Battle for Iraq

A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter takes position on the frontline in Khazer August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

2014年 8月 15日 星期五
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter takes position on the frontline in Khazer August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Displaced people from the Yazidi religious minority, fleeing violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State in Sinjar town, ride trucks as they are evacuated from Mount Sinjar in northern Iraq with the help of members of the Kurdish People's Protection Units, as they make their way towards Newrooz camp in Syria's al-Hasakah province, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

2014年 8月 15日 星期五
Displaced people from the Yazidi religious minority, fleeing violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State in Sinjar town, ride trucks as they are evacuated from Mount Sinjar in northern Iraq with the help of members of the Kurdish People's Protection Units, as they make their way towards Newrooz camp in Syria's al-Hasakah province, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A tank belonging to Kurdish peshmerga troops fire at Islamic State militant positions from the frontline in Khazer August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

2014年 8月 15日 星期五
A tank belonging to Kurdish peshmerga troops fire at Islamic State militant positions from the frontline in Khazer August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Kurdish peshmerga troops keep watch during an intensive security deployment against Islamic State militants on the frontline in Khazer August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

2014年 8月 15日 星期五
Kurdish peshmerga troops keep watch during an intensive security deployment against Islamic State militants on the frontline in Khazer August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Displaced people from the Yazidi religious minority, fleeing violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State in Sinjar town, climb on a truck as they are evacuated from Mount Sinjar in northern Iraq with the help of members of the Kurdish People's Protection Units, as they make their way towards Newrooz camp in Syria's al-Hasakah province, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

2014年 8月 15日 星期五
Displaced people from the Yazidi religious minority, fleeing violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State in Sinjar town, climb on a truck as they are evacuated from Mount Sinjar in northern Iraq with the help of members of the Kurdish People's Protection Units, as they make their way towards Newrooz camp in Syria's al-Hasakah province, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Members of the Kurdish People's Protection Units sit inside an Iraqi military camp in Mount Sinjar in northern Iraq August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

2014年 8月 15日 星期五
Members of the Kurdish People's Protection Units sit inside an Iraqi military camp in Mount Sinjar in northern Iraq August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Kurdish peshmerga troops keep guard during an intensive security deployment against Islamic State militants on the frontline in Khazer August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

2014年 8月 15日 星期五
Kurdish peshmerga troops keep guard during an intensive security deployment against Islamic State militants on the frontline in Khazer August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Yazidi fighters who recently joined the Kurdish People's Protection Units secure a road in Mount Sinjar in northern Iraq, which is used by displaced people from the Yazidi religious minority fleeing violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State in Sinjar town as they make their way towards Newrooz camp in Syria's al-Hasakah province, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

2014年 8月 15日 星期五
Yazidi fighters who recently joined the Kurdish People's Protection Units secure a road in Mount Sinjar in northern Iraq, which is used by displaced people from the Yazidi religious minority fleeing violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State in Sinjar town as they make their way towards Newrooz camp in Syria's al-Hasakah province, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A Yazidi fighter who recently joined the Kurdish People's Protection Units gestures while securing a road in Mount Sinjar in northern Iraq for displaced people from the Yazidi religious minority fleeing violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State in Sinjar town, as they make their way towards Newrooz camp in Syria's al-Hasakah province August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

2014年 8月 15日 星期五
A Yazidi fighter who recently joined the Kurdish People's Protection Units gestures while securing a road in Mount Sinjar in northern Iraq for displaced people from the Yazidi religious minority fleeing violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State in Sinjar town, as they make their way towards Newrooz camp in Syria's al-Hasakah province August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter takes position on the frontline in Khazer August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

2014年 8月 15日 星期五
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter takes position on the frontline in Khazer August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Kurdish peshmerga troops participate in an intensive security deployment against Islamic State militants on the frontline in Khazer August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

2014年 8月 15日 星期五
Kurdish peshmerga troops participate in an intensive security deployment against Islamic State militants on the frontline in Khazer August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Kurdish peshmerga troops ride on a vehicle at Mount Sinjar, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

2014年 8月 15日 星期五
Kurdish peshmerga troops ride on a vehicle at Mount Sinjar, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Yazidi fighters who recently joined the Kurdish People's Protection Units secure a road in Mount Sinjar in northern Iraq, which is used by displaced people from the Yazidi religious minority fleeing violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State in Sinjar town and making their way towards Newrooz camp in Syria's al-Hasakah province August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

2014年 8月 15日 星期五
Yazidi fighters who recently joined the Kurdish People's Protection Units secure a road in Mount Sinjar in northern Iraq, which is used by displaced people from the Yazidi religious minority fleeing violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State in Sinjar town and making their way towards Newrooz camp in Syria's al-Hasakah province August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Shi'ite volunteers, from Abbas Unit who have joined the Iraqi army to fight against militants of the Islamic State, formerly known as the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant, parade down a street in Kerbala, southwest of Baghdad August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Mushtaq Muhammed

2014年 8月 15日 星期五
Shi'ite volunteers, from Abbas Unit who have joined the Iraqi army to fight against militants of the Islamic State, formerly known as the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant, parade down a street in Kerbala, southwest of Baghdad August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Mushtaq Muhammed
Shi'ite volunteers, from Abbas Unit who have joined the Iraqi army to fight against militants of the Islamic State, formerly known as the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant, parade down a street in Kerbala, southwest of Baghdad, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Mushtaq Muhammed

2014年 8月 15日 星期五
Shi'ite volunteers, from Abbas Unit who have joined the Iraqi army to fight against militants of the Islamic State, formerly known as the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant, parade down a street in Kerbala, southwest of Baghdad, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Mushtaq Muhammed
Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing the violence in the Iraqi town of Sinjar, travel in a vehicle as they re-enter Iraq from Syria at the Iraqi-Syrian border crossing in Fishkhabour, Dohuk province, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

2014年 8月 15日 星期五
Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing the violence in the Iraqi town of Sinjar, travel in a vehicle as they re-enter Iraq from Syria at the Iraqi-Syrian border crossing in Fishkhabour, Dohuk province, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing the violence in the Iraqi town of Sinjar, re-enter Iraq from Syria at the Iraqi-Syrian border crossing in Fishkhabour, Dohuk province, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

2014年 8月 15日 星期五
Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing the violence in the Iraqi town of Sinjar, re-enter Iraq from Syria at the Iraqi-Syrian border crossing in Fishkhabour, Dohuk province, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Members of the Kurdish security forces take part during an intensive security deployment after clashes with militants of the Islamic State, formerly known as the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant, in Jalawla, Diyala province August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

2014年 8月 15日 星期五
Members of the Kurdish security forces take part during an intensive security deployment after clashes with militants of the Islamic State, formerly known as the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant, in Jalawla, Diyala province August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Members of the Kurdish security forces take part during an intensive security deployment after clashes with militants of the Islamic State, formerly known as the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant, in Jalawla, Diyala province August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

2014年 8月 15日 星期五
Members of the Kurdish security forces take part during an intensive security deployment after clashes with militants of the Islamic State, formerly known as the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant, in Jalawla, Diyala province August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A girl from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing the violence in the Iraqi town of Sinjar, rests at the Iraqi-Syrian border crossing in Fishkhabour, Dohuk province August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

2014年 8月 15日 星期五
A girl from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing the violence in the Iraqi town of Sinjar, rests at the Iraqi-Syrian border crossing in Fishkhabour, Dohuk province August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A displaced woman from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State in Sinjar town, covers her feet with clothes as she walks towards the Syrian border, on the outskirts of Sinjar mountain, near the Syrian border town of Elierbeh of Al-Hasakah Governorate August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

2014年 8月 15日 星期五
A displaced woman from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State in Sinjar town, covers her feet with clothes as she walks towards the Syrian border, on the outskirts of Sinjar mountain, near the Syrian border town of Elierbeh of Al-Hasakah Governorate August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State in Sinjar town, walk towards the Syrian border, on the outskirts of Sinjar mountain, near the Syrian border town of Elierbeh of Al-Hasakah Governorate August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

2014年 8月 15日 星期五
Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State in Sinjar town, walk towards the Syrian border, on the outskirts of Sinjar mountain, near the Syrian border town of Elierbeh of Al-Hasakah Governorate August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Members of the Kurdish People's Protection Units facilitate displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State in Sinjar town, as they make their way towards the Syrian border, on the outskirts of Sinjar mountain, near the Syrian border town of Elierbeh of Al-Hasakah Governorate August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

2014年 8月 15日 星期五
Members of the Kurdish People's Protection Units facilitate displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State in Sinjar town, as they make their way towards the Syrian border, on the outskirts of Sinjar mountain, near the Syrian border town of Elierbeh of Al-Hasakah Governorate August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A volunteer with the Iraqi security forces stands next to the wreckage of a vehicle belonging to the Islamic State after the area was taken over by Iraqi security forces from IS militants in Adhaim, a village in Diyala province north of Baghdad August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

2014年 8月 15日 星期五
A volunteer with the Iraqi security forces stands next to the wreckage of a vehicle belonging to the Islamic State after the area was taken over by Iraqi security forces from IS militants in Adhaim, a village in Diyala province north of Baghdad August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State in Sinjar town, ride a truck as they make their way towards the Syrian border, on the outskirts of Sinjar mountain, near the Syrian border town of Elierbeh of Al-Hasakah Governorate August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

2014年 8月 15日 星期五
Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State in Sinjar town, ride a truck as they make their way towards the Syrian border, on the outskirts of Sinjar mountain, near the Syrian border town of Elierbeh of Al-Hasakah Governorate August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Protests over Missouri teen's death

Protests over Missouri teen's death

下一个

Protests over Missouri teen's death

Protests over Missouri teen's death

Demonstrators protest the death of Michael Brown, who was shot in a struggle with police.

2014年 8月 15日
Crash kills presidential candidate

Crash kills presidential candidate

The jet carrying Brazilian presidential candidate Eduardo Campos, who was polling in third place, crashes in Santos.

2014年 8月 14日
Ceasefire in Gaza

Ceasefire in Gaza

Israeli and Palestinian negotiators continue indirect talks mediated by Egypt.

2014年 8月 13日
Air strikes target Islamic State

Air strikes target Islamic State

America launches air strikes to slow down the Islamic State after their gains in northern Iraq.

2014年 8月 13日

精选图集

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

MTV Movie and TV Awards

MTV Movie and TV Awards

Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.

MTV's rained-out red carpet

MTV's rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

Mexico's poppy war

Mexico's poppy war

The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.

MTVs rained-out red carpet

MTVs rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

Plane lands after secret, two-year mission

Plane lands after secret, two-year mission

The U.S. military's experimental X-37B space plane completes a classified mission that lasted nearly two years, the Air Force said.

