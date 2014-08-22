版本:
Battle for east Ukraine

A Ukrainian serviceman shoots with a grenade launcher after seeing something suspicious at a military camp in Luhansk region August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

A Ukrainian serviceman shoots with a grenade launcher after seeing something suspicious at a military camp in Luhansk region August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A Ukrainian serviceman with a machine gun changes his position in a trench after seeing something suspicious at a military camp in Luhansk region August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

A Ukrainian serviceman with a machine gun changes his position in a trench after seeing something suspicious at a military camp in Luhansk region August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A Ukrainian serviceman shoots with a machine gun after seeing something suspicious at a military camp in Luhansk region August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

A Ukrainian serviceman shoots with a machine gun after seeing something suspicious at a military camp in Luhansk region August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A Ukrainian serviceman stands atop an armored vehicle at a military camp in Luhansk region August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

A Ukrainian serviceman stands atop an armored vehicle at a military camp in Luhansk region August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A Ukrainian serviceman takes off his bulletproof vest at a military camp in Luhansk region August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

A Ukrainian serviceman takes off his bulletproof vest at a military camp in Luhansk region August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A Ukrainian sniper takes position outside of a military camp in Luhansk region August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

A Ukrainian sniper takes position outside of a military camp in Luhansk region August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A Ukrainian serviceman prepares food at a military camp in Luhansk region August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

A Ukrainian serviceman prepares food at a military camp in Luhansk region August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Ukrainian servicemen take a break at a military camp in Luhansk region August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Ukrainian servicemen take a break at a military camp in Luhansk region August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A Ukrainian sniper leaves his shelter at a military camp in Luhansk region August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

A Ukrainian sniper leaves his shelter at a military camp in Luhansk region August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A Ukrainian serviceman drinks water atop an armoured fighting vehicle at a military camp in Luhansk region August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

A Ukrainian serviceman drinks water atop an armoured fighting vehicle at a military camp in Luhansk region August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Ukrainian servicemen stand guard at a military camp in Luhansk region August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Ukrainian servicemen stand guard at a military camp in Luhansk region August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Employees unload a truck transporting coffins near graves of pro-Russian separatists at the Sixth Capital municipal graveyard on the edge of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, August 21, 2014. The sign on the cross (L) reads "Soldier number 9". REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Employees unload a truck transporting coffins near graves of pro-Russian separatists at the Sixth Capital municipal graveyard on the edge of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, August 21, 2014. The sign on the cross (L) reads "Soldier number 9". REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A man takes a "selfie" as he stands with a Ukrainian flag on a Soviet-style star re-touched with blue paint so it resembles the yellow-and-blue national colors of Ukraine, atop the spire of a building in Moscow August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Varlamov

A man takes a "selfie" as he stands with a Ukrainian flag on a Soviet-style star re-touched with blue paint so it resembles the yellow-and-blue national colors of Ukraine, atop the spire of a building in Moscow August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Varlamov
Children who have fled the fighting in eastern regions of Ukraine look out from a mini-bus upon their arrival at a railway station, before leaving for their temporary accommodation, in Stavropol, southern Russia, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Children who have fled the fighting in eastern regions of Ukraine look out from a mini-bus upon their arrival at a railway station, before leaving for their temporary accommodation, in Stavropol, southern Russia, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
People who have fled from fighting in eastern regions of Ukraine gather upon their arrival at a railway station, before leaving for their temporary accommodation, in Stavropol, southern Russia, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

People who have fled from fighting in eastern regions of Ukraine gather upon their arrival at a railway station, before leaving for their temporary accommodation, in Stavropol, southern Russia, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
A Ukrainian serviceman uses a pair of binoculars as he guards a military camp in Luhansk region August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

A Ukrainian serviceman uses a pair of binoculars as he guards a military camp in Luhansk region August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
People walk past trucks of a Russian convoy carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine near a Russia-Ukraine border crossing point in Rostov Region, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

People walk past trucks of a Russian convoy carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine near a Russia-Ukraine border crossing point in Rostov Region, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
A Ukrainian serviceman is pictured at a military camp in Luhansk region August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

A Ukrainian serviceman is pictured at a military camp in Luhansk region August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Ukrainian servicemen stand guard at a military camp in Luhansk region August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Ukrainian servicemen stand guard at a military camp in Luhansk region August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
People walk in front of a building damaged by, what locals say, was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

People walk in front of a building damaged by, what locals say, was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A man reacts as he stands in front of a building damaged by, what locals say, was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces, in Donetsk, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A man reacts as he stands in front of a building damaged by, what locals say, was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces, in Donetsk, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Honor guards carry flag-draped coffins containing the bodies of Ukrainian servicemen killed in action in eastern Ukraine, upon their arrival at the airport in Lviv, August 19, 2014. Picture taken August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Roman Baluk

Honor guards carry flag-draped coffins containing the bodies of Ukrainian servicemen killed in action in eastern Ukraine, upon their arrival at the airport in Lviv, August 19, 2014. Picture taken August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Roman Baluk
Members of Ukrainian self-defense battalion "Donbas" attend a ceremony to bless their battalion's flags in Mikhailovsky Cathedral in Kiev August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Members of Ukrainian self-defense battalion "Donbas" attend a ceremony to bless their battalion's flags in Mikhailovsky Cathedral in Kiev August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A slipper lies near bloodstains on a street after recent shelling in the settlement of Makiivka, on the outskirts of Donetsk, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A slipper lies near bloodstains on a street after recent shelling in the settlement of Makiivka, on the outskirts of Donetsk, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A man injured while visiting a shop during, what locals say, was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces, lies on a stretcher in an ambulance in Donetsk, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A man injured while visiting a shop during, what locals say, was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces, lies on a stretcher in an ambulance in Donetsk, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A Ukrainian military convoy is seen at a checkpoint in Luhansk region August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

A Ukrainian military convoy is seen at a checkpoint in Luhansk region August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Ukrainian servicemen take a rest at a checkpoint in Luhansk region August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Ukrainian servicemen take a rest at a checkpoint in Luhansk region August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Ukrainian servicemen take a rest at a checkpoint in Luhansk region August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Ukrainian servicemen stand guard at a military camp in Luhansk region August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Ukrainian servicemen stand guard at a military camp in Luhansk region August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Ukrainian citizens stand in a line to walk from Russia into Ukraine at a border crossing point Donetsk, in Russia's Rostov Region, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Ukrainian citizens stand in a line to walk from Russia into Ukraine at a border crossing point Donetsk, in Russia's Rostov Region, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
People stand in front of a building damaged by, what locals say, was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces, in Donetsk, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

People stand in front of a building damaged by, what locals say, was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces, in Donetsk, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A man walks beside blood stains on a floor in a shop following, what locals say, was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A man walks beside blood stains on a floor in a shop following, what locals say, was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Ukrainian serviceman are pictured at a military camp in Luhansk region August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Ukrainian serviceman are pictured at a military camp in Luhansk region August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A local resident stands in front of an apartment block damaged by a recent shelling in the settlement of Makiivka, on the outskirts of Donetsk, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A local resident stands in front of an apartment block damaged by a recent shelling in the settlement of Makiivka, on the outskirts of Donetsk, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Local residents sit in a basement used as a shelter from artillery fire, in the settlement of Makiivka, on the outskirts of Donetsk, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Local residents sit in a basement used as a shelter from artillery fire, in the settlement of Makiivka, on the outskirts of Donetsk, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
