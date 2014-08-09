版本:
图片 | 2014年 8月 9日 星期六 09:15 BJT

Battle for Iraq

Kurdish peshmerga troops participate in an intensive security deployment against Islamic State militants on the front line in Khazer August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

2014年 8月 9日 星期六
Kurdish peshmerga troops participate in an intensive security deployment against Islamic State militants on the front line in Khazer August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

2014年 8月 9日 星期六
Kurdish peshmerga troops participate in an intensive security deployment against Islamic State militants on the front line in Khazer August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

2014年 8月 9日 星期六
Kurdish peshmerga troops participate in an intensive security deployment against Islamic State militants on the front line in Khazer August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

2014年 8月 9日 星期六
Sailors guide an F/A-18C Hornet assigned to the Valions of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 15 on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) in the Gulf, in this handout image taken and released on August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Lorelei Vander Griend/U.S. Navy/Handout via Reuters

2014年 8月 9日 星期六
Water bundles align a C-17 Globemaster III cargo plane at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, prior to a humanitarian air drop over Iraq on August 8, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Vernon Young Jr./Handout

2014年 8月 9日 星期六
Displaced people, who fled from the violence in the province of Nineveh, arrive at Sulaimaniya province August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

2014年 8月 9日 星期六
A member of the Kurdish peshmerga forces sit with a weapon during an intensive security deployment against Islamic State militants in Makhmur, on the outskirts of the province of Nineveh August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

2014年 8月 9日 星期六
Displaced people, who fled from the violence in the province of Nineveh, arrive at Sulaimaniya province August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

2014年 8月 9日 星期六
A member of the Kurdish peshmerga troops stands on a tank during an operation against Islamic State militants in Makhmur, on the outskirts of the province of Nineveh August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

2014年 8月 9日 星期六
Displaced people, who fled from the violence in the province of Nineveh, arrive at Sulaimaniya province August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

2014年 8月 9日 星期六
Kurdish peshmerga troops participate in an intensive security deployment against Islamic State militants in Makhmur, on the outskirts of the province of Nineveh August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

2014年 8月 9日 星期六
Displaced people, who fled from the violence in the province of Nineveh, arrive at Sulaimaniya province August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

2014年 8月 9日 星期六
President Barack Obama walks in to make a statement about the humanitarian relief situation in Iraq, at the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing

2014年 8月 9日 星期六
President Barack Obama meets with the National Security Council in the Situation Room of the White House in Washington, in this handout photograph taken and released on August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Pete Souza/White House/Handout

2014年 8月 9日 星期六
Kurdish "peshmerga" troops take part in an intensive security deployment against Islamic State militants, on the outskirts of the province of Nineveh, August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

2014年 8月 9日 星期六
Kurdish "peshmerga" troops stand guard during an intensive security deployment against Islamic State militants, on the outskirts of the province of Nineveh, August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

2014年 8月 9日 星期六
Smoke rises during clashes between Kurdish "peshmerga" troops and militants of the Islamic State, formerly known as the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant, on the outskirts of Sinjar, west of Mosul, August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

2014年 8月 9日 星期六
A member of the Kurdish "peshmerga" takes his position holding a rocket-propelled grenade launcher during an intensive security deployment against Islamic State militants, on the outskirts of the province of Nineveh, August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

2014年 8月 9日 星期六
Kurdish "peshmerga" troops prepare to fire a mortar during an intensive security deployment against Islamic State militants on the outskirts of the province of Nineveh, August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

2014年 8月 9日 星期六
Displaced families from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing the violence, walk on the outskirts of Sinjar, west of Mosul, August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

2014年 8月 9日 星期六
Displaced demonstrators from the minority Yazidi sect gather during a protest against militants of the Islamic State, formerly known as the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant, in Arbil, north of Baghdad August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

2014年 8月 9日 星期六
A member of the Kurdish "peshmerga" troops patrols during an intensive security deployment against Islamic State militants, on the outskirts of the province of Nineveh, August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

2014年 8月 9日 星期六
Islamic State militants stand guard after controlling a checkpoint in Khazer at the border area of the Kurdish semi-autonomous region, August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

2014年 8月 9日 星期六
Islamic State militants stand guard after controlling a headquarters of the Kurdistan Democratic Party in the Christian town of Bartella on the outskirts the province of Nineveh, August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

2014年 8月 9日 星期六
Islamic State militants stand guard at a checkpoint, about 15 km from a checkpoint in Khazer at the border area of the Kurdish semi-autonomous region, as people leave a village on the outskirts of the province of Nineveh, August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

2014年 8月 9日 星期六
Displaced families from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing the violence in the Iraqi town of Sinjar west of Mosul, arrive at Dohuk province, August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

2014年 8月 9日 星期六
Iraqi security forces and volunteers take part in a mission to secure an area from militants of the Islamic State, formerly known as the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant, in Udhaim district, north of Baghdad, August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

2014年 8月 9日 星期六
A member of Iraqi security forces uses a pair of binoculars to secure an area from militants of the Islamic State, formerly known as the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant, in Udhaim district, north of Baghdad, August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

2014年 8月 9日 星期六
Military personnel visit a Shi'ite volunteer with the Iraqi Army, lying in a hospital bed after being wounded in clashes with militants of the Islamic state, formerly known as the Islamic state in Iraqi and the Levant, in Basra, southeast of Baghdad, August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Essam Al-Sudani

2014年 8月 9日 星期六
Members of the Iraqi Special Operations Forces conduct a patrol looking for militants of the Islamic State, formerly known as the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant, in Ramadi, July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Osama Al-dulaimi

2014年 8月 9日 星期六
A general view shows damaged houses in the city of Ramadi July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Osama Al-dulaimi

2014年 8月 9日 星期六
Armed Shi'ite volunteers from brigades loyal to radical cleric Muqtada al-Sadr take their positions with their weapons on a vehicle during a patrol on the outskirts of Samarra August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

2014年 8月 9日 星期六
Mourners carry the coffin of a Shi'ite volunteer from the Brigades of Peace, loyal to radical cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, who joined the Iraqi army and was killed during clashes with militants of the Islamic State in Samarra, during his funeral in Najaf August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

2014年 8月 9日 星期六
