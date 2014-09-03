Displaced in Ukraine
A woman sits in a basement used as a shelter from artillery fire in Donetsk, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Maximmore
An employee stands in a damaged gymnasium at a school in the village of Spartak outside Donetsk, September 3, more
A cyclist rides past Ukrainian self-propelled artillery guns near Slaviansk September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Gamore
Local residents sit in a basement used as a shelter from artillery fire, in the village of Spartak, on the outmore
A woman, who fled the fighting in the eastern regions of Ukraine, lines up for job vacancies at an employment more
A local resident walks past a crater caused by shelling in the village of Spartak outside Donetsk, September 3more
A child looks out of a train window as people who have fled from fighting in eastern regions of Ukraine arrivemore
A woman stands in front of vehicles destroyed during recent shelling in the eastern Ukrainian town of Ilovayskmore
A woman cooks on an open fire in front of her house in the eastern Ukrainian town of Ilovaysk August 31, 2014.more
A man stands at the top of a house destroyed during the recent shelling in the eastern Ukrainian town of Ilovamore
A cat walks out of a house destroyed during recent shelling in the eastern Ukrainian town of Ilovaysk August 3more
An orphan is carried as another sleeps in a crib in an orphanage in Kramatorsk August 30, 2014. 76 children frmore
A child, whose name is written on arm, sits in a crib in an orphanage in Kramatorsk August 30, 2014. REUTERS/more
People who have fled from fighting in eastern regions of Ukraine arrive at a railway station, before heading fmore
A boy looks out of a bus window as people who have fled from fighting in eastern regions of Ukraine leave a ramore
People walk past a building destroyed by shelling in Snizhne, Donetsk region, August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Smore
A man walks past burnt vehicles in a square near a railway station after recent shelling in Donetsk, eastern Umore
A local man looks on as Ukrainian servicemen pass nearby in the eastern town of Dzerzhinsk, near Donetsk, Augumore
Ukrainian refugees queue to receive food in a hostel of Far Eastern Federal University, which is currently beimore
Smoke rises above a damaged building following what locals say was shelling by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk, eamore
Medics and passers-by transport a man on a stretcher who was injured by what locals say was recent shelling bymore
A woman prepares food in the Ukrainian city of Avdeevka near Donetsk, August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A woman prepares food in the Ukrainian city of Avdeevka near Donetsk, August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A woman uses a bank machine in a building damaged by shelling in the eastern town of Dzerzhinsk, near Donetsk,more
下一个
Rebel advance in east Ukraine
Casualties mount as the conflict in east Ukraine shifts in favor of pro-Russian rebels.
Siege of Amerli broken
Iraqi forces and militia celebrate after breaking the Islamic State's siege of the town of Amerli.
Protest in Pakistan
Thousands mass outside the residence of Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to demand he step down.
Conflict in east Ukraine
Ukraine accuses Russia of "direct and undisguised aggression" in the country.
精选图集
Plane lands after secret, two-year mission
The U.S. military's experimental X-37B space plane completes a classified mission that lasted nearly two years, the Air Force said.
Macron wins French election
Emmanuel Macron is elected president of France, defeating Marine Le Pen, who threatened to take France out of the European Union.
Countdown to the French election
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.
Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean
On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.
Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault
Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Trump returns to New York
President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.
China's home-grown jet takes first flight
China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.