema, Sierra more
Medical staff put on protective gear in Kenema government hospital before taking a sample from a suspected Ebomore
Health workers take blood samples for Ebola virus testing at a screening tent in the local government hospitalmore
Government health workers administer blood tests to check for the Ebola virus in Kenema, Sierra Leone June 25,more
A scientist separates blood cells from plasma cells to isolate any Ebola RNA in order to test for the virus atmore
Government health workers are seen during the administration of blood tests for the Ebola virus in Kenema, Siemore
A view of the isolation block of a hospital where Ebola victims are being treated in Macenta, Guinea March 27,more
Workers from Doctors Without Borders unload emergency medical supplies to deal with an Ebola outbreak in Conakmore
