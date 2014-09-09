NATO exercises in Europe
A Mi-17 helicopter lands during the "Noble Sword-14" NATO international tactical exercise at the land forces tmore
A F-16 aircraft releases flares during the "Noble Sword-14" NATO international tactical exercise at the land fmore
Two members of Poland's special commando unit Lubliniec demonstrate their skills during the "Noble Sword-14" Nmore
Participants stand during the opening ceremony of "Noble Sword-14" NATO international tactical exercise at themore
A participant stands behind a weapon during the "Noble Sword-14" NATO international tactical exercise at the lmore
Members of Poland's special commando unit Lubliniec demonstrate their skills during the "Noble Sword-14" NATO more
A member of Poland's special commando unit Lubliniec looks on during the "Noble Sword-14" NATO international tmore
Members of Poland's special commando unit Lubliniec storm a building during the "Noble Sword-14" NATO internatmore
Soldiers from NATO countries take part in a battle conducted exercise called "Saber Junction Exercise" at the more
Soldiers from NATO countries take part in a battle conducted exercise called "Saber Junction Exercise" at the more
Soldiers from NATO countries receive a briefing as they take part in a battle conducted exercise called "Sabermore
Soldiers from NATO countries take part in a battle conducted exercise called "Saber Junction Exercise" at the more
Three Mi-17 helicopters fly during the "Noble Sword-14" NATO international tactical exercise at the land forcemore
Soldiers from NATO countries take part in a battle conducted exercise called "Saber Junction Exercise" at the more
Soldiers from NATO countries take part in a battle conducted exercise called "Saber Junction Exercise" at the more
Soldiers from NATO countries take part in a battle conducted exercise called "Saber Junction Exercise" at the more
Soldiers from NATO countries receive a briefing as they take part in a battle conducted exercise called "Sabermore
A soldier from NATO countries takes part in a battle conducted exercise called "Saber Junction Exercise" at thmore
U.S. 173 airborne brigade soldiers leave a C-130 aircraft during the "Steadfast Javelin II" military exercise more
U.S.173 airborne brigade soldiers arrive in armored personal carrier "Stryker" for the "Steadfast Javelin II" more
A U.S. second cavalry regiment soldier rests during the "Steadfast Javelin II" military exercise in the Lielvamore
U.S. second cavalry regiment soldiers pack parachutes during the "Steadfast Javelin II" military exercise in tmore
U.S.173 airborne brigade soldiers leave a C-17 aircraft during the "Steadfast Javelin II" military exercise inmore
U.S. second cavalry regiment soldiers stand near the armored personal carrier "Stryker" during the "Steadfast more
