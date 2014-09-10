版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 9月 10日 星期三 22:40 BJT

Behind ISIL lines

Militant Islamist fighters take part in a military parade along the streets of northern Raqqa province, Syria June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Militant Islamist fighters take part in a military parade along the streets of northern Raqqa province, Syria more

2014年 9月 10日 星期三
Militant Islamist fighters take part in a military parade along the streets of northern Raqqa province, Syria June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A fighter from Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant stands near burning confiscated cigarettes in the city of Raqqa, Syria April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

2014年 9月 10日 星期三
A fighter from Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant stands near burning confiscated cigarettes in the city of Raqqa, Syria April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A member of al-Qaeda linked Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant watches men in a "tug of war" contest during an Islamic quiz and games contest in a public square in Raqqa, Syria September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

2014年 9月 10日 星期三
A member of al-Qaeda linked Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant watches men in a "tug of war" contest during an Islamic quiz and games contest in a public square in Raqqa, Syria September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Militant Islamist fighters ride horses as they take part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

2014年 9月 10日 星期三
Militant Islamist fighters ride horses as they take part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Islamic State militants embrace in celebration after taking over Tabqa air base near Raqqa city, Syria August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

2014年 9月 10日 星期三
Islamic State militants embrace in celebration after taking over Tabqa air base near Raqqa city, Syria August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Veiled women sit as they chat in a garden in the northern province of Raqqa, Syria March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

2014年 9月 10日 星期三
Veiled women sit as they chat in a garden in the northern province of Raqqa, Syria March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A fighter of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant holds a weapon while another holds a flag in the city of Mosul, Iraq June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

2014年 9月 10日 星期三
A fighter of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant holds a weapon while another holds a flag in the city of Mosul, Iraq June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
An Islamic State fighter keeps guard as people, who according to them are employees of the Islamic State hired to monitor and check the quality of goods in markets, throw confiscated products in central Raqqa, Syria August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

2014年 9月 10日 星期三
An Islamic State fighter keeps guard as people, who according to them are employees of the Islamic State hired to monitor and check the quality of goods in markets, throw confiscated products in central Raqqa, Syria August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Residents shop at a market in the city of Mosul, Iraq June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

2014年 9月 10日 星期三
Residents shop at a market in the city of Mosul, Iraq June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A militant Islamist fighter gestures as he takes part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

2014年 9月 10日 星期三
A militant Islamist fighter gestures as he takes part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A militant Islamist fighter waving a flag, cheers as he takes part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

2014年 9月 10日 星期三
A militant Islamist fighter waving a flag, cheers as he takes part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Militant Islamist fighters parade on military vehicles along the streets of northern Raqqa province, Syria June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

2014年 9月 10日 星期三
Militant Islamist fighters parade on military vehicles along the streets of northern Raqqa province, Syria June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Men pray outside their shops in Raqqa, Syria April 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

2014年 9月 10日 星期三
Men pray outside their shops in Raqqa, Syria April 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
An Islamic State militant uses a loud-hailer to announce to residents of Tabqa city that Tabqa air base has fallen to Islamic State militants, in nearby Raqqa city, Syria August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

2014年 9月 10日 星期三
An Islamic State militant uses a loud-hailer to announce to residents of Tabqa city that Tabqa air base has fallen to Islamic State militants, in nearby Raqqa city, Syria August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Female school students wearing a full veil walk along a street in the northern province of Raqqa, Syria March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

2014年 9月 10日 星期三
Female school students wearing a full veil walk along a street in the northern province of Raqqa, Syria March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
People, who according to them are employees of the Islamic State hired to monitor and check the quality of goods in markets, throw away confiscated products in central Raqqa, Syria August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

2014年 9月 10日 星期三
People, who according to them are employees of the Islamic State hired to monitor and check the quality of goods in markets, throw away confiscated products in central Raqqa, Syria August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Fighters of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant stand guard at a checkpoint in the northern Iraq city of Mosul, June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

2014年 9月 10日 星期三
Fighters of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant stand guard at a checkpoint in the northern Iraq city of Mosul, June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman buys bread at a bakery in the city of Mosul, Iraq June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

2014年 9月 10日 星期三
A woman buys bread at a bakery in the city of Mosul, Iraq June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Men pray outside their shops beside flags belonging to the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant in Raqqa, Syria April 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

2014年 9月 10日 星期三
Men pray outside their shops beside flags belonging to the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant in Raqqa, Syria April 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Fighters celebrate on vehicles taken from Iraqi security forces on a main street in Fallujah, Iraq March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

2014年 9月 10日 星期三
Fighters celebrate on vehicles taken from Iraqi security forces on a main street in Fallujah, Iraq March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A man holds up a knife as he rides on the back of a motorcycle touring the streets of Tabqa city with others in celebration after Islamic State militants took over Tabqa air base, in nearby Raqqa city, Syria August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

2014年 9月 10日 星期三
A man holds up a knife as he rides on the back of a motorcycle touring the streets of Tabqa city with others in celebration after Islamic State militants took over Tabqa air base, in nearby Raqqa city, Syria August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A militant Islamist fighter uses a mobile to film his fellow fighters taking part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

2014年 9月 10日 星期三
A militant Islamist fighter uses a mobile to film his fellow fighters taking part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Men pray outside their shops in Raqqa, Syria April 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

2014年 9月 10日 星期三
Men pray outside their shops in Raqqa, Syria April 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A fighter of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant holds an ISIL flag and a weapon on a street in the city of Mosul, Iraq June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

2014年 9月 10日 星期三
A fighter of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant holds an ISIL flag and a weapon on a street in the city of Mosul, Iraq June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Fighters of al-Qaeda linked Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant parade at the Syrian town of Tel Abyad, near the border with Turkey January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yaser Al-Khodor

2014年 9月 10日 星期三
Fighters of al-Qaeda linked Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant parade at the Syrian town of Tel Abyad, near the border with Turkey January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yaser Al-Khodor
