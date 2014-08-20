Ceasefire collapses in Gaza
Smoke rises after an explosion in what witnesses said was an Israeli air strike in Gaza August 20, 2014. REUmore
A Palestinian man helps to put out a fire at the rubble of a house, which witnesses said was destroyed in an Imore
A relative of Palestinian girl Nour Abu hasera, whom medics said was killed in an Israeli air strike, mourns dmore
A Palestinian prepares a grave to bury the bodies of the wife of Hamas's military leader, Mohammed Deif, and hmore
An Israeli soldier rests at an observation post overlooking the Gaza strip near the Israeli-Gaza border Augustmore
An Israeli Army jeep drives near the border with the Gaza Strip August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An interception of a rocket fired by Palestinian militants in Gaza, by the Iron Dome anti-missile system is semore
Israeli border police officers search near the border with the Gaza Strip for remains of rockets fired towardsmore
An Israeli fire-fighter works to extinguish a fire caused by rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Isramore
Smoke trails are seen as rockets are launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Bazmore
An Israeli soldier rides atop an armored personnel carrier near the border with the Gaza Strip August 20, 2014more
A Palestinian man walks next to the rubble of a house, which witnesses said was destroyed in an Israeli air stmore
Palestinians sit in front of a bus that witnesses said was destroyed during an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City more
Israeli soldiers unload their weapons near the border with the Gaza Strip August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Palestinians inspect a house that witnesses said was destroyed during an Israeli air strike in Gaza City Augusmore
Palestinians bury the bodies of the wife of Mohammed Deif, Hamas's military leader, and his infant son Ali, whmore
Palestinians watch the funeral of the wife of Hamas's military leader, Mohammed Deif, his infant son Ali and omore
Smoke rises following what witnesses said was an Israeli air strike in Gaza August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Zakmore
A relative of Palestinians from al-Dalu family, whom medics said were killed in an Israeli air strike, mourn amore
A Palestinian boy climbs an electrical pole as mourners march during the funeral of the wife of Hamas's militamore
Palestinians remove their belongings from a house, which witnesses said was damaged in a nearby Israeli air stmore
An Israeli soldier sits atop an armored personnel carrier near the border with the Gaza Strip August 20, 2014.more
People gather as a Palestinian man reacts next to the rubble of his house, which witnesses said was destroyed more
A Palestinian sits next to buses that witnesses said were destroyed during an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City Amore
A Palestinian woman inspects her house that witnesses said was damaged during an Israeli airstrike in Gaza Citmore
A wounded Palestinian is evacuated at the scene of what witnesses said was an Israeli air strike, in Gaza Citymore
Rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel is seen as a rocket by the Iron Dome anti-missile system (more
Relatives of Palestinians, whom hospital officials said were wounded by an Israeli air strike, cry at a hospitmore
A Palestinian, whom medics said was wounded in an Israeli air strike, is rushed into a hospital in Gaza City Amore
Palestinian children, who hospital officials said were wounded in an Israeli air strike, receive treatment at more
Palestinians flee their houses at the scene of what witnesses said was an Israeli air strike, in Gaza City Augmore
Palestinian fighters from the Izz el-Deen al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Hamas movement, stand insimore
A Palestinian boy fleeing with his family from their house in the Shejaia neighborhood, looks out of a car winmore
Palestinians wait to receive food supplies from a United Nations food distribution center in Khan Younis in thmore
Russia marks Victory Day
