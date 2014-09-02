Siege of Amerli broken
Iraqi Shiite militia fighters hold the Islamic State flag as they celebrate after breaking the siege of Amerlimore
Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite militias advance towards town of Amerli from their position in the Ajana, Semore
Iraqi Shiite militia fighters fire their weapons as they celebrate breaking a long siege of Amerli by Islamic more
People in Amerli receive aid from a Kurdish political party after the siege by Islamic State militants was bromore
People carry bottles of water they received from a Kurdish political party after the siege by Islamic State mimore
Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite militias pull down a flag belonging to Islamic State militants at Amerli Sepmore
Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite militias advance towards town of Amerli September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Iraqi girls gesture as they celebrate after Iraqi security forces entered the town of Amerli September 1, 2014more
Iraqi Shiite militia fighters fire their weapons as they celebrate breaking a long siege of Amerli by Islamic more
A man guards as Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite militias advance towards town of Amerli September 1, 2014. more
Iraqi Shiite militia fighters fire their weapons as they celebrate breaking a long siege of Amerli by Islamic more
Iraqi Shiite militia fighters travel on their vehicle as they celebrate after breaking the siege of Amerli by more
Iraqi Shiite militia fighters celebrate breaking a long siege of Amerli by Islamic State militants, September more
Iraqi Shiite militia fighters travel on their vehicles as they celebrate after breaking the siege of Amerli bymore
Smokes rises after an improvised explosive device exploded in a controlled detonation by Iraqi security forcesmore
Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite militias react as they advance towards town of Amerli September 1, 2014. REUmore
Iraqi security forces and Iraqi Shi'ite militias stand guard after breaking a siege by the Islamic State extremore
Iraqi Shiite militia fighters celebrate after breaking a long siege of Amerli by Islamic State militants, Septmore
People in Amerli receive aids from a Kurdish political party after the siege by Islamic State militants was brmore
People in Amerli receive aid from a Kurdish political party after the siege by Islamic State militants was bromore
