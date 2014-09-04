Burning the coca fields
A soldier from the Seventh Division of the Colombian National Army looks on in front of a shack, which served more
Workers hired by the Colombian government destroy coca plants during an eradication operation at a plantation more
A soldier of the Seventh Division of the Colombian National Army stands guard during an operation to eradicatemore
Soldiers of the Seventh Division of the Colombian National Army escort workers hired by the government during more
A soldier of the Seventh Division of the Colombian National Army looks on during an operation to eradicate cocmore
A soldier of the Seventh Division of the Colombian National Army escorts a worker hired by the government durimore
Soldiers of the Seventh Division of the Colombian National Army escort workers hired by the government during more
Soldiers of the Seventh Division of the Colombian National Army look on while escorting workers hired by the gmore
A soldier from the Seventh Division of the Colombian National Army walks out from a shack, which served as a mmore
A soldier from the Seventh Division of the Colombian National Army looks on in front of a shack, which served more
下一个
Fighting the Islamic State
Government forces and militias battle the Islamic State to take back parts of Iraq.
NATO summit in Wales
Crises in Iraq and Ukraine are at the top of the agenda as NATO leaders gather for a summit.
When lightning strikes
Dramatic images of electrical storms
Displaced in Ukraine
Civilians fleeing or hiding from the ongoing conflict.
精选图集
Venezuela's elders throw punches at police
Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima
Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike grows
More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Dior in the desert
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.
Eurovision: the contenders
The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.
Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak
A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.