版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 8月 15日 星期五 09:05 BJT

Protests over Missouri teen's death

Riot police clear a street with smoke bombs while clashing with demonstrators in Ferguson, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Riot police clear a street with smoke bombs while clashing with demonstrators in Ferguson, August 13, 2014. REmore

2014年 8月 15日 星期五
Riot police clear a street with smoke bombs while clashing with demonstrators in Ferguson, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
1 / 39
Police officers briefly detain a person in Ferguson, Missouri August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Police officers briefly detain a person in Ferguson, Missouri August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2014年 8月 15日 星期五
Police officers briefly detain a person in Ferguson, Missouri August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
2 / 39
A protester throws back a smoke bomb while clashing with police in Ferguson, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A protester throws back a smoke bomb while clashing with police in Ferguson, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anmore

2014年 8月 15日 星期五
A protester throws back a smoke bomb while clashing with police in Ferguson, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
3 / 39
Riot police clear a street from demonstrators in Ferguson, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Riot police clear a street from demonstrators in Ferguson, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2014年 8月 15日 星期五
Riot police clear a street from demonstrators in Ferguson, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
4 / 39
A television position is pictured empty while riot police clears a street of demonstrators, in Ferguson, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A television position is pictured empty while riot police clears a street of demonstrators, in Ferguson, Augusmore

2014年 8月 15日 星期五
A television position is pictured empty while riot police clears a street of demonstrators, in Ferguson, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
5 / 39
Riot police stand guard as they clear a street of demonstrators in Ferguson, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Riot police stand guard as they clear a street of demonstrators in Ferguson, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Amore

2014年 8月 15日 星期五
Riot police stand guard as they clear a street of demonstrators in Ferguson, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
6 / 39
Riot police clear demonstrators from a street in Ferguson, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Riot police clear demonstrators from a street in Ferguson, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2014年 8月 15日 星期五
Riot police clear demonstrators from a street in Ferguson, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
7 / 39
Riot police take cover as they clear a street of demonstrators in Ferguson, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Riot police take cover as they clear a street of demonstrators in Ferguson, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anmore

2014年 8月 15日 星期五
Riot police take cover as they clear a street of demonstrators in Ferguson, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
8 / 39
Riot police clear a street of demonstrators in Ferguson, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Riot police clear a street of demonstrators in Ferguson, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2014年 8月 15日 星期五
Riot police clear a street of demonstrators in Ferguson, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
9 / 39
Riot police stand guard as demonstrators protest the shooting death of teenager Michael Brown in Ferguson, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Riot police stand guard as demonstrators protest the shooting death of teenager Michael Brown in Ferguson, Augmore

2014年 8月 15日 星期五
Riot police stand guard as demonstrators protest the shooting death of teenager Michael Brown in Ferguson, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
10 / 39
A police officer aims his weapon at a demonstrator protesting the shooting death of teenager Michael Brown, in Ferguson, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A police officer aims his weapon at a demonstrator protesting the shooting death of teenager Michael Brown, inmore

2014年 8月 15日 星期五
A police officer aims his weapon at a demonstrator protesting the shooting death of teenager Michael Brown, in Ferguson, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
11 / 39
Demonstrators raise their hands while protesting the shooting death of teenager Michael Brown, in Ferguson, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Demonstrators raise their hands while protesting the shooting death of teenager Michael Brown, in Ferguson, Aumore

2014年 8月 15日 星期五
Demonstrators raise their hands while protesting the shooting death of teenager Michael Brown, in Ferguson, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
12 / 39
Demonstrator Keisha Gray cries while protesting the shooting death of teenager Michael Brown in Ferguson, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Demonstrator Keisha Gray cries while protesting the shooting death of teenager Michael Brown in Ferguson, Augumore

2014年 8月 15日 星期五
Demonstrator Keisha Gray cries while protesting the shooting death of teenager Michael Brown in Ferguson, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
13 / 39
A mother and daughter raise their hands in front of riot police while protesting the shooting death of teenager Michael Brown, in Ferguson, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A mother and daughter raise their hands in front of riot police while protesting the shooting death of teenagemore

2014年 8月 15日 星期五
A mother and daughter raise their hands in front of riot police while protesting the shooting death of teenager Michael Brown, in Ferguson, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
14 / 39
A sign and a pin are pictured on the back of a demonstrator during a protest against the shooting death of teenager Michael Brown, in Ferguson, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A sign and a pin are pictured on the back of a demonstrator during a protest against the shooting death of teemore

2014年 8月 15日 星期五
A sign and a pin are pictured on the back of a demonstrator during a protest against the shooting death of teenager Michael Brown, in Ferguson, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
15 / 39
A police officer holds his riot gun while demonstrators protest the shooting death of teenager Michael Brown in Ferguson, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A police officer holds his riot gun while demonstrators protest the shooting death of teenager Michael Brown imore

2014年 8月 15日 星期五
A police officer holds his riot gun while demonstrators protest the shooting death of teenager Michael Brown in Ferguson, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
16 / 39
A riot police officer aims his weapon while demonstrators protest the shooting death of teenager Michael Brown, in Ferguson, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A riot police officer aims his weapon while demonstrators protest the shooting death of teenager Michael Brownmore

2014年 8月 15日 星期五
A riot police officer aims his weapon while demonstrators protest the shooting death of teenager Michael Brown, in Ferguson, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
17 / 39
A makeshift memorial is pictured where black teenager Michael Brown was shot to death by police last weekend in Ferguson, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A makeshift memorial is pictured where black teenager Michael Brown was shot to death by police last weekend imore

2014年 8月 15日 星期五
A makeshift memorial is pictured where black teenager Michael Brown was shot to death by police last weekend in Ferguson, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
18 / 39
A sign is pictured near where black teenager Michael Brown was shot to death by police last weekend in Ferguson, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A sign is pictured near where black teenager Michael Brown was shot to death by police last weekend in Fergusomore

2014年 8月 15日 星期五
A sign is pictured near where black teenager Michael Brown was shot to death by police last weekend in Ferguson, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
19 / 39
People raise their hands during a gathering to calm tension following the shooting death of black teenager Michael Brown at Greater St. Mark Family Church in St. Louis, August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

People raise their hands during a gathering to calm tension following the shooting death of black teenager Micmore

2014年 8月 15日 星期五
People raise their hands during a gathering to calm tension following the shooting death of black teenager Michael Brown at Greater St. Mark Family Church in St. Louis, August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
20 / 39
Demonstrators march in the street while protesting the shooting death of black teenager Michael Brown in St. Louis, August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Demonstrators march in the street while protesting the shooting death of black teenager Michael Brown in St. Lmore

2014年 8月 15日 星期五
Demonstrators march in the street while protesting the shooting death of black teenager Michael Brown in St. Louis, August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
21 / 39
Police officers keep watch while demonstrators protesting the death of black teenager Michael Brown in Ferguson, August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Police officers keep watch while demonstrators protesting the death of black teenager Michael Brown in Fergusomore

2014年 8月 15日 星期五
Police officers keep watch while demonstrators protesting the death of black teenager Michael Brown in Ferguson, August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
22 / 39
Demonstrators march in the street while protesting the shooting death of black teenager Michael Brown in Ferguson, August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Demonstrators march in the street while protesting the shooting death of black teenager Michael Brown in Fergumore

2014年 8月 15日 星期五
Demonstrators march in the street while protesting the shooting death of black teenager Michael Brown in Ferguson, August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
23 / 39
Lesley McSpadden, the mother of dead teenager Michael Brown, is overcome with emotions as she holds a drawing of her son while leaving a news conference in St. Louis, August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Lesley McSpadden, the mother of dead teenager Michael Brown, is overcome with emotions as she holds a drawing more

2014年 8月 15日 星期五
Lesley McSpadden, the mother of dead teenager Michael Brown, is overcome with emotions as she holds a drawing of her son while leaving a news conference in St. Louis, August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
24 / 39
Rev. Al Sharpton and Michael Brown Sr., the father of dead teenager Michael Brown, wait during a news conference in St. Louis, August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Rev. Al Sharpton and Michael Brown Sr., the father of dead teenager Michael Brown, wait during a news conferenmore

2014年 8月 15日 星期五
Rev. Al Sharpton and Michael Brown Sr., the father of dead teenager Michael Brown, wait during a news conference in St. Louis, August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
25 / 39
A makeshift memorial is pictured near where black teenager Michael Brown was shot to death by police over the weekend in Ferguson, August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A makeshift memorial is pictured near where black teenager Michael Brown was shot to death by police over the more

2014年 8月 15日 星期五
A makeshift memorial is pictured near where black teenager Michael Brown was shot to death by police over the weekend in Ferguson, August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
26 / 39
A QuikTrip store that was burned during riots that followed the shooting death of black teenager Michael Brown is pictured in Ferguson, August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A QuikTrip store that was burned during riots that followed the shooting death of black teenager Michael Brownmore

2014年 8月 15日 星期五
A QuikTrip store that was burned during riots that followed the shooting death of black teenager Michael Brown is pictured in Ferguson, August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
27 / 39
Demonstrators hold signs as they protest the death of black teenager Michael Brown in Ferguson, August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Demonstrators hold signs as they protest the death of black teenager Michael Brown in Ferguson, August 12, 201more

2014年 8月 15日 星期五
Demonstrators hold signs as they protest the death of black teenager Michael Brown in Ferguson, August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
28 / 39
A man picks up a sign that fell from a makeshift memorial near where black teenager Michael Brown was shot to death by police over the weekend in Ferguson, August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A man picks up a sign that fell from a makeshift memorial near where black teenager Michael Brown was shot to more

2014年 8月 15日 星期五
A man picks up a sign that fell from a makeshift memorial near where black teenager Michael Brown was shot to death by police over the weekend in Ferguson, August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
29 / 39
Joscelyn Brown, cousin of dead black teenager Michael Brown, cries during a gathering to calm tension at Greater St. Mark Family Church in St. Louis, August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Joscelyn Brown, cousin of dead black teenager Michael Brown, cries during a gathering to calm tension at Greatmore

2014年 8月 15日 星期五
Joscelyn Brown, cousin of dead black teenager Michael Brown, cries during a gathering to calm tension at Greater St. Mark Family Church in St. Louis, August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
30 / 39
Demonstrators Aaron Little, Gianni Cook and Troy Jones hold signs while protesting in Clayton, August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Demonstrators Aaron Little, Gianni Cook and Troy Jones hold signs while protesting in Clayton, August 12, 2014more

2014年 8月 15日 星期五
Demonstrators Aaron Little, Gianni Cook and Troy Jones hold signs while protesting in Clayton, August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
31 / 39
Police officers watch as demonstrators protest the death of black teenager Michael Brown in Ferguson, August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Police officers watch as demonstrators protest the death of black teenager Michael Brown in Ferguson, August 1more

2014年 8月 15日 星期五
Police officers watch as demonstrators protest the death of black teenager Michael Brown in Ferguson, August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
32 / 39
Demonstrators raise their hands while protesting in Clayton, Missouri August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Demonstrators raise their hands while protesting in Clayton, Missouri August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2014年 8月 15日 星期五
Demonstrators raise their hands while protesting in Clayton, Missouri August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
33 / 39
Demonstrator Anthony Shahid shouts at police officers while protesting against the death of black teenager Michael Brown, outside St Louis County Circuit Clerk building in Clayton, Missouri August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Demonstrator Anthony Shahid shouts at police officers while protesting against the death of black teenager Micmore

2014年 8月 15日 星期五
Demonstrator Anthony Shahid shouts at police officers while protesting against the death of black teenager Michael Brown, outside St Louis County Circuit Clerk building in Clayton, Missouri August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
34 / 39
Demonstrators hold signs while protesting in Clayton, Missouri August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Demonstrators hold signs while protesting in Clayton, Missouri August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2014年 8月 15日 星期五
Demonstrators hold signs while protesting in Clayton, Missouri August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
35 / 39
A demonstrator raises his hands in front of of a police officer in Ferguson, Missouri August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A demonstrator raises his hands in front of of a police officer in Ferguson, Missouri August 11, 2014. REUTERSmore

2014年 8月 15日 星期五
A demonstrator raises his hands in front of of a police officer in Ferguson, Missouri August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
36 / 39
Police officers patrol a street in Ferguson, Missouri August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Police officers patrol a street in Ferguson, Missouri August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2014年 8月 15日 星期五
Police officers patrol a street in Ferguson, Missouri August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
37 / 39
Demonstrators stand in the street in Ferguson, Missouri August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Demonstrators stand in the street in Ferguson, Missouri August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2014年 8月 15日 星期五
Demonstrators stand in the street in Ferguson, Missouri August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
38 / 39
Police officers patrol a street in Ferguson, Missouri August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Police officers patrol a street in Ferguson, Missouri August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2014年 8月 15日 星期五
Police officers patrol a street in Ferguson, Missouri August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
39 / 39
重播
下一图片集
Crash kills presidential candidate

Crash kills presidential candidate

下一个

Crash kills presidential candidate

Crash kills presidential candidate

The jet carrying Brazilian presidential candidate Eduardo Campos, who was polling in third place, crashes in Santos.

2014年 8月 14日
Ceasefire in Gaza

Ceasefire in Gaza

Israeli and Palestinian negotiators continue indirect talks mediated by Egypt.

2014年 8月 13日
Air strikes target Islamic State

Air strikes target Islamic State

America launches air strikes to slow down the Islamic State after their gains in northern Iraq.

2014年 8月 13日
Battle for Iraq

Battle for Iraq

U.S. warplanes strike and heavy fighting continues as government forces and sectarian militias battle the Islamic State.

2014年 8月 9日

精选图集

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

MTV Movie and TV Awards

MTV Movie and TV Awards

Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.

MTV's rained-out red carpet

MTV's rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

Mexico's poppy war

Mexico's poppy war

The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.

MTVs rained-out red carpet

MTVs rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

Plane lands after secret, two-year mission

Plane lands after secret, two-year mission

The U.S. military's experimental X-37B space plane completes a classified mission that lasted nearly two years, the Air Force said.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐