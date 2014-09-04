版本:
中国
Burning the coca fields

A soldier from the Seventh Division of the Colombian National Army looks on in front of a shack, which served as a make-shift cocaine laboratory, after members of the unit burn it down during an operation to eradicate coca plants at a plantation in Yali, northeastern Antioquia, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Fredy Builes

Workers hired by the Colombian government destroy coca plants during an eradication operation at a plantation in Yali, northeastern Antioquia, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Fredy Builes

A soldier of the Seventh Division of the Colombian National Army stands guard during an operation to eradicate coca plants at a plantation in Yali, northeastern Antioquia, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Fredy Builes

Soldiers of the Seventh Division of the Colombian National Army escort workers hired by the government during an operation to eradicate coca plants at a plantation in Yali, northeastern Antioquia, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Fredy Builes

A soldier of the Seventh Division of the Colombian National Army looks on during an operation to eradicate coca crops at a plantation in Yali, northeastern Antioquia September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Fredy Builes

A soldier of the Seventh Division of the Colombian National Army escorts a worker hired by the government during an operation to eradicate coca plants at a plantation in Yali, northeastern Antioquia, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Fredy Builes

Soldiers of the Seventh Division of the Colombian National Army escort workers hired by the government during an operation to eradicate coca plants at a plantation in Yali, northeastern Antioquia, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Fredy Builes

Soldiers of the Seventh Division of the Colombian National Army look on while escorting workers hired by the government during an operation to eradicate coca plants at a plantation in Yali, northeastern Antioquia, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Fredy Builes

A soldier from the Seventh Division of the Colombian National Army walks out from a shack, which served as a make-shift cocaine laboratory, after burning it down during an operation to eradicate coca plants at a plantation in Yali, northeastern Antioquia, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Fredy Builes

A soldier from the Seventh Division of the Colombian National Army looks on in front of a shack, which served as a make-shift cocaine laboratory, after members of the unit burn it down during an operation to eradicate coca plants at a plantation in Yali, northeastern Antioquia, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Fredy Builes

