Fighting the Islamic State
A fighter from the Shi'ite Badr Brigade militia wears a religious flag as he guards a checkpoint that was recemore
A Kurdish peshmerga fighter mans a tank pointing towards Islamic State controlled areas at the Khazir front limore
Kurdish peshmerga fighters take up position as their tanks (not pictured) shell Islamic State controlled areasmore
A Kurdish peshmerga fighter takes up position against the Islamic State at the Khazir front line leading to Momore
A Kurdish peshmerga fighter prays on the front line against the Islamic State, in Khazir near Mosul September more
Kurdish peshmerga fighters man a tank at the Khazir front line leading to Mosul, against the Islamic State, Semore
A Kurdish peshmerga fighter takes up position with a rocket-propelled grenade launcher at the front line againmore
Fighters from the Shi'ite Badr Brigade militia guard a checkpoint along a highway recently taken from militantmore
A vehicle that was burnt during heavy fighting between militants from the Islamic State and Shi'ite militias imore
The shoes of men who were recently dug up from a mass grave are seen outside the town of Sulaiman Pek in northmore
Militia fighters and civilians cover their faces as they stand near bodies recently dug up from a mass grave omore
Shi'ite militia fighters take their position at the frontline during their fight against Islamic State militanmore
A Kurdish peshmerga fighter fires an RPG at an advancing Islamic State vehicle during front line clashes at Bumore
Kurdish peshmerga fighters attempt to fix their weapon while under attack from Islamic State during front linemore
A Shi'ite militia fighter takes his position at the frontline during the fight against Islamic State militantsmore
Shi'ite militia fighters drive in a military vehicle towards the the frontline during their fight with Islamicmore
Kurdish peshmerga fighters seek cover while under attack from Islamic State during front line clashes at Buyukmore
A Kurdish peshmerga fighter moves position while under attack from Islamic State during front line clashes at more
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter inspects the burnt, former media office of Islamic State militants in Sulaiman Pekmore
Shi'ite militia fighters take their position at the frontline during their fight against Islamic State militanmore
Kurdish peshmerga fighters seek cover while under attack from Islamic State during front line clashes at Buyukmore
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter walks past a mannequin leaning on the wall of the former headquarters of Islamic Smore
