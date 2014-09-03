版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 9月 4日 星期四 00:28 BJT

Displaced in Ukraine

A woman sits in a basement used as a shelter from artillery fire in Donetsk, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A woman sits in a basement used as a shelter from artillery fire in Donetsk, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Maximmore

2014年 9月 4日 星期四
A woman sits in a basement used as a shelter from artillery fire in Donetsk, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
1 / 24
An employee stands in a damaged gymnasium at a school in the village of Spartak outside Donetsk, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

An employee stands in a damaged gymnasium at a school in the village of Spartak outside Donetsk, September 3, more

2014年 9月 4日 星期四
An employee stands in a damaged gymnasium at a school in the village of Spartak outside Donetsk, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
2 / 24
A cyclist rides past Ukrainian self-propelled artillery guns near Slaviansk September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A cyclist rides past Ukrainian self-propelled artillery guns near Slaviansk September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Gamore

2014年 9月 4日 星期四
A cyclist rides past Ukrainian self-propelled artillery guns near Slaviansk September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
3 / 24
Local residents sit in a basement used as a shelter from artillery fire, in the village of Spartak, on the outskirts of Donetsk, September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Local residents sit in a basement used as a shelter from artillery fire, in the village of Spartak, on the outmore

2014年 9月 4日 星期四
Local residents sit in a basement used as a shelter from artillery fire, in the village of Spartak, on the outskirts of Donetsk, September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
4 / 24
A woman, who fled the fighting in the eastern regions of Ukraine, lines up for job vacancies at an employment fair at the dormitories where she has taken refuge with others in Krasnoyarsk, Russia September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

A woman, who fled the fighting in the eastern regions of Ukraine, lines up for job vacancies at an employment more

2014年 9月 4日 星期四
A woman, who fled the fighting in the eastern regions of Ukraine, lines up for job vacancies at an employment fair at the dormitories where she has taken refuge with others in Krasnoyarsk, Russia September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Close
5 / 24
A local resident walks past a crater caused by shelling in the village of Spartak outside Donetsk, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A local resident walks past a crater caused by shelling in the village of Spartak outside Donetsk, September 3more

2014年 9月 4日 星期四
A local resident walks past a crater caused by shelling in the village of Spartak outside Donetsk, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
6 / 24
A child looks out of a train window as people who have fled from fighting in eastern regions of Ukraine arrive to a railway station on their way to a temporary accommodation in the local cities and settlements of Siberia, in Krasnoyarsk, Russia September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

A child looks out of a train window as people who have fled from fighting in eastern regions of Ukraine arrivemore

2014年 9月 4日 星期四
A child looks out of a train window as people who have fled from fighting in eastern regions of Ukraine arrive to a railway station on their way to a temporary accommodation in the local cities and settlements of Siberia, in Krasnoyarsk, Russia September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Close
7 / 24
A woman stands in front of vehicles destroyed during recent shelling in the eastern Ukrainian town of Ilovaysk August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A woman stands in front of vehicles destroyed during recent shelling in the eastern Ukrainian town of Ilovayskmore

2014年 9月 4日 星期四
A woman stands in front of vehicles destroyed during recent shelling in the eastern Ukrainian town of Ilovaysk August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
8 / 24
A woman cooks on an open fire in front of her house in the eastern Ukrainian town of Ilovaysk August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A woman cooks on an open fire in front of her house in the eastern Ukrainian town of Ilovaysk August 31, 2014.more

2014年 9月 4日 星期四
A woman cooks on an open fire in front of her house in the eastern Ukrainian town of Ilovaysk August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
9 / 24
A man stands at the top of a house destroyed during the recent shelling in the eastern Ukrainian town of Ilovaysk, August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A man stands at the top of a house destroyed during the recent shelling in the eastern Ukrainian town of Ilovamore

2014年 9月 4日 星期四
A man stands at the top of a house destroyed during the recent shelling in the eastern Ukrainian town of Ilovaysk, August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
10 / 24
A cat walks out of a house destroyed during recent shelling in the eastern Ukrainian town of Ilovaysk August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A cat walks out of a house destroyed during recent shelling in the eastern Ukrainian town of Ilovaysk August 3more

2014年 9月 4日 星期四
A cat walks out of a house destroyed during recent shelling in the eastern Ukrainian town of Ilovaysk August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
11 / 24
An orphan is carried as another sleeps in a crib in an orphanage in Kramatorsk August 30, 2014. 76 children from orphanages in Donetsk and Makeyevka in eastern Ukraine were sent to Kramatorsk due to fighting between the Ukrainian army and pro-Russian separatists. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

An orphan is carried as another sleeps in a crib in an orphanage in Kramatorsk August 30, 2014. 76 children frmore

2014年 9月 4日 星期四
An orphan is carried as another sleeps in a crib in an orphanage in Kramatorsk August 30, 2014. 76 children from orphanages in Donetsk and Makeyevka in eastern Ukraine were sent to Kramatorsk due to fighting between the Ukrainian army and pro-Russian separatists. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
12 / 24
A child, whose name is written on arm, sits in a crib in an orphanage in Kramatorsk August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A child, whose name is written on arm, sits in a crib in an orphanage in Kramatorsk August 30, 2014. REUTERS/more

2014年 9月 4日 星期四
A child, whose name is written on arm, sits in a crib in an orphanage in Kramatorsk August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
13 / 24
People who have fled from fighting in eastern regions of Ukraine arrive at a railway station, before heading for their temporary accommodation in the local cities and settlements of Siberia, in Krasnoyarsk, Russia August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

People who have fled from fighting in eastern regions of Ukraine arrive at a railway station, before heading fmore

2014年 9月 4日 星期四
People who have fled from fighting in eastern regions of Ukraine arrive at a railway station, before heading for their temporary accommodation in the local cities and settlements of Siberia, in Krasnoyarsk, Russia August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Close
14 / 24
A boy looks out of a bus window as people who have fled from fighting in eastern regions of Ukraine leave a railway station on their way to a temporary accommodation in the local cities and settlements of Siberia, in Krasnoyarsk, Russia August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

A boy looks out of a bus window as people who have fled from fighting in eastern regions of Ukraine leave a ramore

2014年 9月 4日 星期四
A boy looks out of a bus window as people who have fled from fighting in eastern regions of Ukraine leave a railway station on their way to a temporary accommodation in the local cities and settlements of Siberia, in Krasnoyarsk, Russia August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Close
15 / 24
People walk past a building destroyed by shelling in Snizhne, Donetsk region, August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

People walk past a building destroyed by shelling in Snizhne, Donetsk region, August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Smore

2014年 9月 4日 星期四
People walk past a building destroyed by shelling in Snizhne, Donetsk region, August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
16 / 24
A man walks past burnt vehicles in a square near a railway station after recent shelling in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A man walks past burnt vehicles in a square near a railway station after recent shelling in Donetsk, eastern Umore

2014年 9月 4日 星期四
A man walks past burnt vehicles in a square near a railway station after recent shelling in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
17 / 24
A local man looks on as Ukrainian servicemen pass nearby in the eastern town of Dzerzhinsk, near Donetsk, August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A local man looks on as Ukrainian servicemen pass nearby in the eastern town of Dzerzhinsk, near Donetsk, Augumore

2014年 9月 4日 星期四
A local man looks on as Ukrainian servicemen pass nearby in the eastern town of Dzerzhinsk, near Donetsk, August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
18 / 24
Ukrainian refugees queue to receive food in a hostel of Far Eastern Federal University, which is currently being used as a transit camp for the refugees, on Russky Island in the far eastern city of Vladivostok, Russia August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev

Ukrainian refugees queue to receive food in a hostel of Far Eastern Federal University, which is currently beimore

2014年 9月 4日 星期四
Ukrainian refugees queue to receive food in a hostel of Far Eastern Federal University, which is currently being used as a transit camp for the refugees, on Russky Island in the far eastern city of Vladivostok, Russia August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev
Close
19 / 24
Smoke rises above a damaged building following what locals say was shelling by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Smoke rises above a damaged building following what locals say was shelling by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk, eamore

2014年 9月 4日 星期四
Smoke rises above a damaged building following what locals say was shelling by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
20 / 24
Medics and passers-by transport a man on a stretcher who was injured by what locals say was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces, in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Medics and passers-by transport a man on a stretcher who was injured by what locals say was recent shelling bymore

2014年 9月 4日 星期四
Medics and passers-by transport a man on a stretcher who was injured by what locals say was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces, in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
21 / 24
A woman prepares food in the Ukrainian city of Avdeevka near Donetsk, August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A woman prepares food in the Ukrainian city of Avdeevka near Donetsk, August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

2014年 9月 4日 星期四
A woman prepares food in the Ukrainian city of Avdeevka near Donetsk, August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
22 / 24
A woman prepares food in the Ukrainian city of Avdeevka near Donetsk, August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A woman prepares food in the Ukrainian city of Avdeevka near Donetsk, August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

2014年 9月 4日 星期四
A woman prepares food in the Ukrainian city of Avdeevka near Donetsk, August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
23 / 24
A woman uses a bank machine in a building damaged by shelling in the eastern town of Dzerzhinsk, near Donetsk, August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A woman uses a bank machine in a building damaged by shelling in the eastern town of Dzerzhinsk, near Donetsk,more

2014年 9月 4日 星期四
A woman uses a bank machine in a building damaged by shelling in the eastern town of Dzerzhinsk, near Donetsk, August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
24 / 24
重播
下一图片集
Rebel advance in east Ukraine

Rebel advance in east Ukraine

下一个

Rebel advance in east Ukraine

Rebel advance in east Ukraine

Casualties mount as the conflict in east Ukraine shifts in favor of pro-Russian rebels.

2014年 9月 2日
Siege of Amerli broken

Siege of Amerli broken

Iraqi forces and militia celebrate after breaking the Islamic State's siege of the town of Amerli.

2014年 9月 2日
Protest in Pakistan

Protest in Pakistan

Thousands mass outside the residence of Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to demand he step down.

2014年 9月 2日
Conflict in east Ukraine

Conflict in east Ukraine

Ukraine accuses Russia of "direct and undisguised aggression" in the country.

2014年 9月 2日

精选图集

Plane lands after secret, two-year mission

Plane lands after secret, two-year mission

The U.S. military's experimental X-37B space plane completes a classified mission that lasted nearly two years, the Air Force said.

Macron wins French election

Macron wins French election

Emmanuel Macron is elected president of France, defeating Marine Le Pen, who threatened to take France out of the European Union.

Countdown to the French election

Countdown to the French election

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐