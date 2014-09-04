版本:
Russia's French warship delayed

The Mistral-class helicopter carrier Vladivostok is seen at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire, France September 4, 2014. France will not deliver the first of two helicopter carriers to Russia for now because of Moscow's actions in eastern Ukraine, the French president's office said on Wednesday. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

2014年 9月 4日 星期四
The Mistral-class helicopter carrier Vladivostok is seen at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire, France September 4, 2014. France will not deliver the first of two helicopter carriers to Russia for now because of Moscow's actions in eastern Ukraine, the French president's office said on Wednesday. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Laborers work on the Mistral-class helicopter carrier Vladivostok at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire, September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

2014年 9月 4日 星期四
Laborers work on the Mistral-class helicopter carrier Vladivostok at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire, September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Russian sailors enter the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire, September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

2014年 9月 4日 星期四
Russian sailors enter the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire, September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
The Mistral-class helicopter carrier Vladivostok is seen at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire, September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

2014年 9月 4日 星期四
The Mistral-class helicopter carrier Vladivostok is seen at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire, September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Russian sailors descend from their Russian navy frigate Smolny at the Saint-Nazaire STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard in western France, June 30, 2014. About four hundred Russian sailors arrived in western France for training on Mistral-class amphibious assault ships before the Vladivostock, the first of the two, is delivered to Moscow by the end of the year. REUTERS/Julie Louise

2014年 9月 4日 星期四
Russian sailors descend from their Russian navy frigate Smolny at the Saint-Nazaire STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard in western France, June 30, 2014. About four hundred Russian sailors arrived in western France for training on Mistral-class amphibious assault ships before the Vladivostock, the first of the two, is delivered to Moscow by the end of the year. REUTERS/Julie Louise
The Mistral-class helicopter carrier Sevastopol, is seen at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire, western France, May 15, 2014. The Sevastopol is one of two Mistral-class warships ordered by the Russian Navy. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

2014年 9月 4日 星期四
The Mistral-class helicopter carrier Sevastopol, is seen at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire, western France, May 15, 2014. The Sevastopol is one of two Mistral-class warships ordered by the Russian Navy. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
The Mistral-class helicopter carrier Vladivostok is seen at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire, western France, April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

2014年 9月 4日 星期四
The Mistral-class helicopter carrier Vladivostok is seen at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire, western France, April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
The Mistral-class helicopter carrier Sevastopol, named after the naval base in Crimea, is seen at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire, western France, May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

2014年 9月 4日 星期四
The Mistral-class helicopter carrier Sevastopol, named after the naval base in Crimea, is seen at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire, western France, May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
The Mistral-class helicopter carrier Vladivostok is seen at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire, western France, April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

2014年 9月 4日 星期四
The Mistral-class helicopter carrier Vladivostok is seen at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire, western France, April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
The Mistral-class helicopter carrier Sevastopol, named after the naval base in Crimea, is seen at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire, western France, April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

2014年 9月 4日 星期四
The Mistral-class helicopter carrier Sevastopol, named after the naval base in Crimea, is seen at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire, western France, April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
