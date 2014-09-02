版本:
Protest in Pakistan

Anti-government protesters beat a riot policeman after clashes during the Revolution March in Islamabad September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

2014年 9月 2日
Anti-government protesters beat a riot policeman after clashes during the Revolution March in Islamabad September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
Anti-government protesters pull a rope to remove a container barricade during the Revolution March in Islamabad September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

2014年 9月 2日
Anti-government protesters pull a rope to remove a container barricade during the Revolution March in Islamabad September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Anti-government protesters stand guard at a checkpoint at the entrance of an area under their control near the prime minister's house during the Revolution March in Islamabad September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

2014年 9月 2日
Anti-government protesters stand guard at a checkpoint at the entrance of an area under their control near the prime minister's house during the Revolution March in Islamabad September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
An anti-government protester walks past tents of her follow protesters as they camp at the premises of the parliament house during the Revolution March in Islamabad September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

2014年 9月 2日
An anti-government protester walks past tents of her follow protesters as they camp at the premises of the parliament house during the Revolution March in Islamabad September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
An anti-government protester waits to receive his breakfast during the Revolution March in Islamabad September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

2014年 9月 2日
An anti-government protester waits to receive his breakfast during the Revolution March in Islamabad September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Anti-government protesters sleep under a truck with a poster of their leader Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek, as they camp outside the parliament house during the Revolution March in Islamabad September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

2014年 9月 2日
Anti-government protesters sleep under a truck with a poster of their leader Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek, as they camp outside the parliament house during the Revolution March in Islamabad September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Policemen run away from anti-government protesters during the Revolution March towards the prime minister's house in Islamabad September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

2014年 9月 2日
Policemen run away from anti-government protesters during the Revolution March towards the prime minister's house in Islamabad September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Supporters of Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and opposition leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek, escort a boy suffering from the effects of tear gas fired by riot police in Islamabad August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

2014年 9月 2日
Supporters of Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and opposition leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek, escort a boy suffering from the effects of tear gas fired by riot police in Islamabad August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Anti-government protesters run after police personnel during the Revolution March in Islamabad September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

2014年 9月 2日
Anti-government protesters run after police personnel during the Revolution March in Islamabad September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Riot police clash with supporters of Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek, during the Revolution March in Islamabad August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

2014年 9月 2日
Riot police clash with supporters of Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek, during the Revolution March in Islamabad August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Soldiers from the Pakistan Rangers stop supporters of Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek, during Revolution March towards the prime minister's house in Islamabad September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

2014年 9月 2日
Soldiers from the Pakistan Rangers stop supporters of Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek, during Revolution March towards the prime minister's house in Islamabad September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
Riot police run away from supporters of Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek, during the Revolution March in Islamabad August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

2014年 9月 2日
Riot police run away from supporters of Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek, during the Revolution March in Islamabad August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Riot police run away from Supporters of Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek, during the Revolution March in Islamabad August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

2014年 9月 2日
Riot police run away from Supporters of Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek, during the Revolution March in Islamabad August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Supporters of Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek, carry an injured fellow protester during the Revolution March in Islamabad August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

2014年 9月 2日
Supporters of Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek, carry an injured fellow protester during the Revolution March in Islamabad August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Riot police clash with supporters of Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek, outside the parliament house as the supporters marched towards the prime minister's house in Islamabad August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

2014年 9月 2日
Riot police clash with supporters of Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek, outside the parliament house as the supporters marched towards the prime minister's house in Islamabad August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Supporters of Tahir ul-Qadri chant slogans in front of the Parliament house building during "Revolution March" in Islamabad August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

2014年 9月 2日
Supporters of Tahir ul-Qadri chant slogans in front of the Parliament house building during "Revolution March" in Islamabad August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Riot police run after a supporter of Tahir ul-Qadri outside the parliament house as the supporters marched towards the prime minister's house in Islamabad August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

2014年 9月 2日
Riot police run after a supporter of Tahir ul-Qadri outside the parliament house as the supporters marched towards the prime minister's house in Islamabad August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A riot police officer looks on as supporters of Tahir ul-Qadri move towards Prime Minister's house during the Revolution March in Islamabad August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

2014年 9月 2日
A riot police officer looks on as supporters of Tahir ul-Qadri move towards Prime Minister's house during the Revolution March in Islamabad August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A supporter of Tahir ul-Qadri chants slogans as he goes towards the Prime Minister's house with others during the Revolution March in Islamabad August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

2014年 9月 2日
A supporter of Tahir ul-Qadri chants slogans as he goes towards the Prime Minister's house with others during the Revolution March in Islamabad August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
A supporter of Tahir ul-Qadri, tries to stop fellow supporters from attacking riot police while going towards the Prime Minister's house during Revolution March in Islamabad August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

2014年 9月 2日
A supporter of Tahir ul-Qadri, tries to stop fellow supporters from attacking riot police while going towards the Prime Minister's house during Revolution March in Islamabad August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Supporters of Tahir ul-Qadri stand on a container barricade while going towards the Prime Minister's house during Revolution March in Islamabad August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

2014年 9月 2日
Supporters of Tahir ul-Qadri stand on a container barricade while going towards the Prime Minister's house during Revolution March in Islamabad August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Riot police clash with supporters of Tahir ul-Qadri outside the Parliament house as the supporters marched towards Prime Minister's house during the Revolution March in Islamabad August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

2014年 9月 2日
Riot police clash with supporters of Tahir ul-Qadri outside the Parliament house as the supporters marched towards Prime Minister's house during the Revolution March in Islamabad August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Supporters of Tahir ul-Qadri remove a barricade while marching towards the prime minister's house in Islamabad August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

2014年 9月 2日
Supporters of Tahir ul-Qadri remove a barricade while marching towards the prime minister's house in Islamabad August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A army soldier stands guard at a government building while supporters of Tahir ul-Qadri move towards the Prime Minister's house during the Revolution March in Islamabad, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

2014年 9月 2日
A army soldier stands guard at a government building while supporters of Tahir ul-Qadri move towards the Prime Minister's house during the Revolution March in Islamabad, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A supporter of Tahir ul-Qadri prays while wearing a gas mask, for protection from tear gas released by the police to disperse the supporters as they marched to the prime minister's house, in Islamabad August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

2014年 9月 2日
A supporter of Tahir ul-Qadri prays while wearing a gas mask, for protection from tear gas released by the police to disperse the supporters as they marched to the prime minister's house, in Islamabad August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
A supporter of Tahir ul-Qadri wearing a head band, in Urdu saying, "Revolution or Martyer", listens to him praying, outside the parliament house during the Revolution March in Islamabad August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

2014年 9月 2日
A supporter of Tahir ul-Qadri wearing a head band, in Urdu saying, "Revolution or Martyer", listens to him praying, outside the parliament house during the Revolution March in Islamabad August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Supporters of Tahir ul-Qadri stand on a container barricade while moving towards the Prime Minister's house during Revolution March in Islamabad August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

2014年 9月 2日
Supporters of Tahir ul-Qadri stand on a container barricade while moving towards the Prime Minister's house during Revolution March in Islamabad August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
Police officers sit near their riot shields in front of the Parliament house building during the "Revolution March" protests in Islamabad August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

2014年 9月 2日
Police officers sit near their riot shields in front of the Parliament house building during the "Revolution March" protests in Islamabad August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A supporter of Tahir ul-Qadri holds a police shield he stands amidst tear gas smoke during clashes with riot police as Tahir ul-Qadri supporters went towards the Prime Minister's house during Revolution March in Islamabad August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

2014年 9月 2日
A supporter of Tahir ul-Qadri holds a police shield he stands amidst tear gas smoke during clashes with riot police as Tahir ul-Qadri supporters went towards the Prime Minister's house during Revolution March in Islamabad August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A supporter of Tahir ul-Qadri reacts as she listens to him praying outside the parliament house during the Revolution March in Islamabad August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

2014年 9月 2日
A supporter of Tahir ul-Qadri reacts as she listens to him praying outside the parliament house during the Revolution March in Islamabad August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
