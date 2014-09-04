Russia's French warship delayed

Russian sailors descend from their Russian navy frigate Smolny at the Saint-Nazaire STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard in western France, June 30, 2014. About four hundred Russian sailors arrived in western France for training on Mistral-class amphibious assault ships before the Vladivostock, the first of the two, is delivered to Moscow by the end of the year. REUTERS/Julie Louise

Close