Hong Kong democracy protests
A pro-democracy activist is detained by the police during a confrontation outside the hotel where China's Natimore
Pro-democracy lawmakers hold up a banner and signs during a protest as Li Fei (seen on screen), deputy generalmore
Pro-democracy protesters switch on their mobile phones during a campaign to kick off the Occupy Central civil more
Pro-democracy activists clash with the police during a protest outside the hotel where China's National Peoplemore
A pro-democracy activist carrying a flag against China's Communist Party runs across a road outside the hotel more
A pro-democracy activist is detained by the police during a confrontation outside the hotel where China's Natimore
A pro-democracy activist is detained by the police during a confrontation outside the hotel where China's Natimore
A pro-democracy activist is detained by the police during a confrontation outside the hotel where China's Natimore
Pro-democracy lawmaker Leung Kwok-hung is dragged away by security guards as he protests against Li Fei, deputmore
Pro-democracy protesters hold up their mobile phones during a campaign to kick off the Occupy Central civil dimore
Pro-democracy protesters shout slogans during a campaign to kick off the Occupy Central civil disobedience evemore
Pro-democracy protesters attend a campaign to kick off the Occupy Central civil disobedience event in front ofmore
Pro-Beijing protesters take part in a rally with Chinese national flag to support Beijing in exercising decisimore
A pro-democracy protester carries a placard which reads "Communist Party, you lie!" as he sits with other protmore
Pro-Beijing protesters take part in a rally to support Beijing in exercising decisive action outside the Chiefmore
下一个
Homemade Lamborghini
Two Chinese car enthusiasts spend ten years and $800,000 building a replica Lamborghini Diablo.
36 days on display
A Chinese artist plans to live inside an art gallery for 36 days with limited food while sleeping on an iron wire bed.
WWI - Reliving the past
United by a fascination with military history and a fondness for dressing up, groups get together to re-create aspects of life during the First World War.
Indonesia election protests
Supporters of a losing presidential candidate protest over what they say was mass voter fraud.
精选图集
Portugal wins Eurovision for first time
Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.
Venezuela's elders throw punches at police
Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima
Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike grows
More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Dior in the desert
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.
Eurovision: the contenders
The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.
Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak
A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.