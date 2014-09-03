When lightning strikes
Lightning strikes over buildings during heavy rainfall in Kunshan, Jiangsu province, China, September 2, 2014.more
Lightning streaks across the sky as lava flows from a volcano in Eyjafjallajokul, Iceland, April 17, 2010. REmore
Lighting strikes over a barn surrounded by a soybean crop in Donnellson, Iowa, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees more
Lightning is seen above buildings during a storm in central Shanghai, August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song
Lightning strikes near a ridge as a storm passes though Death Valley National Park in California just after sumore
Lightning bolts strike around the Puyehue-Cordon Caulle volcanic chain near Osorno city in Chile, June 5, 2011more
Usher Brent Mole stands along a wall as lightning strikes across the sky during a storm delay during a game bemore
Lighting strikes over Saint Joseph cathedral during a storm in Hanoi, July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Lightning strikes behind the Mandalay Bay and the Luxor hotel casinos as a thunderstorm passes through Las Vegmore
Volcanic lightning or a dirty thunderstorm is seen above Shinmoedake peak as it erupts, between Miyazaki and Kmore
Lightning illuminates the sky offshore Beirut, October 29,2008. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
Lightnings strike over buildings during a thunderstorm in Berlin, June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Lightning strikes over buildings during a thunderstorm in central Bangkok, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukpmore
Lightning strikes the CN Tower during a thunderstorm in Toronto, May 29, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Lightning strikes over Bangkok, May 24, 2010. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
An armored vehicle from the Centurion Company, 2-1 Infantry Battalion, 5/2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team is frammore
Lightning illuminates the sky during a thunderstorm over the Swiss Federal Palace in Bern, Switzerland, July 1more
A sunflower field is seen in stormy weather near Donzere, southern France, August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Pascal Rossmore
Lightning strikes as Mount Merapi volcano erupts spewing out towering clouds of hot gas and debris, as seen frmore
Lightning strikes in Poyang county in Jiujiang, Jiangxi province, July 20, 2010. REUTERS/Aly Song
Lightning is seen during a storm under the Memorial Center in Potocari the night before a mass burial, near Srmore
Lightning flashes around the ash plume above the Puyehue-Cordon Caulle volcano chain near Entrelagos, Chile, Jmore
Lightning strikes over buildings during a thunderstorm in Belgrade, June 8, 2011. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
