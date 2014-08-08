版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 8月 9日 星期六 06:18 BJT

Rebel Donetsk

Local resident Gennady Pred's grandson Yevgeny poses with a toy gun after leaving their apartment and moving into a park in the city center where they live in a tent due to, according to them, shelling in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

2014年 8月 9日 星期六
Local resident Gennady Pred's grandson Yevgeny poses with a toy gun after leaving their apartment and moving into a park in the city center where they live in a tent due to, according to them, shelling in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Newly-weds Gennady and Natalya, who only gave the first names, celebrate with their guests during their wedding in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

2014年 8月 9日 星期六
Newly-weds Gennady and Natalya, who only gave the first names, celebrate with their guests during their wedding in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Local residents stand in a crater following what locals say was recent airstrike by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk, August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

2014年 8月 9日 星期六
Local residents stand in a crater following what locals say was recent airstrike by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk, August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A man sits in a tram as people gather near a damaged building following what locals say was a recent airstrike by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk, August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

2014年 8月 9日 星期六
A man sits in a tram as people gather near a damaged building following what locals say was a recent airstrike by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk, August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Angel and Rafa, who say they are from Spain, and volunteered to join pro-Russian separatists, ride a car in Donetsk August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

2014年 8月 9日 星期六
Angel and Rafa, who say they are from Spain, and volunteered to join pro-Russian separatists, ride a car in Donetsk August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Angel and Rafa, volunteers who say they are from Spain, practice shooting at a pro-Russian separatists' base in Donetsk August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

2014年 8月 9日 星期六
Angel and Rafa, volunteers who say they are from Spain, practice shooting at a pro-Russian separatists' base in Donetsk August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A petrol station is reinforced with sacks of sand in Donetsk, August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

2014年 8月 9日 星期六
A petrol station is reinforced with sacks of sand in Donetsk, August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
People stand in a line to get into a branch of Sberbank of Russia bank in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

2014年 8月 9日 星期六
People stand in a line to get into a branch of Sberbank of Russia bank in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Local resident Gennady Pred holds his grandson Yevgeny after leaving their apartment and moving into a park in the city centre where they live in a tent due to, according to them, shelling in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

2014年 8月 9日 星期六
Local resident Gennady Pred holds his grandson Yevgeny after leaving their apartment and moving into a park in the city centre where they live in a tent due to, according to them, shelling in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Local resident Gennady Pred and his grandson Yevgeny sit in a tent after leaving their apartment and moving into a park in the city centre due to, according to them, shelling in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

2014年 8月 9日 星期六
Local resident Gennady Pred and his grandson Yevgeny sit in a tent after leaving their apartment and moving into a park in the city centre due to, according to them, shelling in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
People transport office equipment from a damaged building following what locals say was shelling by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

2014年 8月 9日 星期六
People transport office equipment from a damaged building following what locals say was shelling by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A woman looks out from a damaged window following what locals say was shelling by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

2014年 8月 9日 星期六
A woman looks out from a damaged window following what locals say was shelling by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A man inspects wreckage inside a damaged building following what locals say was shelling by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

2014年 8月 9日 星期六
A man inspects wreckage inside a damaged building following what locals say was shelling by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
People stand in a line to get into a branch of Sberbank of Russia bank in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

2014年 8月 9日 星期六
People stand in a line to get into a branch of Sberbank of Russia bank in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
An armed pro-Russian separatist stands in front of damaged buildings following what locals say was shelling by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

2014年 8月 9日 星期六
An armed pro-Russian separatist stands in front of damaged buildings following what locals say was shelling by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A woman sits at a public transport station with reinforced walls in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

2014年 8月 9日 星期六
A woman sits at a public transport station with reinforced walls in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
People are seen through debris as they gather near a damaged building following what locals say was a recent airstrike by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk, August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

2014年 8月 9日 星期六
People are seen through debris as they gather near a damaged building following what locals say was a recent airstrike by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk, August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
An empty shop window is seen on a street in Donetsk, August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

2014年 8月 9日 星期六
An empty shop window is seen on a street in Donetsk, August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A member of the Emergencies Ministry holds a part of ammunition near a crater following what locals say was a recent airstrike by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk, August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

2014年 8月 9日 星期六
A member of the Emergencies Ministry holds a part of ammunition near a crater following what locals say was a recent airstrike by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk, August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Men use rods to fish in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

2014年 8月 9日 星期六
Men use rods to fish in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Gaza truce expires

Gaza truce expires

Gaza truce expires

Gaza truce expires

Israel launches air strikes in response to rockets fired after the 72-hour truce expires.

2014年 8月 9日
Plight of Iraq's Yazidis

Plight of Iraq's Yazidis

The Islamic State captures Sinjar, prompting thousands from the Yazidi ethnic minority to flee for surrounding mountains.

2014年 8月 8日
Recovering flight MH17

Recovering flight MH17

The Netherlands halts its mission to recover victims of flight MH17 because of ongoing fighting in east Ukraine.

2014年 8月 8日
Ebola outbreak

Ebola outbreak

An Ebola outbreak has killed hundreds across Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone.

2014年 8月 6日

精选图集

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

MTV Movie and TV Awards

MTV Movie and TV Awards

Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.

MTV's rained-out red carpet

MTV's rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

Mexico's poppy war

Mexico's poppy war

The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.

MTVs rained-out red carpet

MTVs rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

Plane lands after secret, two-year mission

Plane lands after secret, two-year mission

The U.S. military's experimental X-37B space plane completes a classified mission that lasted nearly two years, the Air Force said.

