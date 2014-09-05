Floods in Kashmir
People transport a sick woman in an empty water tank on a flooded street during rain in Srinagar September 5, more
Onlookers stand on the debris of a house that was damaged by floodwaters on the banks of the river Tawi after more
Kashmiri women and a child are transported in a boat through a flooded road to a safer place during incessant more
Kashmiri women walk along the embankment on the side of a bridge during rain in Srinagar September 5, 2014. REmore
People stand near their submerged houses on the flooded banks of river Tawi after heavy rains in Jammu Septembmore
A man pushes an auto rickshaw on a flooded road after heavy rains in Lahore September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mohsin more
A general view of a flooded road after heavy rains in Lahore September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
A Kashmiri man removes water from his boat as it rains on the banks of Anchar Lake in Srinagar September 3, 20more
A Kashmiri man carries a trunk as he wades through a flooded road during rain in Srinagar September 5, 2014. Rmore
A house under construction is surrounded by the flooded banks of river Tawi after heavy rains in Jammu Septembmore
A couple wades through a flooded road after heavy rains in Lahore September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
A Kashmiri Muslim girl looks through the window of a vehicle on a rainy day in Srinagar September 2, 2014. REUmore
A nomadic woman carries a milk container while shifting her belongings to a safer place from the flooded banksmore
A Kashmiri woman looks on from a porch of her partially submerged house in a flooded area during incessant raimore
A Kashmiri man pushes a handcart filled with vegetables along the road as it rains during early morning in Srimore
