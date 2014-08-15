Photos of the week
Visitors run away as waves caused by a tidal bore surge past a barrier on the banks of Qiantang River, in Hangmore
Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State in Sinmore
A protester throws back a smoke bomb while clashing with police in Ferguson, Missouri, August 13, 2014. REUTERmore
A competitor takes part in the first international waterfall jumping competition held in the Bosnian town of Jmore
Karampal Kaur teaches a yoga class in the Englewood neighborhood of Chicago, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Youmore
Displaced people, who fled from the violence in the province of Nineveh, arrive at Sulaimaniya province, Iraq,more
A man walks down a flooded road in Islip, New York, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State in Sinmore
The supermoon is pictured behind the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro, August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Pimore
A military helicopter flies above a Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine, parked at more
Police officers keep watch while demonstrators protest the death of black teenager Michael Brown in Ferguson, more
Volunteers sit in wooden boxes at Parliament Square, to represent living conditions in Gaza, during a protest more
Fireworks explode in front of the supermoon outside the town of Mosta, celebrating the feast of its patron saimore
Men rush to help an injured man at a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyalmore
Doctor for tropical medicine Florian Steiner (R) and ward physician Thomas Klotzkowski step out of a disinfectmore
A member of security forces watches as Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan casts a shadow as he addresses tmore
Fire is seen after an explosion in what witnesses said was an Israeli air strike in Gaza City, August 10, 2014more
African migrants climb a border fence during a latest attempt to cross into Spanish territory, between Moroccomore
An armed pro-Russian separatist points at a bus riddled with bullet holes at a checkpoint on the outskirts of more
Students of Shaolin Tagou Martial Arts School are suspended in mid-air as they practise in a dress rehearsal fmore
A man has his temperature taken using an infrared digital laser thermometer as part of Ebola precautions at thmore
Pope Francis is seen on a giant screen after arriving for the Holy Mass at Daejeon World Cup stadium in South more
A girl from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing the violence in the Iraqi town of Sinjar, rests at the Iraqi-Syrmore
Susan Myers, wife of U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Harold J. Greene, pats his casket during the end of a full military hmore
