2014年 8月 6日

Iraq battles ISIS

Members of the Iraqi Special Operations Forces conduct a patrol looking for militants of the Islamic State, formerly known as the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant, in Ramadi, July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Osama Al-dulaimi

Members of the Iraqi Special Operations Forces conduct a patrol looking for militants of the Islamic State, formerly known as the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant, in Ramadi, July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Osama Al-dulaimi
Iraqi security forces take their positions with their weapons during a patrol in Adhaim, a village in Diyala province north of Baghdad August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Iraqi security forces take their positions with their weapons during a patrol in Adhaim, a village in Diyala province north of Baghdad August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A general view shows damaged houses in the city of Ramadi July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Osama Al-dulaimi

A general view shows damaged houses in the city of Ramadi July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Osama Al-dulaimi
Armed Shi'ite volunteers from brigades loyal to radical cleric Muqtada al-Sadr take their positions with their weapons on a vehicle during a patrol on the outskirts of Samarra August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Armed Shi'ite volunteers from brigades loyal to radical cleric Muqtada al-Sadr take their positions with their weapons on a vehicle during a patrol on the outskirts of Samarra August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Displaced families from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing the violence in the Iraqi town of Sinjarl west of Mosul, arrive at Dohuk province, August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jala

Displaced families from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing the violence in the Iraqi town of Sinjarl west of Mosul, arrive at Dohuk province, August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jala
Displaced demonstrators from the minority Yazidi sect gather during a protest against militants of the Islamic State, formerly known as the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant, in Arbil, north of Baghdad August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Displaced demonstrators from the minority Yazidi sect gather during a protest against militants of the Islamic State, formerly known as the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant, in Arbil, north of Baghdad August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Armed Shi'ite volunteers from brigades loyal to radical cleric Muqtada al-Sadr walk during a patrol on the outskirts of Samarra August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Armed Shi'ite volunteers from brigades loyal to radical cleric Muqtada al-Sadr walk during a patrol on the outskirts of Samarra August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Members of the Iraqi Special Operations Forces conduct a patrol looking for militants of the Islamic State, formerly known as the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant, in Ramadi July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Osama Al-dulaimi

Members of the Iraqi Special Operations Forces conduct a patrol looking for militants of the Islamic State, formerly known as the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant, in Ramadi July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Osama Al-dulaimi
Smoke rises during clashes between Iraqi security forces and militants of the Islamic State, formerly known as the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant, in the Hamrin mountains in Diyala province July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Smoke rises during clashes between Iraqi security forces and militants of the Islamic State, formerly known as the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant, in the Hamrin mountains in Diyala province July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A convoy of Iraqi security forces drives on a road during a patrol in the Hamrin mountains, in Diyala province July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A convoy of Iraqi security forces drives on a road during a patrol in the Hamrin mountains, in Diyala province July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Mourners carry the coffin of a Shi'ite volunteer from the Brigades of Peace, loyal to radical cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, who joined the Iraqi army and was killed during clashes with militants of the Islamic State in Samarra, during his funeral in Najaf August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Mousa

Mourners carry the coffin of a Shi'ite volunteer from the Brigades of Peace, loyal to radical cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, who joined the Iraqi army and was killed during clashes with militants of the Islamic State in Samarra, during his funeral in Najaf August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Mousa
Mourners carry the coffin of a Shi'ite volunteer from the Brigades of Peace, loyal to radical cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, who joined the Iraqi army and was killed during clashes with militants of the Islamic State in Samarra, during his funeral in Najaf August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Mourners carry the coffin of a Shi'ite volunteer from the Brigades of Peace, loyal to radical cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, who joined the Iraqi army and was killed during clashes with militants of the Islamic State in Samarra, during his funeral in Najaf August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Armed Shi'ite volunteers from brigades loyal to radical cleric Muqtada al-Sadr take their positions with their weapons on a vehicle during a patrol on the outskirts of Samarra August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Armed Shi'ite volunteers from brigades loyal to radical cleric Muqtada al-Sadr take their positions with their weapons on a vehicle during a patrol on the outskirts of Samarra August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Members of the Iraqi Special Operations Forces conduct a patrol looking for militants of the Islamic State, formerly known as the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant, in Ramadi, July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Osama Al-dulaimi

Members of the Iraqi Special Operations Forces conduct a patrol looking for militants of the Islamic State, formerly known as the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant, in Ramadi, July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Osama Al-dulaimi
A general view shows damaged houses in the city of Ramadi July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Osama Al-dulaimi

A general view shows damaged houses in the city of Ramadi July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Osama Al-dulaimi
Displaced demonstrators from the minority Yazidi sect gather during a protest against militants of the Islamic State, formerly known as the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant, in Arbil, north of Baghdad August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Displaced demonstrators from the minority Yazidi sect gather during a protest against militants of the Islamic State, formerly known as the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant, in Arbil, north of Baghdad August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Displaced families from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing the violence in the Iraqi town of Sinjarl west of Mosul, take refuge at Dohuk province, August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jala

Displaced families from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing the violence in the Iraqi town of Sinjarl west of Mosul, take refuge at Dohuk province, August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jala
Armed Shi'ite volunteers from brigades loyal to radical cleric Muqtada al-Sadr carry their weapons during a patrol on the outskirts of Samarra August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Armed Shi'ite volunteers from brigades loyal to radical cleric Muqtada al-Sadr carry their weapons during a patrol on the outskirts of Samarra August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Members of Iraqi security forces take their positions during clashes with militants of the Islamic State, formerly known as the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant in Ramadi, July 26, 2014. REUTERS/Osama Al-dulaimi

Members of Iraqi security forces take their positions during clashes with militants of the Islamic State, formerly known as the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant in Ramadi, July 26, 2014. REUTERS/Osama Al-dulaimi
Smoke rises during clashes between Iraqi security forces and militants of the Islamic State, formerly known as the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in Ramadi, July 26, 2014. REUTERS/Osama Al-dulaimi

Smoke rises during clashes between Iraqi security forces and militants of the Islamic State, formerly known as the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in Ramadi, July 26, 2014. REUTERS/Osama Al-dulaimi
