图片 | 2014年 8月 14日 星期四 09:46 BJT

Crash kills presidential candidate

An aerial view where a private jet carrying Brazilian presidential candidate Eduardo Campos, who was running third in polls ahead of Brazil's October presidential election, crashed in Santos August 13, 2014. REUTERS/A Tribuna de Santos/Nirley Sena

2014年 8月 14日 星期四
An aerial view where a private jet carrying Brazilian presidential candidate Eduardo Campos, who was running third in polls ahead of Brazil's October presidential election, crashed in Santos August 13, 2014. REUTERS/A Tribuna de Santos/Nirley Sena
Firefighters work where a private jet carrying Brazilian presidential candidate Eduardo Campos, who was running third in polls ahead of Brazil's October presidential election, crashed in Santos August 13, 2014. REUTERS/A Tribuna de Santos/Walter Mello

Firefighters work where a private jet carrying Brazilian presidential candidate Eduardo Campos, who was running third in polls ahead of Brazil's October presidential election, crashed in Santos August 13, 2014. REUTERS/A Tribuna de Santos/Walter Mello
Brazilian air force members carry parts of the crashed private jet which was carrying candidate Eduardo Campos, who was running third in polls ahead of Brazil's October presidential election, in Santos August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Brazilian air force members carry parts of the crashed private jet which was carrying candidate Eduardo Campos, who was running third in polls ahead of Brazil's October presidential election, in Santos August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Rescue personnel survey the wreckage site of the crashed private jet which was carrying candidate Eduardo Campos, who was running third in polls ahead of Brazil's October presidential election, in Santos August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Rescue personnel survey the wreckage site of the crashed private jet which was carrying candidate Eduardo Campos, who was running third in polls ahead of Brazil's October presidential election, in Santos August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
An aerial view where a private jet carrying candidate Eduardo Campos, who was running third in polls ahead of Brazil's October presidential election, crashed in Santos August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

An aerial view where a private jet carrying candidate Eduardo Campos, who was running third in polls ahead of Brazil's October presidential election, crashed in Santos August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Rescue personnel survey the wreckage site of the crashed private jet which was carrying candidate Eduardo Campos, who was running third in polls ahead of Brazil's October presidential election, in Santos August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Rescue personnel survey the wreckage site of the crashed private jet which was carrying candidate Eduardo Campos, who was running third in polls ahead of Brazil's October presidential election, in Santos August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Air Force members carry parts of the crashed private jet which was carrying candidate Eduardo Campos, who was running third in polls ahead of Brazil's October presidential election, in Santos August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Air Force members carry parts of the crashed private jet which was carrying candidate Eduardo Campos, who was running third in polls ahead of Brazil's October presidential election, in Santos August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Rescue personnel and police survey the wreckage site of the crashed private jet which was carrying candidate Eduardo Campos, who was running third in polls ahead of Brazil's October presidential election, in Santos August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Rescue personnel and police survey the wreckage site of the crashed private jet which was carrying candidate Eduardo Campos, who was running third in polls ahead of Brazil's October presidential election, in Santos August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Air Force members carry a part of the crashed private jet which was carrying candidate Eduardo Campos, who was running third in polls ahead of Brazil's October presidential election, in Santos August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Air Force members carry a part of the crashed private jet which was carrying candidate Eduardo Campos, who was running third in polls ahead of Brazil's October presidential election, in Santos August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A firefighter surveys the wreckage site of the crashed private jet which was carrying candidate Eduardo Campos, who was running third in polls ahead of Brazil's October presidential election, in Santos August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

A firefighter surveys the wreckage site of the crashed private jet which was carrying candidate Eduardo Campos, who was running third in polls ahead of Brazil's October presidential election, in Santos August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
An aerial view where a private jet carrying candidate Eduardo Campos, who was running third in polls ahead of Brazil's October presidential election, crashed in Santos August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

An aerial view where a private jet carrying candidate Eduardo Campos, who was running third in polls ahead of Brazil's October presidential election, crashed in Santos August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Rescue personnel and police survey the wreckage site of the crashed private jet which was carrying candidate Eduardo Campos, who was running third in polls ahead of Brazil's October presidential election, crashed in Santos August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Rescue personnel and police survey the wreckage site of the crashed private jet which was carrying candidate Eduardo Campos, who was running third in polls ahead of Brazil's October presidential election, crashed in Santos August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Rescue personnel and police survey the wreckage site of the crashed private jet which was carrying candidate Eduardo Campos, who was running third in polls ahead of Brazil's October presidential election, in Santos August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Rescue personnel and police survey the wreckage site of the crashed private jet which was carrying candidate Eduardo Campos, who was running third in polls ahead of Brazil's October presidential election, in Santos August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff speaks during a news conference on the death of Brazilian presidential candidate Eduardo Campos, at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff speaks during a news conference on the death of Brazilian presidential candidate Eduardo Campos, at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Campaign material of former governor of Pernambuco state and Brazilian Socialist Party presidential candidate Eduardo Campos, is seen in Brasilia August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Campaign material of former governor of Pernambuco state and Brazilian Socialist Party presidential candidate Eduardo Campos, is seen in Brasilia August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
