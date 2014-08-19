版本:
Protests in Ferguson

Police officers detain a demonstrator for protesting Michael Brown's murder in Ferguson, Missouri August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

2014年 8月 19日 星期二
Demonstrators protesting Michael Brown's murder yell at police in Ferguson, Missouri August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Police prepare their riot gear and weapons in anticipation of protests in Ferguson, Missouri, August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Brown family attorney Daryl Parks points on an autopsy diagram to the head wound that was likely fatal to Michael Brown during a news conference in Ferguson, Missouri August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Police officers confront a demonstrator protesting Michael Brown's murder in Ferguson, Missouri August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Police officers detain a demonstrator for protesting Michael Brown's murder in Ferguson, Missouri August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

National Guard troops arrive at a mall complex that serves as staging for the police in Ferguson, Missouri, August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Police officers detain a demonstrator for protesting Michael Brown's murder in Ferguson, Missouri August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Police officers keep an eye on demonstrators protesting Michael Brown's murderin Ferguson, Missouri August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Police officers confront a demonstrator protesting Michael Brown's murder in Ferguson, Missouri August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Demonstrators face off with police after tear gas was fired at protesters reacting to the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Protesters react to the effects of tear gas which was fired at demonstrators reacting to the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tear gas rises from the ground after having been fired upon protesters who are continuing to react to the shooting of Michael Brown, in Ferguson, Missouri August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A protester overcome by tear gas is helped after protests turned violent in reaction to the shooting of Michael Brown near Ferguson, Missouri August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Emergency personnel carry a victim from a car crash into an ambulance after protests against the shooting of Michael Brown turned violent near Ferguson, Missouri August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Protesters react to the effects of tear gas which was fired at demonstrators reacting to the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Demonstrators hand water to each other through a broken McDonald's window, after tear gas was fired upon protesters who are continuing to react to the shooting of Michael Brown, in Ferguson, Missouri August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Demonstrators gesture with their hands up after protests in reaction to the shooting of Michael Brown turned violent near Ferguson, Missouri August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A protester kicks a tear gas canister back towards police after protests in reaction to the shooting of Michael Brown turned violent near Ferguson, Missouri August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A protester kicks a tear gas canister back towards police after protests in reaction to the shooting of Michael Brown turned violent near Ferguson, Missouri August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Police officers stand guard at a gas station after protests against the shooting of Michael Brown turned violent near Ferguson, Missouri August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A protester picks up a gas canister to throw back towards the police after tear gas was fired at demonstrators who are continuing to react to the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Protesters react to the effects of tear gas which was fired at demonstrators reacting to the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Protesters throw rocks and attempt to block the street after protests in reaction to the shooting of Michael Brown turned violent near Ferguson, Missouri August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A police officer responds to a request to check the scene of a looting at the Dellwood Market, after protests against the shooting of Michael Brown turned violent near Ferguson, Missouri August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Demonstrators face off with police after tear gas was fired at protesters reacting to the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A protester extinguishes a fire after tear gas was fired at demonstrators reacting to the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tear gas rises from the ground after having been fired upon protesters who are continuing to react to the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Firefighters respond to fires that were set after looting at the Dellwood Market, after protests against the shooting of Michael Brown turned violent near Ferguson, Missouri August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Police officers react at the scene of a looting at the Dellwood Market after protests against the shooting of Michael Brown turned violent near Ferguson, Missouri August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Smoke trails tear gas canisters fired into the air after protests in reaction to the shooting of Michael Brown turned violent near Ferguson, Missouri August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Protesters react to the effects of tear gas which was fired at people demonstrating against the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A protester yells towards police in a cloud of tear gas after protests in reaction to the shooting of Michael Brown turned violent near Ferguson, Missouri August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A protester has antacid and water sprayed on his face to stop the stinging from tear gas after protests in reaction to the shooting of Michael Brown turned violent near Ferguson, Missouri August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Police use a large mall parking lot as a staging area and command post for addressing protests over the shooting death of Michael Brown, in Ferguson, Missouri, August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Demonstrators gesture and chant as they continue to react to the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Protesters demonstrating against the shooting death of Michael Brown park in the streets in Ferguson, Missouri August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

