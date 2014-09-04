Fighting the Islamic State
Shi'ite militia fighters take their position at the frontline during their fight against Islamic State militanmore
A Kurdish peshmerga fighter fires an RPG at an advancing Islamic State vehicle during front line clashes at Bumore
Kurdish peshmerga fighters attempt to fix their weapon while under attack from Islamic State during front linemore
A Shi'ite militia fighter takes his position at the frontline during the fight against Islamic State militantsmore
Shi'ite militia fighters drive in a military vehicle towards the the frontline during their fight with Islamicmore
Kurdish peshmerga fighters seek cover while under attack from Islamic State during front line clashes at Buyukmore
A Kurdish peshmerga fighter moves position while under attack from Islamic State during front line clashes at more
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter inspects the burnt, former media office of Islamic State militants in Sulaiman Pekmore
Shi'ite militia fighters take their position at the frontline during their fight against Islamic State militanmore
Kurdish peshmerga fighters seek cover while under attack from Islamic State during front line clashes at Buyukmore
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter walks past a mannequin leaning on the wall of the former headquarters of Islamic Smore
A Shi'ite militia fighter takes his position at the frontline during the fight against Islamic State militantsmore
Iraqi Shi'ite militia fighters fire a multiple rocket launcher at Islamic State militant positions in Sayed Hamore
A Kurdish Peshmerga armored vehicle is seen outside the burnt, former media office of Islamic State militants more
A Shi'ite militia fighter holds his gun near their frontline position during their fight with Islamic State mimore
Members of the Iraqi Special Operations Forces conduct a patrol looking for militants of the Islamic State, fomore
A member of the Iraqi Special Operations Forces takes his position during a patrol looking for militants of thmore
A member of the Iraqi Special Operations Forces takes his position during a patrol looking for militants of thmore
