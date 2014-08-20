版本:
Ceasefire collapses in Gaza

Smoke rises after an explosion in what witnesses said was an Israeli air strike in Gaza August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot

Smoke rises after an explosion in what witnesses said was an Israeli air strike in Gaza August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot
A Palestinian man helps to put out a fire at the rubble of a house, which witnesses said was destroyed in an Israeli air strike, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A Palestinian man helps to put out a fire at the rubble of a house, which witnesses said was destroyed in an Israeli air strike, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A relative of Palestinian girl Nour Abu hasera, whom medics said was killed in an Israeli air strike, mourns during her funeral in Gaza City August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot

A relative of Palestinian girl Nour Abu hasera, whom medics said was killed in an Israeli air strike, mourns during her funeral in Gaza City August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot
A Palestinian prepares a grave to bury the bodies of the wife of Hamas's military leader, Mohammed Deif, and his infant son Ali, whom medics said were killed in an Israeli air strike, at a cemetery in Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian prepares a grave to bury the bodies of the wife of Hamas's military leader, Mohammed Deif, and his infant son Ali, whom medics said were killed in an Israeli air strike, at a cemetery in Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
An Israeli soldier rests at an observation post overlooking the Gaza strip near the Israeli-Gaza border August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

An Israeli soldier rests at an observation post overlooking the Gaza strip near the Israeli-Gaza border August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An Israeli Army jeep drives near the border with the Gaza Strip August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

An Israeli Army jeep drives near the border with the Gaza Strip August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An interception of a rocket fired by Palestinian militants in Gaza, by the Iron Dome anti-missile system is seen near the southern town of Sderot August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

An interception of a rocket fired by Palestinian militants in Gaza, by the Iron Dome anti-missile system is seen near the southern town of Sderot August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Israeli border police officers search near the border with the Gaza Strip for remains of rockets fired towards Israel by Palestinian militants in Gaza, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Israeli border police officers search near the border with the Gaza Strip for remains of rockets fired towards Israel by Palestinian militants in Gaza, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An Israeli fire-fighter works to extinguish a fire caused by rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel near the town of Sderot August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

An Israeli fire-fighter works to extinguish a fire caused by rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel near the town of Sderot August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Smoke trails are seen as rockets are launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Smoke trails are seen as rockets are launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An Israeli soldier rides atop an armored personnel carrier near the border with the Gaza Strip August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

An Israeli soldier rides atop an armored personnel carrier near the border with the Gaza Strip August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A Palestinian man walks next to the rubble of a house, which witnesses said was destroyed in an Israeli air strike, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A Palestinian man walks next to the rubble of a house, which witnesses said was destroyed in an Israeli air strike, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Palestinians sit in front of a bus that witnesses said was destroyed during an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Palestinians sit in front of a bus that witnesses said was destroyed during an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Israeli soldiers unload their weapons near the border with the Gaza Strip August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Israeli soldiers unload their weapons near the border with the Gaza Strip August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Palestinians inspect a house that witnesses said was destroyed during an Israeli air strike in Gaza City August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Palestinians inspect a house that witnesses said was destroyed during an Israeli air strike in Gaza City August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Palestinians bury the bodies of the wife of Mohammed Deif, Hamas's military leader, and his infant son Ali, whom medics said were killed in an Israeli air strike, at a cemetery in Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinians bury the bodies of the wife of Mohammed Deif, Hamas's military leader, and his infant son Ali, whom medics said were killed in an Israeli air strike, at a cemetery in Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinians watch the funeral of the wife of Hamas's military leader, Mohammed Deif, his infant son Ali and other Palestinians whom medics said were killed in Israeli air strikes, in the northern Gaza Strip August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinians watch the funeral of the wife of Hamas's military leader, Mohammed Deif, his infant son Ali and other Palestinians whom medics said were killed in Israeli air strikes, in the northern Gaza Strip August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Smoke rises following what witnesses said was an Israeli air strike in Gaza August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot

Smoke rises following what witnesses said was an Israeli air strike in Gaza August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot
A relative of Palestinians from al-Dalu family, whom medics said were killed in an Israeli air strike, mourn at a hospital in Gaza City August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A relative of Palestinians from al-Dalu family, whom medics said were killed in an Israeli air strike, mourn at a hospital in Gaza City August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A Palestinian boy climbs an electrical pole as mourners march during the funeral of the wife of Hamas's military leader, Mohammed Deif, his infant son Ali and other Palestinians whom medics said were killed in Israeli air strikes, in the northern Gaza Strip August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian boy climbs an electrical pole as mourners march during the funeral of the wife of Hamas's military leader, Mohammed Deif, his infant son Ali and other Palestinians whom medics said were killed in Israeli air strikes, in the northern Gaza Strip August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinians remove their belongings from a house, which witnesses said was damaged in a nearby Israeli air strike, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Palestinians remove their belongings from a house, which witnesses said was damaged in a nearby Israeli air strike, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
An Israeli soldier sits atop an armored personnel carrier near the border with the Gaza Strip August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

An Israeli soldier sits atop an armored personnel carrier near the border with the Gaza Strip August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
People gather as a Palestinian man reacts next to the rubble of his house, which witnesses said was destroyed in an Israeli air strike, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

People gather as a Palestinian man reacts next to the rubble of his house, which witnesses said was destroyed in an Israeli air strike, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Palestinian sits next to buses that witnesses said were destroyed during an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A Palestinian sits next to buses that witnesses said were destroyed during an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A Palestinian woman inspects her house that witnesses said was damaged during an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A Palestinian woman inspects her house that witnesses said was damaged during an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A wounded Palestinian is evacuated at the scene of what witnesses said was an Israeli air strike, in Gaza City August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A wounded Palestinian is evacuated at the scene of what witnesses said was an Israeli air strike, in Gaza City August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel is seen as a rocket by the Iron Dome anti-missile system (at left) is fired to intercept them, before a five-day ceasefire was due to expire, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel is seen as a rocket by the Iron Dome anti-missile system (at left) is fired to intercept them, before a five-day ceasefire was due to expire, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Relatives of Palestinians, whom hospital officials said were wounded by an Israeli air strike, cry at a hospital in Gaza City August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Relatives of Palestinians, whom hospital officials said were wounded by an Israeli air strike, cry at a hospital in Gaza City August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian, whom medics said was wounded in an Israeli air strike, is rushed into a hospital in Gaza City August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian, whom medics said was wounded in an Israeli air strike, is rushed into a hospital in Gaza City August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian children, who hospital officials said were wounded in an Israeli air strike, receive treatment at a hospital in Gaza City August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinian children, who hospital officials said were wounded in an Israeli air strike, receive treatment at a hospital in Gaza City August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinians flee their houses at the scene of what witnesses said was an Israeli air strike, in Gaza City August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinians flee their houses at the scene of what witnesses said was an Israeli air strike, in Gaza City August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian fighters from the Izz el-Deen al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Hamas movement, stand inside an underground tunnel in Gaza August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinian fighters from the Izz el-Deen al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Hamas movement, stand inside an underground tunnel in Gaza August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian boy fleeing with his family from their house in the Shejaia neighborhood, looks out of a car window in the east of Gaza City August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A Palestinian boy fleeing with his family from their house in the Shejaia neighborhood, looks out of a car window in the east of Gaza City August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Palestinians wait to receive food supplies from a United Nations food distribution center in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Palestinians wait to receive food supplies from a United Nations food distribution center in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
