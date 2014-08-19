Battle for Mosul Dam
Kurdish fighters stand guard at the Mosul Dam in Mosul in northern Iraq August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A general view of the Mosul Dam on the Tigris River in northern Iraq August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Wreckage of a car belonging to Islamic State militants after it was targeted by an American air strike at Mosumore
Kurdish fighters stand guard at a location overlooking positions held by Islamic State militants near Mosul inmore
A general view shows a destroyed checkpoint after it was targeted by an American air strike at Mosul Dam in Momore
A Kurdish fighter pulls down a flag belonging to Islamic State militants at the Mosul Dam in Mosul in northernmore
Wreckage of a car belonging to Islamic State militants after it was targeted by an American air strike near Momore
Kurdish fighters stand guard at a location overlooking positions held by Islamic State militants near Mosul inmore
A Kurdish fighter keeps guard while overlooking positions of Islamic State militants near Mosul in northern Irmore
A general view of the Mosul Dam on the Tigris River in northern Iraq August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Kurdish fighters stand guard close to positions held by Islamic State militants near Mosul in northern Iraq Aumore
A convoy of the Iraqi anti-terrorism forces drives on a road during a patrol near Mosul Dam in Mosul in northemore
Kurdish fighters carry out surveillance of positions held by Islamic State militants near Mosul in northern Irmore
Kurdish men display weapons for sale at an arms market in Arbil, capital of the autonomous Kurdish region of nmore
A Kurdish man displays an ammunition belt for sale at an arms market in Arbil, capital of the autonomous Kurdimore
