Rebel advance in east Ukraine
An armed pro-Russian separatist stands next to an APC in the city of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 2, 20more
A destroyed truck is pictured on the road in the town of Olenivka near the city of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, Smore
Ukrainian servicemen ride in an armored vehicle near Kramatorsk September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A turret with a gun from a Ukrainian army tank is pictured at the site of a destroyed Ukrainian check-point oumore
German army medical personnel attend to a wounded Ukrainian soldier in Berlin's Tegel airport, September 2, 20more
Ukrainian servicemen wave to their comrades as they ride in an armored vehicle near Kramatorsk September 2, 20more
Ukrainian servicemen ride in an armored vehicle near Kramatorsk September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
German army medical personnel transport a wounded Ukrainian soldier in Berlin's Tegel airport, September 2, 20more
A track from a Ukrainian army tank is pictured at the site of a destroyed Ukrainian check-point as road workermore
A cross and bullet are seen on Ukrainian serviceman as he stands in his camp near Donetsk September 2, 2014. Rmore
Ukrainian servicemen walk on the road in their camp near Donetsk September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
An Ukrainian serviceman writes on a wall near an armored vehicle in his camp near Donetsk September 2, 2014. Rmore
Ukrainian servicemen ride in an armored vehicle near Kramatorsk September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A Ukrainian military helicopter flies above a military base in the eastern Ukrainian town of Kramatorsk, Septemore
A turret with a gun from a Ukrainian army tank is pictured at the site of a destroyed Ukrainian check-point asmore
Local residents walk past a crater caused by shelling in the village of Spartak, on the outskirts of Donetsk, more
Ukrainian servicemen speak near an armored vehicle in their camp near Donetsk September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Glebmore
A piece of a mortar projectile is pictured on a road near the airport in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 1more
