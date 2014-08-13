版本:
Air strikes target Islamic State

Flight deck crew member confirms the deck is all clear before a F/A-18C Hornet of Strike Fighter Squadron take offs the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush, in the Gulf August 12, 2014. Planes have been taking off from the USS George H.W. Bush to strike key positions taken over by the Islamic State fighters in Iraq. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

2014年 8月 13日 星期三
Flight deck crew member confirms the deck is all clear before a F/A-18C Hornet of Strike Fighter Squadron take offs the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush, in the Gulf August 12, 2014. Planes have been taking off from the USS George H.W. Bush to strike key positions taken over by the Islamic State fighters in Iraq. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Weapon handlers carry an air to air missile from a F/A-18F Super Hornet of Strike Fighter Squadron onboard the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush, in the Gulf August 12, 2014. . REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

2014年 8月 13日 星期三
Weapon handlers carry an air to air missile from a F/A-18F Super Hornet of Strike Fighter Squadron onboard the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush, in the Gulf August 12, 2014. . REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Iraqi Kurdish Peshmerga troops watch as smoke billows from the town of Makhmur during clashes with Islamic State militants August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

2014年 8月 13日 星期三
Iraqi Kurdish Peshmerga troops watch as smoke billows from the town of Makhmur during clashes with Islamic State militants August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
A F/A-18E Super Hornet of Strike Fighter Squadron comes in to land onboard the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush, in the Gulf August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

2014年 8月 13日 星期三
A F/A-18E Super Hornet of Strike Fighter Squadron comes in to land onboard the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush, in the Gulf August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
A F/A-18E Super Hornet of Strike Fighter Squadron is catapulted off the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush, in the Gulf August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

2014年 8月 13日 星期三
A F/A-18E Super Hornet of Strike Fighter Squadron is catapulted off the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush, in the Gulf August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Iraqi Kurdish Peshmerga troops watch as smoke billows from the town of Makhmur during clashes with Islamic State militants August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

2014年 8月 13日 星期三
Iraqi Kurdish Peshmerga troops watch as smoke billows from the town of Makhmur during clashes with Islamic State militants August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
A volunteer with the Iraqi security forces stands next to the wreckage of a vehicle belonging to the Islamic State after the area was taken over by Iraqi security forces from IS militants in Adhaim, a village in Diyala province north of Baghdad August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

2014年 8月 13日 星期三
A volunteer with the Iraqi security forces stands next to the wreckage of a vehicle belonging to the Islamic State after the area was taken over by Iraqi security forces from IS militants in Adhaim, a village in Diyala province north of Baghdad August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A flight deck crew member stands clear as a F/A-18C Hornet of Strike Fighter Squadron takes off the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush, in the Gulf August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

2014年 8月 13日 星期三
A flight deck crew member stands clear as a F/A-18C Hornet of Strike Fighter Squadron takes off the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush, in the Gulf August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
A still image captured from U.S. Navy cockpit video shows an F/A-18F Super Hornet assigned to the Fighting Black Lions of Strike Fighter Squadron 213 in a mid-air refueling after launching from the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush in the Arabian Gulf on August 10, 2014 in this video released on August 11, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Navy/Handout via Reuters

2014年 8月 13日 星期三
A still image captured from U.S. Navy cockpit video shows an F/A-18F Super Hornet assigned to the Fighting Black Lions of Strike Fighter Squadron 213 in a mid-air refueling after launching from the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush in the Arabian Gulf on August 10, 2014 in this video released on August 11, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Navy/Handout via Reuters
A still image captured from U.S. Navy video shows U.S. Navy Ordnancemen aboard the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush building GBU-54 500-pound bombs in the Arabian Gulf on August 9, 2014 in this video released on August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Preston Paglinawan/U.S. Navy/Handout via Reuters

2014年 8月 13日 星期三
A still image captured from U.S. Navy video shows U.S. Navy Ordnancemen aboard the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush building GBU-54 500-pound bombs in the Arabian Gulf on August 9, 2014 in this video released on August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Preston Paglinawan/U.S. Navy/Handout via Reuters
A still image captured from U.S. Navy video shows U.S. Navy Ordnancemen aboard the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush building GBU-54 500-pound bombs in the Arabian Gulf on August 9, 2014 in this video released on August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Preston Paglinawan/U.S. Navy/Handout via Reuters

2014年 8月 13日 星期三
A still image captured from U.S. Navy video shows U.S. Navy Ordnancemen aboard the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush building GBU-54 500-pound bombs in the Arabian Gulf on August 9, 2014 in this video released on August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Preston Paglinawan/U.S. Navy/Handout via Reuters
Flight deck crew member gives a thumbs up to take off to pilot of F/A-18C Hornet of Strike Fighter Squadron to take off the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush, in the Gulf August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

2014年 8月 13日 星期三
Flight deck crew member gives a thumbs up to take off to pilot of F/A-18C Hornet of Strike Fighter Squadron to take off the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush, in the Gulf August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
A still image captured from U.S. Navy cockpit video shows an F/A-18F Super Hornet assigned to the Fighting Black Lions of Strike Fighter Squadron 213 after launching from the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush in the Arabian Gulf on August 10, 2014 in this video released on August 11, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Navy/Handout via Reuters

2014年 8月 13日 星期三
A still image captured from U.S. Navy cockpit video shows an F/A-18F Super Hornet assigned to the Fighting Black Lions of Strike Fighter Squadron 213 after launching from the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush in the Arabian Gulf on August 10, 2014 in this video released on August 11, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Navy/Handout via Reuters
A still image captured from U.S. Navy cockpit video shows an F/A-18F Super Hornet assigned to the Fighting Black Lions of Strike Fighter Squadron 213 after launching from the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush in the Arabian Gulf on August 10, 2014 in this video released on August 11, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Navy/Handout via Reuters

2014年 8月 13日 星期三
A still image captured from U.S. Navy cockpit video shows an F/A-18F Super Hornet assigned to the Fighting Black Lions of Strike Fighter Squadron 213 after launching from the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush in the Arabian Gulf on August 10, 2014 in this video released on August 11, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Navy/Handout via Reuters
Smoke billows from the town of Makhmur during clashes between Iraqi Kurdish Peshmerga troops and Islamic State militants August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

2014年 8月 13日 星期三
Smoke billows from the town of Makhmur during clashes between Iraqi Kurdish Peshmerga troops and Islamic State militants August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Flight deck crew participates in a Foreign Object Debris procedure onboard the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush, in the Gulf August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

2014年 8月 13日 星期三
Flight deck crew participates in a Foreign Object Debris procedure onboard the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush, in the Gulf August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
