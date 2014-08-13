Russian convoy heads to Ukraine
Trucks of a Russian convoy carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine are parked at the military air base outside Vmore
Trucks of a Russian convoy carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine are parked at the military air base outside Vmore
A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine stops along a road in the city of Voronezh Aumore
Trucks of a Russian convoy carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine are parked at the military air base outside Vmore
A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine drives along a road near the city of Yelets, more
Drivers of a Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine take a rest on a side of a road nemore
A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine drives along a road near the city of Yelets, more
A man takes a picture of a Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine that has stopped alomore
A man waves while driving one of the trucks in a Russian convoy carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine along a more
A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine drives along a road near the city of Yelets, more
A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine sets off from near Moscow, August 12, 2014. more
A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine, behind a police escort, stops along a road nmore
A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine, behind a police escort, drives along a road more
A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine sets off from near Moscow, August 12, 2014. more
