Battle for east Ukraine
A Ukrainian serviceman shoots with a grenade launcher after seeing something suspicious at a military camp in more
A Ukrainian serviceman with a machine gun changes his position in a trench after seeing something suspicious amore
A Ukrainian serviceman shoots with a machine gun after seeing something suspicious at a military camp in Luhanmore
A Ukrainian serviceman stands atop an armored vehicle at a military camp in Luhansk region August 21, 2014. Rmore
A Ukrainian serviceman takes off his bulletproof vest at a military camp in Luhansk region August 21, 2014. Rmore
A Ukrainian sniper takes position outside of a military camp in Luhansk region August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Valenmore
A Ukrainian serviceman prepares food at a military camp in Luhansk region August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Omore
Ukrainian servicemen take a break at a military camp in Luhansk region August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirmore
A Ukrainian sniper leaves his shelter at a military camp in Luhansk region August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn more
A Ukrainian serviceman drinks water atop an armoured fighting vehicle at a military camp in Luhansk region Augmore
Ukrainian servicemen stand guard at a military camp in Luhansk region August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogiremore
Employees unload a truck transporting coffins near graves of pro-Russian separatists at the Sixth Capital munimore
A man takes a "selfie" as he stands with a Ukrainian flag on a Soviet-style star re-touched with blue paint somore
Children who have fled the fighting in eastern regions of Ukraine look out from a mini-bus upon their arrival more
People who have fled from fighting in eastern regions of Ukraine gather upon their arrival at a railway statiomore
A Ukrainian serviceman uses a pair of binoculars as he guards a military camp in Luhansk region August 20, 201more
People walk past trucks of a Russian convoy carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine near a Russia-Ukraine bordermore
A Ukrainian serviceman is pictured at a military camp in Luhansk region August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogimore
Ukrainian servicemen stand guard at a military camp in Luhansk region August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogiremore
People walk in front of a building damaged by, what locals say, was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces in Donmore
A man reacts as he stands in front of a building damaged by, what locals say, was recent shelling by Ukrainianmore
Honor guards carry flag-draped coffins containing the bodies of Ukrainian servicemen killed in action in eastemore
Members of Ukrainian self-defense battalion "Donbas" attend a ceremony to bless their battalion's flags in Mikmore
A slipper lies near bloodstains on a street after recent shelling in the settlement of Makiivka, on the outskimore
A man injured while visiting a shop during, what locals say, was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces, lies on more
A Ukrainian military convoy is seen at a checkpoint in Luhansk region August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogiremore
Ukrainian servicemen take a rest at a checkpoint in Luhansk region August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Ukrainian servicemen stand guard at a military camp in Luhansk region August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogiremore
Ukrainian citizens stand in a line to walk from Russia into Ukraine at a border crossing point Donetsk, in Rusmore
People stand in front of a building damaged by, what locals say, was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces, in Dmore
A man walks beside blood stains on a floor in a shop following, what locals say, was recent shelling by Ukrainmore
Ukrainian serviceman are pictured at a military camp in Luhansk region August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirmore
A local resident stands in front of an apartment block damaged by a recent shelling in the settlement of Makiimore
Local residents sit in a basement used as a shelter from artillery fire, in the settlement of Makiivka, on themore
