图片 | 2014年 8月 20日 星期三 07:43 BJT

Battle for Mosul Dam

Kurdish fighters stand guard at the Mosul Dam in Mosul in northern Iraq August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

2014年 8月 20日 星期三
A general view of the Mosul Dam on the Tigris River in northern Iraq August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

2014年 8月 20日 星期三
Wreckage of a car belonging to Islamic State militants after it was targeted by an American air strike at Mosul Dam in Mosul in northern Iraq August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

2014年 8月 20日 星期三
Kurdish fighters stand guard at a location overlooking positions held by Islamic State militants near Mosul in northern Iraq August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

2014年 8月 20日 星期三
A general view shows a destroyed checkpoint after it was targeted by an American air strike at Mosul Dam in Mosul in northern Iraq August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

2014年 8月 20日 星期三
A Kurdish fighter pulls down a flag belonging to Islamic State militants at the Mosul Dam in Mosul in northern Iraq August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

2014年 8月 20日 星期三
Wreckage of a car belonging to Islamic State militants after it was targeted by an American air strike near Mosul Dam in Mosul in northern Iraq August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

2014年 8月 20日 星期三
Kurdish fighters stand guard at a location overlooking positions held by Islamic State militants near Mosul in northern Iraq August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

2014年 8月 20日 星期三
A Kurdish fighter keeps guard while overlooking positions of Islamic State militants near Mosul in northern Iraq August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

2014年 8月 20日 星期三
A general view of the Mosul Dam on the Tigris River in northern Iraq August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

2014年 8月 20日 星期三
Kurdish fighters stand guard close to positions held by Islamic State militants near Mosul in northern Iraq August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

2014年 8月 20日 星期三
A convoy of the Iraqi anti-terrorism forces drives on a road during a patrol near Mosul Dam in Mosul in northern Iraq August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

2014年 8月 20日 星期三
Kurdish fighters carry out surveillance of positions held by Islamic State militants near Mosul in northern Iraq August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

2014年 8月 20日 星期三
Kurdish men display weapons for sale at an arms market in Arbil, capital of the autonomous Kurdish region of northern Iraq, August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

2014年 8月 20日 星期三
A Kurdish man displays an ammunition belt for sale at an arms market in Arbil, capital of the autonomous Kurdish region of northern Iraq, August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

2014年 8月 20日 星期三
