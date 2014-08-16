Along the Ukraine border
A Ukrainian serviceman guards a checkpoint outside Donetsk, August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine is parked at a camp near Kamensk-Shakhtinsky,more
Drivers of a Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine show the contents of their truck amore
Russian military personnel ride atop apersonnel carriers outside Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, August 15more
A Ukrainian serviceman checks his Soviet-made armor-piercing rifle at a position on the roof of a building outmore
A Ukrainian serviceman patrols an area outside Donetsk, August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A military pointsman talks to the driver of a truck from a column of military vehicles on a road outside Kamenmore
A Russian serviceman rides atop an armored personnel carrier through a field outside Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rosmore
Ukrainian servicemen walk along the street as they patrol an area outside Donetsk, August 15, 2014. REUTERS/more
A Ukrainian serviceman patrols the area outside Donetsk, August 15, 2014. The words on the weapon reads "For Umore
Russian military personnel sit atop armored vehicles outside Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, August 15, 20more
Russian military personnel sit atop an armored vehicle outside Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, August 15, more
An armed pro-Russian separatist looks as flames erupt from a gas pipeline after a shelling in Donetsk, August more
Ukrainian servicemen guard a checkpoint outside Donetsk, August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Drivers of a Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine show the contents of their trucks more
A Ukrainian army sapper holds a shell found by local residents as he sits in a car outside Donetsk, August 15,more
A woman carries a dog as smokes rises above buildings shortly after a shelling in Donetsk, August 14, 2014. REmore
A woman walks past a building damaged by a recent shelling in Donetsk, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukmore
Ukrainian servicemen ride on an armored vehicle during a patrol in the eastern Ukrainian town of Vuhlehirsk, Amore
Ukrainian servicemen ride on an armored fighting vehicle as they patrol an area in the eastern Ukrainian town more
A military helicopter flies above a Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine, parked at more
A local resident stands near property damaged in fights between the Ukrainian army and pro-Russian separatistsmore
Ukrainian servicemen ride on a truck as they patrol an area in the eastern Ukrainian town of Vuhlehirsk, Augusmore
Smokes rises above buildings shortly after a shelling in Donetsk, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Pro-Russian separatists carry an ammunition part shortly after a shelling in Donetsk, August 14, 2014. REUTERSmore
Local residents walk past property damaged in fights between the Ukrainian army and pro-Russian separatists inmore
Ukrainian servicemen ride on armored vehicles during a patrol in the eastern Ukrainian town of Vuhlehirsk Augumore
A local woman stands near buildings damaged during a fight between the Ukrainian army and pro-Russian separatimore
下一个
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Battle for Iraq
Government forces and regional militias battle the Islamic State militants.
Protests over Missouri teen's death
Demonstrators protest the death of Michael Brown, who was shot in a struggle with police.
Crash kills presidential candidate
The jet carrying Brazilian presidential candidate Eduardo Campos, who was polling in third place, crashes in Santos.
精选图集
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.