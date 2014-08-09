Battle for Iraq

Mourners carry the coffin of a Shi'ite volunteer from the Brigades of Peace, loyal to radical cleric Muqtada amore

Mourners carry the coffin of a Shi'ite volunteer from the Brigades of Peace, loyal to radical cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, who joined the Iraqi army and was killed during clashes with militants of the Islamic State in Samarra, during his funeral in Najaf August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Close