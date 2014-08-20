Young Olympians
Japan's Minami Kubono competes in the women's triathlon during the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in Nanjingmore
China's Huang Ali and Russia's Marta Martyanova compete during the Women's Individual Foil at the 2014 Nanjingmore
Competitors dive into the water at the start of the men's triathlon during the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Gamemore
Britain's Ben Dijkstra wins the men's triathlon race ahead of New Zealand's Daniel Hoy during the 2014 Nanjingmore
Hungary's Liliana Szilagyi celebrates winning the Women's 200m Butterfly final at the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympmore
Japan's Sae Miyakawa competes during the artistic gymnastics women's all-around final match at the 2014 Nanjinmore
A gymnast competes on the floor during the artistic gymnastics men's all-around final match at the 2014 Nanjinmore
Athletes join swords at the start before the mixed continental team march at the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Gamore
Bangladesh's Jahura Akter Reshma competes during the women's 48kg weightlifting final at the 2014 Nanjing Youtmore
Sweden's Patricia Striner fights Mexico's Yemaima Carrillo Osorio Mitzi during their women's -49kg round of 16more
Gymnasts practice before the artistic gymnastics men's all-around final match at the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympimore
Athletes compete in a women's 200m freestyle heat at the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, Jiangsu more
Athletes prepare during a training session at the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, Jiangsu provincmore
Athletes wait to compete before the mixed continental team march at the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in Namore
Competitors cycle past during the men's triathlon at the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, Jiangsu more
China's Shen Duo celebrates after winning the mixed 4x100m Freestyle Relay final at the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olymore
A gymnast competes during the artistic gymnastics women's all-around final match at the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olymore
Lebanon's Eric Melki fights against Gabon's Davy Endamne Dzime during their men's -55kg round of 16 taekwondo more
Passengers sit in the carriage of a subway train with floors decorated to resemble a basketball court to celebmore
South Africa's Unelle Snyman (in white) fights against Croatia's Brigita Matic (in blue) during their women's more
A volunteer looks out from a gate of Xuanwu lake during the women's triathlon in the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympimore
Athletes compete in the women's 800m Freestyle final at the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, Jiangmore
Athletes react after finishing the men's triathlon during the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, Jiamore
Athletes compete in the Men's 200m Freestyle final at the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in Jiangsu provincemore
Russia's Ivan Ilin and South Korea's Kim Dong-ju compete during the final of men's sabre individual at the 201more
Soldiers remove water from the pitch in the rain during the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games opening ceremony,more
Participants take pictures with International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach after he delivered a spemore
Performers dance in the rain during the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games opening ceremony, in Nanjing, Jiangsumore
A paramilitary police officer raises the Chinese national flag out in a flag-raising ceremony during the 2014 more
A participant introduces Britain during the parade at the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games opening ceremony, imore
Performers dance in the rain during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, Jmore
Performers dance in the rain during the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games opening ceremony, in Nanjing, Jiangsumore
A torch bearer runs with the Youth Olympic torch during the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games opening ceremony,more
The Olympic cauldron burns during the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games opening ceremony, in Nanjing, Jiangsu pmore
Students of Shaolin Tagou Martial Arts School are suspended in mid-air as they practice in a dress rehearsal fmore
