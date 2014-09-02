Conflict in east Ukraine
A piece of a mortar projectile is pictured on a road near the airport in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 1more
Local residents walk past a crater caused by shelling in the village of Spartak, on the outskirts of Donetsk, more
Pro-Russian separatists stand in front of destroyed trains at a railway station in the eastern Ukrainian town more
A woman stands in front of vehicles destroyed during recent shelling in the eastern Ukrainian town of Ilovayskmore
Ukrainian servicemen ride in an armored vehicle near Debaltseve, Donetsk region, August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Glemore
An injured Ukrainian serviceman smokes next to a relative before being put into ambulance for the transportatimore
Shells are seen in a Ukrainian army camp near Debaltseve, Donetsk region, August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garamore
A rocket and smoke trails are seen as rockets are launched from a Ukrainian army position towards pro-Russian more
A man walks past burnt vehicles in a square near a railway station after recent shelling in Donetsk, eastern Umore
A burnt trolley bus lies on a square near a railway station, after recent shelling in Donetsk, eastern Ukrainemore
Prisoners-of-war, who are Ukrainian servicemen captured by pro-Russian separatists, sit on the ground as they more
A Pro-Russian separatist guards his position at Savur-Mohyla, a hill east of the city of Donetsk, August 28, 2more
Pro-Russian separatists walk at a destroyed war memorial on Savur-Mohyla, a hill east of the city of Donetsk, more
Servicemen sit atop a vehicle as they travel through the steppe near the village of Krasnodarovka in Rostov remore
Foreign military attaches look at an unmanned aerial vehicle seized from pro-Russian separatists in eastern remore
Weapons are seen at Savur-Mohyla, a hill east of the city of Donetsk, August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A Pro-Russian separatist stands near the damaged war memorial at Savur-Mohyla, a hill east of the city of Donemore
The remains of a piece of ammunition is seen on the road near Savur-Mohyla, a hill east of the city of Donetskmore
Medics and passers-by transport a man on a stretcher who was injured by what locals say was recent shelling bymore
Train wagons are seen on the destroyed railway bridge which collapsed during fighting between the Ukrainian armore
A Ukrainian Mi-24 helicopter gunship flies above a military base in the eastern Ukrainian town of Kramatorsk, more
Ukrainian servicemen play basketball in a school building in the eastern Ukrainian town of Ilovaysk August 27,more
Armored vehicle tracks are seen near train wagons on the destroyed railway bridge which collapsed during the fmore
Public activists and relatives of soldiers who they say are surrounded by pro-Russian separatists in eastern Umore
A group of Russian servicemen, who are detained by Ukrainian authorities, attend a news conference in Kiev, Aumore
A pro-Russian separatist looks at a burned car with the bodies of victims killed by what locals say was recentmore
下一个
Russian convoy enters Ukraine
Russian convoy crosses the border into eastern Ukraine.
Battle for east Ukraine
Street fighting and heavy shelling hit cities and towns in rebel-held east Ukraine.
Landslides hit Hiroshima
Landslides triggered by torrential rain slammed into the outskirts of the Japanese city.
Ceasefire collapses in Gaza
Air strikes and rockets continue between Israel and Gaza after the breakdown of another truce.
精选图集
Portugal wins Eurovision for first time
Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.
Venezuela's elders throw punches at police
Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima
Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike grows
More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Dior in the desert
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.
Eurovision: the contenders
The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.
Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak
A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.