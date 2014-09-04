NATO summit in Wales
Armed police officers stand at the North Gate of Cardiff Castle, ahead of the NATO summit, in Cardiff, Wales more
A craftsman from a model-making company applies final touches to a full-sized model of a Typhoon fighter jet amore
Mounted police officers pass demonstrators walking to the NATO summit at the Celtic Manor resort, near Newportmore
President Barack Obama talks to German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the NATO summit at the Celtic Manor resort,more
NATO Secretary-General Anders Fogh Rasmussen greets President Barack Obama at the start of the NATO summit atmore
A soldier carries a case as the sun rises over the golf course at the Celtic Manor resort, near Newport, in Wamore
A replica of an F-35 Lightning fighter is seen in early morning light on the golf course at the Celtic Manor rmore
Demonstrators take a break from a protest against the NATO summit taking place at the Celtic Manor resort, neamore
Sergeant Christie launches a miniature drone over the fairway at Celtic Manor golf club near Newport in Wales more
NATO Secretary-General Anders Fogh Rasmussen prepares to speak to the media at the Celtic Manor resort, near Nmore
President Barack Obama and British Prime Minister David Cameron participate in a meeting at the NATO Summit atmore
Armed police officers stand on the roof of The Lodge of the Celtic Manor resort, near Newport, in Wales Septemmore
Military vehicles and a model of an aircraft are displayed on the golf course of the the Celtic Manor Hotel, amore
An armed police officer stands in the grounds of the Celtic Manor resort, near Newport, in Wales September 4, more
President Barack Obama joins in a meeting on the situation in Ukraine at the NATO Summit at the Celtic Manor Rmore
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron greets Ukranian President Petro Poroshenko at the start of the NATO sumore
Two police officers walk past a Scout Specialist Vehicle and a Foxhound armored vehicle on the fairway at Celtmore
Final preparations are made to the main conference room in the Celtic Manor Hotel, ahead of the NATO summit, imore
Armed police officers stand in an inflatable boat, in Cardiff Bay, ahead of the forthcoming NATO summit, Walemore
Nameplates of participating countries are seen in the main conference room in the Celtic Manor Hotel, ahead ofmore
Police motorcyclists ride past Cardiff Castle, ahead of the NATO summit, in Cardiff, Wales September 3, 2014.more
A Royal Navy Type 45 destroyer, HMS Duncan, is berthed in Cardiff Bay, ahead of the forthcoming NATO summit, more
Bruce Kent, general secretary of the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament, takes part in an anti-war protest marchmore
Security fencing, erected in preparation for the NATO Summit, is seen near Cardiff Castle in the center of Carmore
下一个
When lightning strikes
Dramatic images of electrical storms
Displaced in Ukraine
Civilians fleeing or hiding from the ongoing conflict.
Rebel advance in east Ukraine
Casualties mount as the conflict in east Ukraine shifts in favor of pro-Russian rebels.
Siege of Amerli broken
Iraqi forces and militia celebrate after breaking the Islamic State's siege of the town of Amerli.
精选图集
Venezuela's elders throw punches at police
Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima
Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike grows
More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Dior in the desert
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.
Eurovision: the contenders
The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.
Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak
A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.