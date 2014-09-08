版本:
Ceasefire for Ukraine

Ukrainian soldiers inspect damaged tank on the outskirts of the southern coastal town of Mariupol September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Ukrainian soldiers inspect damaged tank on the outskirts of the southern coastal town of Mariupol September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Soldiers from the Ukrainian self-defense battalion "Azov" sit at a checkpoint in the southern coastal town of Mariupol September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Soldiers from the Ukrainian self-defense battalion "Azov" sit at a checkpoint in the southern coastal town of Mariupol September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
An injured man receives treatment at a hospital in the southern coastal town of Mariupol, September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

An injured man receives treatment at a hospital in the southern coastal town of Mariupol, September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A Ukrainian soldier stands guard on the outskirts of the southern coastal town of Mariupol, September 6, 2014. The sign reads, " Careful. Mines." REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

A Ukrainian soldier stands guard on the outskirts of the southern coastal town of Mariupol, September 6, 2014. The sign reads, " Careful. Mines." REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Locals stand next to a truck burned by recent shelling on the outskirts of the southern coastal town of Mariupol September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Locals stand next to a truck burned by recent shelling on the outskirts of the southern coastal town of Mariupol September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A local woman reacts as she stands near her residence which was damaged during fighting between the Ukrainian army and pro-Russian separatists, in Pervomayskoe near Donetsk September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A local woman reacts as she stands near her residence which was damaged during fighting between the Ukrainian army and pro-Russian separatists, in Pervomayskoe near Donetsk September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A Ukrainian serviceman stands at a checkpoint near Debaltseve, September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A Ukrainian serviceman stands at a checkpoint near Debaltseve, September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Soldiers of Ukrainian self-defense battalion "Azov" get out of a car as they arrive at a checkpoint in the southern coastal town of Mariupol, September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Soldiers of Ukrainian self-defense battalion "Azov" get out of a car as they arrive at a checkpoint in the southern coastal town of Mariupol, September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A soldier of Ukrainian self-defense battalion "Azov" sits on the ground at a checkpoint in the southern coastal town of Mariupol, September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

A soldier of Ukrainian self-defense battalion "Azov" sits on the ground at a checkpoint in the southern coastal town of Mariupol, September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Ukrainian servicemen stand at a checkpoint near Debaltseve, September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Ukrainian servicemen stand at a checkpoint near Debaltseve, September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A Ukrainian border guard sits in a military vehicle in the southern coastal town of Mariupol September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

A Ukrainian border guard sits in a military vehicle in the southern coastal town of Mariupol September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A woman reacts after explaining that her house was damaged during fighting between pro-Russian separatists and Ukrainian forces in the village of Chervonoselskoye, southeast from Donetsk, September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A woman reacts after explaining that her house was damaged during fighting between pro-Russian separatists and Ukrainian forces in the village of Chervonoselskoye, southeast from Donetsk, September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Pro-Russian separatists stand guard at a checkpoint outside the village of Kreminets near the city of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Pro-Russian separatists stand guard at a checkpoint outside the village of Kreminets near the city of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Pro-Russian separatists stand guard on a street in the eastern Ukrainian town of Ilovaysk, September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Pro-Russian separatists stand guard on a street in the eastern Ukrainian town of Ilovaysk, September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A pro-Russian separatist rests outside a house in the eastern Ukrainian town of Ilovaysk, September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A pro-Russian separatist rests outside a house in the eastern Ukrainian town of Ilovaysk, September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A pro-Russian separatist looks at the burnt remains of what locals say was a Ukrainian tank outside the village of Mnogopolye, southeast from Donetsk, September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A pro-Russian separatist looks at the burnt remains of what locals say was a Ukrainian tank outside the village of Mnogopolye, southeast from Donetsk, September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A destroyed car of the Ukrainian medical service is seen on the road outside the village of Mnogopolye, southeast from Donetsk, September 5, 2014. A ceasefire between Ukrainian forces and pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine appeared to be holding on Friday evening, despite some initial shelling in the rebel stronghold of Donetsk. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov (UKRAINE - Tags: MILITARY POLITICS CIVIL UNREST CONFLICT)

A destroyed car of the Ukrainian medical service is seen on the road outside the village of Mnogopolye, southeast from Donetsk, September 5, 2014. A ceasefire between Ukrainian forces and pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine appeared to be holding on Friday evening, despite some initial shelling in the rebel stronghold of Donetsk. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov (UKRAINE - Tags: MILITARY POLITICS CIVIL UNREST CONFLICT)
Ukrainian servicemen ride in an armored vehicle near Kramatorsk September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Ukrainian servicemen ride in an armored vehicle near Kramatorsk September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A member of the military special forces sits in an armored vehicle near Kramatorsk September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A member of the military special forces sits in an armored vehicle near Kramatorsk September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Ukrainian army servicemen repair armored vehicles at their camp near Kramatorsk September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Ukrainian army servicemen repair armored vehicles at their camp near Kramatorsk September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Bullets are seen on an armored vehicle near Kramatorsk September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Bullets are seen on an armored vehicle near Kramatorsk September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A pro-Russian separatist inspects documents at a checkpoint outside the village of Kreminets near the city of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A pro-Russian separatist inspects documents at a checkpoint outside the village of Kreminets near the city of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A cyclist rides past a Ukrainian armored personnel carrier (APC) at a check point in the southern coastal town of Mariupol September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

A cyclist rides past a Ukrainian armored personnel carrier (APC) at a check point in the southern coastal town of Mariupol September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A man runs past a burnt truck belonging to Ukrainian forces near the village of Berezove, southwest from Donetsk, September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A man runs past a burnt truck belonging to Ukrainian forces near the village of Berezove, southwest from Donetsk, September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
