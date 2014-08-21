版本:
Landslides hit Hiroshima

A local resident stands on rubble at a site where a landslide swept through a residential area at Asaminami ward in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

A local resident stands on rubble at a site where a landslide swept through a residential area at Asaminami ward in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) soldier searches for survivors at dusk at a site where a landslide swept through a residential area at Asaminami ward in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

A Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) soldier searches for survivors at dusk at a site where a landslide swept through a residential area at Asaminami ward in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) soldiers and police officers search for survivors at a site where a landslide swept through a residential area at Asaminami ward in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 21, 2014.REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) soldiers and police officers search for survivors at a site where a landslide swept through a residential area at Asaminami ward in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 21, 2014.REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Local residents remove mud at a site where a landslide swept through a residential area at Asaminami ward in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Local residents remove mud at a site where a landslide swept through a residential area at Asaminami ward in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Local residents walk under a fallen power pole at a site where a landslide swept through a residential area at Asaminami ward in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Local residents walk under a fallen power pole at a site where a landslide swept through a residential area at Asaminami ward in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Fire-fighters gather as they search for survivors at a site where a landslide swept through a residential area at Asaminami ward in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Fire-fighters gather as they search for survivors at a site where a landslide swept through a residential area at Asaminami ward in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A local resident throws a bucket of water from a house at a site where a landslide swept through a residential area at Asaminami ward in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

A local resident throws a bucket of water from a house at a site where a landslide swept through a residential area at Asaminami ward in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) soldiers and police officers carry the body of a victim in a plastic bag at a site where a landslide swept through a residential area at Asaminami ward in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) soldiers and police officers carry the body of a victim in a plastic bag at a site where a landslide swept through a residential area at Asaminami ward in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) soldiers search for survivors at a site where a landslide swept through a residential area at Asaminami ward in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) soldiers search for survivors at a site where a landslide swept through a residential area at Asaminami ward in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A dog takes a rest under a destroyed house at a site where a landslide swept through a residential area at Asaminami ward in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

A dog takes a rest under a destroyed house at a site where a landslide swept through a residential area at Asaminami ward in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A Japan Self-Defense Force soldier searches for survivors at a site where a landslide swept through a residential area at Asaminami ward in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

A Japan Self-Defense Force soldier searches for survivors at a site where a landslide swept through a residential area at Asaminami ward in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Damaged houses and cars are seen at a site where a landslide swept through a residential area at Asaminami ward in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Damaged houses and cars are seen at a site where a landslide swept through a residential area at Asaminami ward in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A Japan Self-Defense Force soldier searches for survivors at a site where a landslide swept through a residential area at Asaminami ward in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

A Japan Self-Defense Force soldier searches for survivors at a site where a landslide swept through a residential area at Asaminami ward in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Police and Japan Self-Defense Force soldiers search for survivors at a site where a landslide swept through a residential area at Asaminami ward in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Police and Japan Self-Defense Force soldiers search for survivors at a site where a landslide swept through a residential area at Asaminami ward in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Police officers search for survivors at the site of a landslide at Asaminami ward in Hiroshima August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Police officers search for survivors at the site of a landslide at Asaminami ward in Hiroshima August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Japan Self-Defense Force soldiers search for survivors at the site of a landslide at Asaminami ward in Hiroshima, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Japan Self-Defense Force soldiers search for survivors at the site of a landslide at Asaminami ward in Hiroshima, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Local residents stand at a site where a landslide swept through a residential area at Asaminami ward in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Local residents stand at a site where a landslide swept through a residential area at Asaminami ward in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) soldiers and police officers search for survivors at a site where a landslide swept through a residential area at Asaminami ward in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) soldiers and police officers search for survivors at a site where a landslide swept through a residential area at Asaminami ward in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A destroyed car is seen at a site where a landslide swept through a residential area at Asaminami ward in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

A destroyed car is seen at a site where a landslide swept through a residential area at Asaminami ward in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) soldiers search for survivors at a site where a landslide swept through a residential area at Asaminami ward in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) soldiers search for survivors at a site where a landslide swept through a residential area at Asaminami ward in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) soldiers search for survivors at a site where a landslide swept through a residential area at Asaminami ward in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) soldiers search for survivors at a site where a landslide swept through a residential area at Asaminami ward in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) soldiers search for survivors at a site where a landslide swept through a residential area at Asaminami ward in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) soldiers search for survivors at a site where a landslide swept through a residential area at Asaminami ward in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) soldiers search for survivors as a site where a landslide swept through a residential area at Asaminami ward in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) soldiers search for survivors as a site where a landslide swept through a residential area at Asaminami ward in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) soldiers search for survivors as a site where a landslide swept through a residential area at Asaminami ward in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) soldiers search for survivors as a site where a landslide swept through a residential area at Asaminami ward in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Japan Self-Defense Force soldiers and rescue workers search for survivors as a site where a landslide swept through a residential area at Asaminami ward in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan

Japan Self-Defense Force soldiers and rescue workers search for survivors as a site where a landslide swept through a residential area at Asaminami ward in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan
