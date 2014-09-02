Protest in Pakistan
Anti-government protesters beat a riot policeman after clashes during the Revolution March in Islamabad Septemmore
Anti-government protesters pull a rope to remove a container barricade during the Revolution March in Islamabamore
Anti-government protesters stand guard at a checkpoint at the entrance of an area under their control near themore
An anti-government protester walks past tents of her follow protesters as they camp at the premises of the parmore
An anti-government protester waits to receive his breakfast during the Revolution March in Islamabad Septembermore
Anti-government protesters sleep under a truck with a poster of their leader Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and lmore
Policemen run away from anti-government protesters during the Revolution March towards the prime minister's homore
Supporters of Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and opposition leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek, escmore
Anti-government protesters run after police personnel during the Revolution March in Islamabad September 1, 20more
Riot police clash with supporters of Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awami more
Soldiers from the Pakistan Rangers stop supporters of Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of political partmore
Riot police run away from supporters of Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awamore
Riot police run away from Supporters of Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awamore
Supporters of Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek, carry an injurmore
Riot police clash with supporters of Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awami more
Supporters of Tahir ul-Qadri chant slogans in front of the Parliament house building during "Revolution March"more
Riot police run after a supporter of Tahir ul-Qadri outside the parliament house as the supporters marched towmore
A riot police officer looks on as supporters of Tahir ul-Qadri move towards Prime Minister's house during the more
A supporter of Tahir ul-Qadri chants slogans as he goes towards the Prime Minister's house with others during more
A supporter of Tahir ul-Qadri, tries to stop fellow supporters from attacking riot police while going towards more
Supporters of Tahir ul-Qadri stand on a container barricade while going towards the Prime Minister's house durmore
Riot police clash with supporters of Tahir ul-Qadri outside the Parliament house as the supporters marched towmore
Supporters of Tahir ul-Qadri remove a barricade while marching towards the prime minister's house in Islamabadmore
A army soldier stands guard at a government building while supporters of Tahir ul-Qadri move towards the Primemore
A supporter of Tahir ul-Qadri prays while wearing a gas mask, for protection from tear gas released by the polmore
A supporter of Tahir ul-Qadri wearing a head band, in Urdu saying, "Revolution or Martyer", listens to him pramore
Supporters of Tahir ul-Qadri stand on a container barricade while moving towards the Prime Minister's house dumore
Police officers sit near their riot shields in front of the Parliament house building during the "Revolution Mmore
A supporter of Tahir ul-Qadri holds a police shield he stands amidst tear gas smoke during clashes with riot pmore
A supporter of Tahir ul-Qadri reacts as she listens to him praying outside the parliament house during the Revmore
