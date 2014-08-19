版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 8月 20日 星期三 00:25 BJT

Left behind in Gaza

A desk sits amid the debris of buildings destroyed by what police said were Israeli airstrikes and shelling in the town of Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

A desk sits amid the debris of buildings destroyed by what police said were Israeli airstrikes and shelling inmore

2014年 8月 20日 星期三
A desk sits amid the debris of buildings destroyed by what police said were Israeli airstrikes and shelling in the town of Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Close
1 / 11
Furniture and debris litter a building destroyed by what police said were Israeli airstrikes and shelling in the town of Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Furniture and debris litter a building destroyed by what police said were Israeli airstrikes and shelling in tmore

2014年 8月 20日 星期三
Furniture and debris litter a building destroyed by what police said were Israeli airstrikes and shelling in the town of Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Close
2 / 11
Office chairs sit abandoned in front of shuttered store fronts along a normally bustling commercial street in central Gaza City, July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Office chairs sit abandoned in front of shuttered store fronts along a normally bustling commercial street in more

2014年 8月 20日 星期三
Office chairs sit abandoned in front of shuttered store fronts along a normally bustling commercial street in central Gaza City, July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Close
3 / 11
Chairs belonging to a Palestinian family displaced by fighting during an Israeli offensive sit on a sheet of fabric draped over the opening of an abandoned building where they were seeking shelter after fleeing their home, in Gaza City July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Chairs belonging to a Palestinian family displaced by fighting during an Israeli offensive sit on a sheet of fmore

2014年 8月 20日 星期三
Chairs belonging to a Palestinian family displaced by fighting during an Israeli offensive sit on a sheet of fabric draped over the opening of an abandoned building where they were seeking shelter after fleeing their home, in Gaza City July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Close
4 / 11
Mattresses used by Palestinians who fled an Israeli ground offensive are seen in the garden of the Al-Shifa hospital, where many displaced people sought shelter, in Gaza City, July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Mattresses used by Palestinians who fled an Israeli ground offensive are seen in the garden of the Al-Shifa homore

2014年 8月 20日 星期三
Mattresses used by Palestinians who fled an Israeli ground offensive are seen in the garden of the Al-Shifa hospital, where many displaced people sought shelter, in Gaza City, July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Close
5 / 11
Furniture is covered with debris from a building in the Shejaia neighborhood, which witnesses said was heavily hit by Israeli shelling and air strikes during an Israeli offensive, in Gaza City August 6, 2014.REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Furniture is covered with debris from a building in the Shejaia neighborhood, which witnesses said was heavilymore

2014年 8月 20日 星期三
Furniture is covered with debris from a building in the Shejaia neighborhood, which witnesses said was heavily hit by Israeli shelling and air strikes during an Israeli offensive, in Gaza City August 6, 2014.REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Close
6 / 11
The interior of a room lies exposed in a building next to the home of Hamas Gaza leader Ismail Haniyeh, which Gaza's interior ministry said was hit by a missile fired by Israeli aircraft before dawn, causing damage but no casualties, in Gaza City July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

The interior of a room lies exposed in a building next to the home of Hamas Gaza leader Ismail Haniyeh, which more

2014年 8月 20日 星期三
The interior of a room lies exposed in a building next to the home of Hamas Gaza leader Ismail Haniyeh, which Gaza's interior ministry said was hit by a missile fired by Israeli aircraft before dawn, causing damage but no casualties, in Gaza City July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Close
7 / 11
Furniture sits in the rubble of a building that the owner said was hit by an overnight Israeli air strike, in Gaza City July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Furniture sits in the rubble of a building that the owner said was hit by an overnight Israeli air strike, in more

2014年 8月 20日 星期三
Furniture sits in the rubble of a building that the owner said was hit by an overnight Israeli air strike, in Gaza City July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Close
8 / 11
Furniture and debris is scattered in front of a wall mural in a building destroyed by what police said were Israeli airstrikes and shelling in Khuzaa, east of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Furniture and debris is scattered in front of a wall mural in a building destroyed by what police said were Ismore

2014年 8月 20日 星期三
Furniture and debris is scattered in front of a wall mural in a building destroyed by what police said were Israeli airstrikes and shelling in Khuzaa, east of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Close
9 / 11
A curtain hangs from a window above shattered roof tiles from a home that police said was destroyed by an Israeli air strike at the Shati (beach) refugee camp in Gaza City August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

A curtain hangs from a window above shattered roof tiles from a home that police said was destroyed by an Isramore

2014年 8月 20日 星期三
A curtain hangs from a window above shattered roof tiles from a home that police said was destroyed by an Israeli air strike at the Shati (beach) refugee camp in Gaza City August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Close
10 / 11
A plastic fruit tree stands in the corner of a room near broken pieces of roof tiles in a building that the owner said was hit by an overnight Israeli air strike, in Jabaliya in the northern Gaza Strip, July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

A plastic fruit tree stands in the corner of a room near broken pieces of roof tiles in a building that the owmore

2014年 8月 20日 星期三
A plastic fruit tree stands in the corner of a room near broken pieces of roof tiles in a building that the owner said was hit by an overnight Israeli air strike, in Jabaliya in the northern Gaza Strip, July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Close
11 / 11
重播
下一图片集
Protests in Ferguson

Protests in Ferguson

下一个

Protests in Ferguson

Protests in Ferguson

The National Guard is called in to restore calm in the St. Louis suburb.

2014年 8月 19日
Peshmerga offensive

Peshmerga offensive

Iraqi Kurdish peshmergas launch counterattacks in an attempt to push Islamic State forces back.

2014年 8月 19日
Tent city of Donetsk

Tent city of Donetsk

Ukrainians fleeing the fighting take shelter outside Donetsk, near the Russian-Ukrainian border.

2014年 8月 19日
Along the Ukraine border

Along the Ukraine border

Tensions rise along the border amid worries of Russian incursions into Ukraine.

2014年 8月 16日

精选图集

Yemen�s latest deadly cholera outbreak

Yemen�s latest deadly cholera outbreak

A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Buddha's birthday

Buddha's birthday

Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐