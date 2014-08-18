Tent city of Donetsk
Alexander, 4, walks with a toy at a temporary tent camp set up for Ukrainian refugees outside Donetsk, locatedmore
People gather at a temporary camp set up for Ukrainian refugees outside Donetsk, located in Russia's Rostov remore
Newcomers stand in a line to get registered at a temporary tent camp set up for Ukrainian refugees outside Donmore
People receive food at a canteen of a temporary tent camp set up for Ukrainian refugees outside Donetsk, locatmore
A boy plays with a ball at a temporary tent camp set up for Ukrainian refugees outside Donetsk, located in Rusmore
People gather at a temporary tent camp set up for Ukrainian refugees outside Donetsk, located in Russia's Rostmore
Maxim, 7, who arrived from the eastern Ukrainian town of Horlivla (Gorlovka), poses with a toy gun at a tempormore
People gather at a temporary tent camp set up for Ukrainian refugees outside Donetsk, located in Russia's Rostmore
People visit a canteen at a temporary tent camp set up for Ukrainian refugees outside Donetsk, located in Russmore
People stand in a line to enter a canteen to have a meal at a temporary tent camp set up for Ukrainian refugeemore
Children play at a temporary tent camp set up for Ukrainian refugees outside Donetsk, located in Russia's Rostmore
Valeriya, 16 months, sits with her mother inside a tent at a temporary camp set up for Ukrainian refugees outsmore
People look at a map of Russia at a temporary camp set up for Ukrainian refugees outside Donetsk, located in Rmore
A woman walks out of a tent, with a Russian flag attached to it, at a temporary camp set up for Ukrainian refumore
People gather near water faucets at a temporary tent camp set up for Ukrainian refugees outside Donetsk, locatmore
A dog is seen at a temporary tent camp set up for Ukrainian refugees outside Donetsk, located in Russia's Rostmore
A man washes hands at a temporary tent camp set up for Ukrainian refugees outside Donetsk, located in Russia'smore
A man sits at a temporary tent camp set up for Ukrainian refugees outside Donetsk, located in Russia's Rostov more
A boy stands in front of a map of Russia at a temporary tent camp set up for Ukrainian refugees outside Donetsmore
A man sits at a temporary tent camp set up for Ukrainian refugees outside Donetsk, located in Russia's Rostov more
People gather at a temporary tent camp set up for Ukrainian refugees outside Donetsk, located in Russia's Rostmore
A woman with a baby sits at a temporary tent camp set up for Ukrainian refugees outside Donetsk, located in Rumore
Women gather inside a chapel at a temporary tent camp set up for Ukrainian refugees outside Donetsk, located imore
Children play with a ball at a temporary tent camp set up for Ukrainian refugees outside Donetsk, located in Rmore
People choose and take clothes from boxes at a temporary tent camp set up for Ukrainian refugees outside Donetmore
People gather at a temporary tent camp set up for Ukrainian refugees outside Donetsk, located in Russia's Rostmore
