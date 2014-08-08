版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 8月 8日 星期五 09:55 BJT

Plight of Iraq's Yazidis

Displaced families from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing the violence in the Iraqi town of Sinjar west of Mosul, arrive at Dohuk province, August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Displaced families from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing the violence in the Iraqi town of Sinjar west of Mosmore

2014年 8月 8日 星期五
Displaced families from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing the violence in the Iraqi town of Sinjar west of Mosul, arrive at Dohuk province, August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Close
1 / 16
Smoke rises during clashes between Kurdish "peshmerga" troops and militants of the Islamic State on the outskirts of Sinjar, west of Mosul, August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Smoke rises during clashes between Kurdish "peshmerga" troops and militants of the Islamic State on the outskimore

2014年 8月 8日 星期五
Smoke rises during clashes between Kurdish "peshmerga" troops and militants of the Islamic State on the outskirts of Sinjar, west of Mosul, August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
2 / 16
Displaced families from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing the violence in the Iraqi town of Sinjar west of Mosul, take refuge at Dohuk province, August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Displaced families from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing the violence in the Iraqi town of Sinjar west of Mosmore

2014年 8月 8日 星期五
Displaced families from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing the violence in the Iraqi town of Sinjar west of Mosul, take refuge at Dohuk province, August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Close
3 / 16
Displaced demonstrators from the minority Yazidi sect gather during a protest against militants of the Islamic State in Arbil, north of Baghdad August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Displaced demonstrators from the minority Yazidi sect gather during a protest against militants of the Islamicmore

2014年 8月 8日 星期五
Displaced demonstrators from the minority Yazidi sect gather during a protest against militants of the Islamic State in Arbil, north of Baghdad August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Close
4 / 16
Displaced families from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing the violence in the Iraqi town of Sinjar west of Mosul, take refuge at Dohuk province, August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Displaced families from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing the violence in the Iraqi town of Sinjar west of Mosmore

2014年 8月 8日 星期五
Displaced families from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing the violence in the Iraqi town of Sinjar west of Mosul, take refuge at Dohuk province, August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Close
5 / 16
Displaced families from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing the violence in the Iraqi town of Sinjar west of Mosul, arrive at Dohuk province, August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Displaced families from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing the violence in the Iraqi town of Sinjar west of Mosmore

2014年 8月 8日 星期五
Displaced families from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing the violence in the Iraqi town of Sinjar west of Mosul, arrive at Dohuk province, August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Close
6 / 16
Displaced families from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing the violence in the Iraqi town of Sinjar west of Mosul, arrive at Dohuk province, August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Displaced families from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing the violence in the Iraqi town of Sinjar west of Mosmore

2014年 8月 8日 星期五
Displaced families from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing the violence in the Iraqi town of Sinjar west of Mosul, arrive at Dohuk province, August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Close
7 / 16
Displaced families from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing the violence, walk on the outskirts of Sinjar, west of Mosul, August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Displaced families from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing the violence, walk on the outskirts of Sinjar, west more

2014年 8月 8日 星期五
Displaced families from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing the violence, walk on the outskirts of Sinjar, west of Mosul, August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
8 / 16
Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing the violence in the Iraqi town of Sinjar west of Mosul, take refuge at Dohuk province, August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing the violence in the Iraqi town of Sinjar west of Mosulmore

2014年 8月 8日 星期五
Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing the violence in the Iraqi town of Sinjar west of Mosul, take refuge at Dohuk province, August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Close
9 / 16
Kurdish "peshmerga" troops stand guard during an intensive security deployment on the outskirts of Sinjar, west of Mosul, August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Kurdish "peshmerga" troops stand guard during an intensive security deployment on the outskirts of Sinjar, wesmore

2014年 8月 8日 星期五
Kurdish "peshmerga" troops stand guard during an intensive security deployment on the outskirts of Sinjar, west of Mosul, August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
10 / 16
Displaced demonstrators from the minority Yazidi sect gather during a protest against militants of the Islamic State in Arbil, north of Baghdad August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Displaced demonstrators from the minority Yazidi sect gather during a protest against militants of the Islamicmore

2014年 8月 8日 星期五
Displaced demonstrators from the minority Yazidi sect gather during a protest against militants of the Islamic State in Arbil, north of Baghdad August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Close
11 / 16
Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing the violence in the Iraqi town of Sinjar west of Mosul, take refuge at Dohuk province, August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing the violence in the Iraqi town of Sinjar west of Mosulmore

2014年 8月 8日 星期五
Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing the violence in the Iraqi town of Sinjar west of Mosul, take refuge at Dohuk province, August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Close
12 / 16
Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing the violence in the Iraqi town of Sinjar west of Mosul, take refuge at Dohuk province, August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing the violence in the Iraqi town of Sinjar west of Mosulmore

2014年 8月 8日 星期五
Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing the violence in the Iraqi town of Sinjar west of Mosul, take refuge at Dohuk province, August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Close
13 / 16
A member of the Kurdish "peshmerga" troops prays during an intensive security deployment on the outskirts of Sinjar, west of Mosul, August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A member of the Kurdish "peshmerga" troops prays during an intensive security deployment on the outskirts of Smore

2014年 8月 8日 星期五
A member of the Kurdish "peshmerga" troops prays during an intensive security deployment on the outskirts of Sinjar, west of Mosul, August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
14 / 16
Displaced families from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing the violence, walk on the outskirts of Sinjar, west of Mosul, August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Displaced families from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing the violence, walk on the outskirts of Sinjar, west more

2014年 8月 8日 星期五
Displaced families from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing the violence, walk on the outskirts of Sinjar, west of Mosul, August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
15 / 16
Displaced families from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing the violence in Sinjar west of Mosul, arrive at Dohuk province, August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Displaced families from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing the violence in Sinjar west of Mosul, arrive at Dohumore

2014年 8月 8日 星期五
Displaced families from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing the violence in Sinjar west of Mosul, arrive at Dohuk province, August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Close
16 / 16
重播
下一图片集
Recovering flight MH17

Recovering flight MH17

下一个

Recovering flight MH17

Recovering flight MH17

The Netherlands halts its mission to recover victims of flight MH17 because of ongoing fighting in east Ukraine.

2014年 8月 8日
Ebola outbreak

Ebola outbreak

An Ebola outbreak has killed hundreds across Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone.

2014年 8月 6日

"Lights Out" for WWI

Lights across Britain switch off for an hour in a tribute to the dead of World War One.

2014年 8月 5日
Inside Israel's bomb shelters

Inside Israel's bomb shelters

Inside the Israeli network of bomb shelters.

2014年 8月 2日

精选图集

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

MTV Movie and TV Awards

MTV Movie and TV Awards

Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.

MTV's rained-out red carpet

MTV's rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

Mexico's poppy war

Mexico's poppy war

The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.

MTVs rained-out red carpet

MTVs rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

Plane lands after secret, two-year mission

Plane lands after secret, two-year mission

The U.S. military's experimental X-37B space plane completes a classified mission that lasted nearly two years, the Air Force said.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐