Russian convoy heads to Ukraine

Trucks of a Russian convoy carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine are parked at the military air base outside Voronezh, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

2014年 8月 14日 星期四
Trucks of a Russian convoy carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine are parked at the military air base outside Voronezh, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Trucks of a Russian convoy carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine are parked at the military air base outside Voronezh August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Trucks of a Russian convoy carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine are parked at the military air base outside Voronezh August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine stops along a road in the city of Voronezh August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Nikita Paukov

A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine stops along a road in the city of Voronezh August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Nikita Paukov
Trucks of a Russian convoy carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine are parked at the military air base outside Voronezh, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Trucks of a Russian convoy carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine are parked at the military air base outside Voronezh, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine drives along a road near the city of Yelets, Russia, August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Nikita Paukov

A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine drives along a road near the city of Yelets, Russia, August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Nikita Paukov
Drivers of a Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine take a rest on a side of a road near the city of Yelets, Russia, August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Drivers of a Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine take a rest on a side of a road near the city of Yelets, Russia, August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine drives along a road near the city of Yelets, Russia, August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine drives along a road near the city of Yelets, Russia, August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A man takes a picture of a Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine that has stopped along a road near the city of Yelets, Russia, August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A man takes a picture of a Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine that has stopped along a road near the city of Yelets, Russia, August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A man waves while driving one of the trucks in a Russian convoy carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine along a road near the city of Yelets, Russia, August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Nikita Paukov

A man waves while driving one of the trucks in a Russian convoy carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine along a road near the city of Yelets, Russia, August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Nikita Paukov
A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine drives along a road near the city of Yelets, Russia, August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine drives along a road near the city of Yelets, Russia, August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine sets off from near Moscow, August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Reuters TV

A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine sets off from near Moscow, August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Reuters TV
A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine, behind a police escort, stops along a road near the city of Yelets, Russia, August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine, behind a police escort, stops along a road near the city of Yelets, Russia, August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine, behind a police escort, drives along a road in the city of Voronezh, Russia, August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Nikita Paukov

A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine, behind a police escort, drives along a road in the city of Voronezh, Russia, August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Nikita Paukov
A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine sets off from near Moscow, August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Reuters TV

A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine sets off from near Moscow, August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Reuters TV
