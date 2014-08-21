Indonesia election protests
Supporters of presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto shout at Indonesian policemen as they try break through more
An Indonesian policeman fires tear gas to disperse supporters of presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto durinmore
Indonesian police use tear gas and water cannon to disperse supporters of presidential candidate Prabowo Subiamore
People take shelter in a fountain after Indonesian police used tear gas and water cannon to disperse supportermore
Indonesian police fire a tear gas canister as they try to disperse supporters of presidential candidate Prabowmore
A broken windshield of a truck which supporters of presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto use to break past amore
Indonesian police stand as a water cannon sprays water to disperse supporters of presidential candidate Prabowmore
Indonesian police use tear gas and water cannon to disperse supporters of presidential candidate Prabowo Subiamore
An Indonesian policeman argues with a supporter of presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto during a protest nemore
Supporters of presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto shout slogans during a protest near the Constitutional Cmore
Supporters of presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto use bamboo poles to hit a barricade during a protest neamore
An Indonesian policeman holding his shield stands guard near the Constitutional Court in Jakarta August 21, 20more
Presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto's supporters try to shield themselves as police fire tear gas during amore
An Indonesian police hands a drink to his colleague after dispersing presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto'smore
An Indonesian police officer washes his face from the effects of tear gas after dispersing supporters of presimore
Indonesian police try to disperse supporters of presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto during a protest near more
Supporters of presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto stomp on a barricade during a protest near the Constitutmore
Indonesian policemen prepare to disperse supporters of presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto during a protesmore
下一个
Chinchilla rescue
Hollywood mogul and co-creator of The Simpsons, Sam Simon, buys a chinchilla farm to help save the animals.
Wearing a veil in Britain
Many young Muslim women living in Britain chose to wear a headscarf despite figures showing rising violence against visibly identifiable Muslims.
On vacation
Leaders enjoy some downtime as they take a break from running the world.
Water power
Construction continues on a hydropower dam near the border between Switzerland and France.
精选图集
Portugal wins Eurovision for first time
Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.
Venezuela's elders throw punches at police
Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima
Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike grows
More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Dior in the desert
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.
Eurovision: the contenders
The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.
Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak
A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.