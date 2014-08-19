Pakistan's Freedom March
Supporters of Mohammad Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek, carrymore
Supporters of former international cricketer Imran Khan, chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf political pamore
Supporters of former international cricketer Imran Khan, chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf political pamore
A supporter of Mohammad Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek, usesmore
Mohammad Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek, gestures to his supmore
A supporter of former international cricketer Imran Khan, chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf political pmore
A supporter of Imran Khan, cricketer-turned-opposition politician and chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insafmore
A supporter of Mohammad Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek, praymore
Policemen stand guard against supporters of Mohammad Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of political partymore
Indian security personnel walk past the main gate of Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi August 19, 2014. Rmore
Supporters of Imran Khan, cricketer-turned-opposition politician and chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf more
Supporters of Muhammad Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek, gestumore
Supporters of Mohammad Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek, wave more
A supporter of Imran Khan, cricketer-turned-opposition politician and chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insafmore
Men and supporters react, after a bunch of balloons burst in the air, on-stage where Mohammad Tahir ul-Qadri, more
Supporters of Mohammad Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek, with more
A supporter of Muhammad Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek, usesmore
Imran Khan, cricketer-turned-opposition politician and chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf political partmore
Imran Khan, cricketer-turned-opposition politician and chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf political partmore
Supporters of Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek, wave party flamore
Supporters of Muhammad Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek, listemore
A supporter of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, a political party led by cricketer-turned-opposition politician Imranmore
A supporter of Imran Khan, cricketer-turned-opposition-politician and chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insafmore
Supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, a political party led by cricketer-turned-opposition politician Imran more
Policemen move to disperse residents after they threw stones at the participants of the Freedom March, which wmore
Supporters of cricketer-turned-opposition politician Imran Khan head to Islamabad on the highway outside Peshamore
A army truck goes through a security checkpoint on the approach to the parliament building in Islamabad Augustmore
