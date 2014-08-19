Left behind in Gaza
A desk sits amid the debris of buildings destroyed by what police said were Israeli airstrikes and shelling inmore
Furniture and debris litter a building destroyed by what police said were Israeli airstrikes and shelling in tmore
Office chairs sit abandoned in front of shuttered store fronts along a normally bustling commercial street in more
Chairs belonging to a Palestinian family displaced by fighting during an Israeli offensive sit on a sheet of fmore
Mattresses used by Palestinians who fled an Israeli ground offensive are seen in the garden of the Al-Shifa homore
Furniture is covered with debris from a building in the Shejaia neighborhood, which witnesses said was heavilymore
The interior of a room lies exposed in a building next to the home of Hamas Gaza leader Ismail Haniyeh, which more
Furniture sits in the rubble of a building that the owner said was hit by an overnight Israeli air strike, in more
Furniture and debris is scattered in front of a wall mural in a building destroyed by what police said were Ismore
A curtain hangs from a window above shattered roof tiles from a home that police said was destroyed by an Isramore
A plastic fruit tree stands in the corner of a room near broken pieces of roof tiles in a building that the owmore
下一个
Protests in Ferguson
The National Guard is called in to restore calm in the St. Louis suburb.
Peshmerga offensive
Iraqi Kurdish peshmergas launch counterattacks in an attempt to push Islamic State forces back.
Tent city of Donetsk
Ukrainians fleeing the fighting take shelter outside Donetsk, near the Russian-Ukrainian border.
Along the Ukraine border
Tensions rise along the border amid worries of Russian incursions into Ukraine.
精选图集
Yemen�s latest deadly cholera outbreak
A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Buddha's birthday
Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.