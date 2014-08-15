Battle for Iraq
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter takes position on the frontline in Khazer August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Displaced people from the Yazidi religious minority, fleeing violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State imore
A tank belonging to Kurdish peshmerga troops fire at Islamic State militant positions from the frontline in Khmore
Kurdish peshmerga troops keep watch during an intensive security deployment against Islamic State militants onmore
Displaced people from the Yazidi religious minority, fleeing violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State imore
Members of the Kurdish People's Protection Units sit inside an Iraqi military camp in Mount Sinjar in northernmore
Kurdish peshmerga troops keep guard during an intensive security deployment against Islamic State militants onmore
Yazidi fighters who recently joined the Kurdish People's Protection Units secure a road in Mount Sinjar in normore
A Yazidi fighter who recently joined the Kurdish People's Protection Units gestures while securing a road in Mmore
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter takes position on the frontline in Khazer August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Kurdish peshmerga troops participate in an intensive security deployment against Islamic State militants on thmore
Kurdish peshmerga troops ride on a vehicle at Mount Sinjar, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Yazidi fighters who recently joined the Kurdish People's Protection Units secure a road in Mount Sinjar in normore
Shi'ite volunteers, from Abbas Unit who have joined the Iraqi army to fight against militants of the Islamic Smore
Shi'ite volunteers, from Abbas Unit who have joined the Iraqi army to fight against militants of the Islamic Smore
Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing the violence in the Iraqi town of Sinjar, travel in a more
Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing the violence in the Iraqi town of Sinjar, re-enter Iramore
Members of the Kurdish security forces take part during an intensive security deployment after clashes with mimore
Members of the Kurdish security forces take part during an intensive security deployment after clashes with mimore
A girl from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing the violence in the Iraqi town of Sinjar, rests at the Iraqi-Syrmore
A displaced woman from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State in Simore
Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State in Sinmore
Members of the Kurdish People's Protection Units facilitate displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect, flmore
A volunteer with the Iraqi security forces stands next to the wreckage of a vehicle belonging to the Islamic Smore
Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State in Sinmore
精选图集
