版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 9月 8日 星期一 20:20 BJT

Fighting the Islamic State

A fighter from the Shi'ite Badr Brigade militia wears a religious flag as he guards a checkpoint that was recently taken from militants of the Islamic State outside the town of Amerli September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

A fighter from the Shi'ite Badr Brigade militia wears a religious flag as he guards a checkpoint that was recemore

2014年 9月 8日 星期一
A fighter from the Shi'ite Badr Brigade militia wears a religious flag as he guards a checkpoint that was recently taken from militants of the Islamic State outside the town of Amerli September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
1 / 22
A Kurdish peshmerga fighter mans a tank pointing towards Islamic State controlled areas at the Khazir front line leading to Mosul September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

A Kurdish peshmerga fighter mans a tank pointing towards Islamic State controlled areas at the Khazir front limore

2014年 9月 8日 星期一
A Kurdish peshmerga fighter mans a tank pointing towards Islamic State controlled areas at the Khazir front line leading to Mosul September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
2 / 22
Kurdish peshmerga fighters take up position as their tanks (not pictured) shell Islamic State controlled areas at the Khazir front line leading to Mosul September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Kurdish peshmerga fighters take up position as their tanks (not pictured) shell Islamic State controlled areasmore

2014年 9月 8日 星期一
Kurdish peshmerga fighters take up position as their tanks (not pictured) shell Islamic State controlled areas at the Khazir front line leading to Mosul September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
3 / 22
A Kurdish peshmerga fighter takes up position against the Islamic State at the Khazir front line leading to Mosul September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

A Kurdish peshmerga fighter takes up position against the Islamic State at the Khazir front line leading to Momore

2014年 9月 8日 星期一
A Kurdish peshmerga fighter takes up position against the Islamic State at the Khazir front line leading to Mosul September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
4 / 22
A Kurdish peshmerga fighter prays on the front line against the Islamic State, in Khazir near Mosul September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

A Kurdish peshmerga fighter prays on the front line against the Islamic State, in Khazir near Mosul September more

2014年 9月 8日 星期一
A Kurdish peshmerga fighter prays on the front line against the Islamic State, in Khazir near Mosul September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Close
5 / 22
Kurdish peshmerga fighters man a tank at the Khazir front line leading to Mosul, against the Islamic State, September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Kurdish peshmerga fighters man a tank at the Khazir front line leading to Mosul, against the Islamic State, Semore

2014年 9月 8日 星期一
Kurdish peshmerga fighters man a tank at the Khazir front line leading to Mosul, against the Islamic State, September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
6 / 22
A Kurdish peshmerga fighter takes up position with a rocket-propelled grenade launcher at the front line against the Islamic State, in Khazir September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

A Kurdish peshmerga fighter takes up position with a rocket-propelled grenade launcher at the front line againmore

2014年 9月 8日 星期一
A Kurdish peshmerga fighter takes up position with a rocket-propelled grenade launcher at the front line against the Islamic State, in Khazir September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
7 / 22
Fighters from the Shi'ite Badr Brigade militia guard a checkpoint along a highway recently taken from militants of the Islamic State outside the town of Sulaiman Pek September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Fighters from the Shi'ite Badr Brigade militia guard a checkpoint along a highway recently taken from militantmore

2014年 9月 8日 星期一
Fighters from the Shi'ite Badr Brigade militia guard a checkpoint along a highway recently taken from militants of the Islamic State outside the town of Sulaiman Pek September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
8 / 22
A vehicle that was burnt during heavy fighting between militants from the Islamic State and Shi'ite militias is seen on the outskirts of the town of Amerli September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

A vehicle that was burnt during heavy fighting between militants from the Islamic State and Shi'ite militias imore

2014年 9月 8日 星期一
A vehicle that was burnt during heavy fighting between militants from the Islamic State and Shi'ite militias is seen on the outskirts of the town of Amerli September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
9 / 22
The shoes of men who were recently dug up from a mass grave are seen outside the town of Sulaiman Pek in northern Iraq September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

The shoes of men who were recently dug up from a mass grave are seen outside the town of Sulaiman Pek in northmore

2014年 9月 8日 星期一
The shoes of men who were recently dug up from a mass grave are seen outside the town of Sulaiman Pek in northern Iraq September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
10 / 22
Militia fighters and civilians cover their faces as they stand near bodies recently dug up from a mass grave outside the town of Sulaiman Pek in northern Iraq September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Militia fighters and civilians cover their faces as they stand near bodies recently dug up from a mass grave omore

2014年 9月 8日 星期一
Militia fighters and civilians cover their faces as they stand near bodies recently dug up from a mass grave outside the town of Sulaiman Pek in northern Iraq September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
11 / 22
Shi'ite militia fighters take their position at the frontline during their fight against Islamic State militants in Al Bohassan village September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Shi'ite militia fighters take their position at the frontline during their fight against Islamic State militanmore

2014年 9月 8日 星期一
Shi'ite militia fighters take their position at the frontline during their fight against Islamic State militants in Al Bohassan village September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
12 / 22
A Kurdish peshmerga fighter fires an RPG at an advancing Islamic State vehicle during front line clashes at Buyuk Yeniga village, after the village was retaken today September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

A Kurdish peshmerga fighter fires an RPG at an advancing Islamic State vehicle during front line clashes at Bumore

2014年 9月 8日 星期一
A Kurdish peshmerga fighter fires an RPG at an advancing Islamic State vehicle during front line clashes at Buyuk Yeniga village, after the village was retaken today September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
13 / 22
Kurdish peshmerga fighters attempt to fix their weapon while under attack from Islamic State during front line clashes at Buyuk Yeniga village September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Kurdish peshmerga fighters attempt to fix their weapon while under attack from Islamic State during front linemore

2014年 9月 8日 星期一
Kurdish peshmerga fighters attempt to fix their weapon while under attack from Islamic State during front line clashes at Buyuk Yeniga village September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
14 / 22
A Shi'ite militia fighter takes his position at the frontline during the fight against Islamic State militants in Al Bohassan village September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

A Shi'ite militia fighter takes his position at the frontline during the fight against Islamic State militantsmore

2014年 9月 8日 星期一
A Shi'ite militia fighter takes his position at the frontline during the fight against Islamic State militants in Al Bohassan village September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
15 / 22
Shi'ite militia fighters drive in a military vehicle towards the the frontline during their fight with Islamic State militants in Al Bohassan village September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Shi'ite militia fighters drive in a military vehicle towards the the frontline during their fight with Islamicmore

2014年 9月 8日 星期一
Shi'ite militia fighters drive in a military vehicle towards the the frontline during their fight with Islamic State militants in Al Bohassan village September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
16 / 22
Kurdish peshmerga fighters seek cover while under attack from Islamic State during front line clashes at Buyuk Yeniga village September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Kurdish peshmerga fighters seek cover while under attack from Islamic State during front line clashes at Buyukmore

2014年 9月 8日 星期一
Kurdish peshmerga fighters seek cover while under attack from Islamic State during front line clashes at Buyuk Yeniga village September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
17 / 22
A Kurdish peshmerga fighter moves position while under attack from Islamic State during front line clashes at Buyuk Yeniga village September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

A Kurdish peshmerga fighter moves position while under attack from Islamic State during front line clashes at more

2014年 9月 8日 星期一
A Kurdish peshmerga fighter moves position while under attack from Islamic State during front line clashes at Buyuk Yeniga village September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
18 / 22
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter inspects the burnt, former media office of Islamic State militants in Sulaiman Pek, after the town was recaptured on Monday, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter inspects the burnt, former media office of Islamic State militants in Sulaiman Pekmore

2014年 9月 8日 星期一
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter inspects the burnt, former media office of Islamic State militants in Sulaiman Pek, after the town was recaptured on Monday, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
19 / 22
Shi'ite militia fighters take their position at the frontline during their fight against Islamic State militants in Al Bohassan village September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Shi'ite militia fighters take their position at the frontline during their fight against Islamic State militanmore

2014年 9月 8日 星期一
Shi'ite militia fighters take their position at the frontline during their fight against Islamic State militants in Al Bohassan village September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
20 / 22
Kurdish peshmerga fighters seek cover while under attack from Islamic State during front line clashes at Buyuk Yeniga village September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Kurdish peshmerga fighters seek cover while under attack from Islamic State during front line clashes at Buyukmore

2014年 9月 8日 星期一
Kurdish peshmerga fighters seek cover while under attack from Islamic State during front line clashes at Buyuk Yeniga village September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
21 / 22
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter walks past a mannequin leaning on the wall of the former headquarters of Islamic State militants in Sulaiman Pek, after the town was recaptured this week, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter walks past a mannequin leaning on the wall of the former headquarters of Islamic Smore

2014年 9月 8日 星期一
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter walks past a mannequin leaning on the wall of the former headquarters of Islamic State militants in Sulaiman Pek, after the town was recaptured this week, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
22 / 22
重播
下一图片集
Floods in Kashmir

Floods in Kashmir

下一个

Floods in Kashmir

Floods in Kashmir

Heavy rains and flash floods kill dozens in Kashmir and nearby regions.

2014年 9月 6日
Russia's French warship delayed

Russia's French warship delayed

The delivery of a helicopter carrier being built for the Russian military is delayed due to the conflict in Ukraine.

2014年 9月 4日
Burning the coca fields

Burning the coca fields

Colombian soldiers on an operation to eradicate coca plants at a plantation.

2014年 9月 4日
Fighting the Islamic State

Fighting the Islamic State

Government forces and militias battle the Islamic State to take back parts of Iraq.

2014年 9月 4日

精选图集

Macron wins French election

Macron wins French election

Emmanuel Macron is elected president of France, defeating Marine Le Pen, who threatened to take France out of the European Union.

Countdown to the French election

Countdown to the French election

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐