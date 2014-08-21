Landslides hit Hiroshima
A local resident stands on rubble at a site where a landslide swept through a residential area at Asaminami wamore
A Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) soldier searches for survivors at dusk at a site where a landslide swept thrmore
Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) soldiers and police officers search for survivors at a site where a landslide more
Local residents remove mud at a site where a landslide swept through a residential area at Asaminami ward in Hmore
Local residents walk under a fallen power pole at a site where a landslide swept through a residential area atmore
Fire-fighters gather as they search for survivors at a site where a landslide swept through a residential areamore
A local resident throws a bucket of water from a house at a site where a landslide swept through a residentialmore
Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) soldiers and police officers carry the body of a victim in a plastic bag at a more
Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) soldiers search for survivors at a site where a landslide swept through a resimore
A dog takes a rest under a destroyed house at a site where a landslide swept through a residential area at Asamore
A Japan Self-Defense Force soldier searches for survivors at a site where a landslide swept through a residentmore
Damaged houses and cars are seen at a site where a landslide swept through a residential area at Asaminami warmore
A Japan Self-Defense Force soldier searches for survivors at a site where a landslide swept through a residentmore
Police and Japan Self-Defense Force soldiers search for survivors at a site where a landslide swept through a more
Police officers search for survivors at the site of a landslide at Asaminami ward in Hiroshima August 20, 2014more
Japan Self-Defense Force soldiers search for survivors at the site of a landslide at Asaminami ward in Hiroshimore
Local residents stand at a site where a landslide swept through a residential area at Asaminami ward in Hiroshmore
Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) soldiers and police officers search for survivors at a site where a landslide more
A destroyed car is seen at a site where a landslide swept through a residential area at Asaminami ward in Hiromore
Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) soldiers search for survivors at a site where a landslide swept through a resimore
Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) soldiers search for survivors at a site where a landslide swept through a resimore
Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) soldiers search for survivors at a site where a landslide swept through a resimore
Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) soldiers search for survivors as a site where a landslide swept through a resimore
Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) soldiers search for survivors as a site where a landslide swept through a resimore
Japan Self-Defense Force soldiers and rescue workers search for survivors as a site where a landslide swept thmore
