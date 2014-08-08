版本:
Gaza truce expires

People look at a crater on the ground and damaged buildings, that witnesses said was caused by an Israeli air strike, in the Zeitoun neighbourhood in Gaza City August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

2014年 8月 9日 星期六
People look at a crater on the ground and damaged buildings, that witnesses said was caused by an Israeli air strike, in the Zeitoun neighbourhood in Gaza City August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Smoke rises in the Gaza Strip after an Israeli strike August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Smoke rises in the Gaza Strip after an Israeli strike August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A man carries a Palestinian girl, whom medics said was wounded in an Israeli air strike, at a hospital in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A man carries a Palestinian girl, whom medics said was wounded in an Israeli air strike, at a hospital in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Palestinian reacts following the death of a relative, whom medics said was killed in an Israeli air strike, at a hospital in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A Palestinian reacts following the death of a relative, whom medics said was killed in an Israeli air strike, at a hospital in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
An interception of a rocket by the Iron Dome anti-missile system is seen above the Israeli town of Sderot August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

An interception of a rocket by the Iron Dome anti-missile system is seen above the Israeli town of Sderot August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israeli civilians and journalists hide during an air raid attack near the Israeli Gaza border as rockets are fired from Gaza to Israel August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Israeli civilians and journalists hide during an air raid attack near the Israeli Gaza border as rockets are fired from Gaza to Israel August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Smoke rises following what witnesses said was an Israeli air strike in Gaza City August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot

Smoke rises following what witnesses said was an Israeli air strike in Gaza City August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot
A Palestinian removes belongings after what witnesses said was an Israeli air strike on his house, in Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian removes belongings after what witnesses said was an Israeli air strike on his house, in Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian man is reflected in a mirror as he inspects his house, which witnesses said was hit in an Israeli air strike, in Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian man is reflected in a mirror as he inspects his house, which witnesses said was hit in an Israeli air strike, in Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Smoke rises following what witnesses said was an Israeli air strike in Gaza City August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot

Smoke rises following what witnesses said was an Israeli air strike in Gaza City August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot
A boy eats his meal at a United Nations-run school hosting internally displaced Palestinians, in Gaza City, August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

A boy eats his meal at a United Nations-run school hosting internally displaced Palestinians, in Gaza City, August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
The mother of Palestinian boy Ibraheem al-Dawawsa, 10, whom medics said was killed in an Israeli air strike, reacts as she is comforted during his funeral in Gaza City August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

The mother of Palestinian boy Ibraheem al-Dawawsa, 10, whom medics said was killed in an Israeli air strike, reacts as she is comforted during his funeral in Gaza City August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A smoke trail is seen as a rocket is launched from the northern Gaza Strip towards Israel August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A smoke trail is seen as a rocket is launched from the northern Gaza Strip towards Israel August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
An Israeli soldier inspects the damage caused by a rocket launched from Gaza to Israel in a village near the Israeli-Gaza border August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

An Israeli soldier inspects the damage caused by a rocket launched from Gaza to Israel in a village near the Israeli-Gaza border August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Rising smoke after an Israeli strike can be seen in the Gaza Strip as an Israeli military vehicle drives on the Israeli side of the border August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Rising smoke after an Israeli strike can be seen in the Gaza Strip as an Israeli military vehicle drives on the Israeli side of the border August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A girl looks at the screen of a mobile phone at a United Nations-run school hosting internally displaced Palestinians, in Gaza City August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

A girl looks at the screen of a mobile phone at a United Nations-run school hosting internally displaced Palestinians, in Gaza City August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Medics check the body of Palestinian boy Ibraheem al-Dawawsa, 10, whom they said was killed in an Israeli air strike, at a hospital in Gaza City August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Medics check the body of Palestinian boy Ibraheem al-Dawawsa, 10, whom they said was killed in an Israeli air strike, at a hospital in Gaza City August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A relative of Palestinian boy Ibraheem al-Dawawsa, 10, whom medics said was killed in an Israeli air strike, mourns during his funeral in Gaza City August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A relative of Palestinian boy Ibraheem al-Dawawsa, 10, whom medics said was killed in an Israeli air strike, mourns during his funeral in Gaza City August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Smoke rises following what witnesses said was an Israeli air strike in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Smoke rises following what witnesses said was an Israeli air strike in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A boy sleeps in a United Nations-run school sheltering displaced Palestinians in Gaza City August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

A boy sleeps in a United Nations-run school sheltering displaced Palestinians in Gaza City August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
