Peshmerga offensive
Kurdish Peshmerga forces drive a vehicle near the town of Makhmur, south of Erbil, the capital of Iraqi Kurdismore
Kurdish Peshmerga forces stand guard near the town of Makhmur, south of Erbil, capital of Iraqi Kurdistan aftemore
A tank belonging to Kurdish peshmerga troops fire at Islamic State militant positions from the frontline in Khmore
Kurdish Peshmerga forces drive cars near the town of Makhmur, south of Erbil, the capital of Iraqi Kurdistan amore
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter takes position on the frontline in Khazer August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Saber Barazani, a commander of Kurdistan's Peshmerga forces, walks with a group of Kurdish Peshmerga fighters more
Omar Murad, a commander of Kurdistan's Peshmerga forces, stands guard at the main entrance of the town of Gwermore
Kurdish peshmerga troops keep guard during an intensive security deployment against Islamic State militants onmore
A tank belonging to Kurdish peshmerga troops fire at Islamic State militant positions from the frontline in Khmore
Kurdish Peshmerga forces stand guard at the Qarasukh mountains near the town of Makhmur, south of Erbil, the cmore
Kurdish Peshmerga fighters eat lunch at a military base on the outskirts of Gwer town August 18, 2014. REUTERSmore
Kurdish peshmerga troops participate in an intensive security deployment against Islamic State militants on thmore
Kurdistan Workers Party fighters participate in an intensive security deployment against Islamic State militanmore
Kurdish Peshmerga fighters sit in a vehicle in the outskirts of Gwer town after Islamic State insurgents withdmore
Kurdish peshmerga troops participate in an intensive security deployment against Islamic State militants on thmore
Kurdish peshmerga troops keep watch during an intensive security deployment against Islamic State militants onmore
Kurdish peshmerga troops participate in an intensive security deployment against Islamic State militants on thmore
Members of the Kurdish security forces take part during an intensive security deployment after clashes with mimore
下一个
Tent city of Donetsk
Ukrainians fleeing the fighting take shelter outside Donetsk, near the Russian-Ukrainian border.
Along the Ukraine border
Tensions rise along the border amid worries of Russian incursions into Ukraine.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Battle for Iraq
Government forces and regional militias battle the Islamic State militants.
精选图集
Buddha's birthday
Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.