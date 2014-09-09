Floods in Punjab and Kashmir
A Pakistani woman carries a rubber ring as she stands beside a flooded field following heavy rain in Cheniot, more
A temple stands amid the waters of the overflowing river Tawi during heavy rains in Jammu September 6, 2014. Rmore
A Pakistani man uses a rope while he wades through a flooded field beside his house following heavy rain in Pimore
A Pakistani family is seen beside their belongings in front of their flooded house following heavy rain in Pinmore
A rescue worker steers a a boat as flood victims wait for their turn in floodwaters, caused by heavy rain, to more
Army soldiers unload relief materials from an Indian Air Force's helicopter before distributing them to flood more
An aerial view taken from an Indian Air Force's helicopter shows the remains of a bridge after it was swept awmore
People, who were evacuated from flood-affected areas of Srinagar city, walk past an Indian Air Force AN-32 airmore
A Pakistani man wades through a flooded field following heavy rain in Cheniot, Punjab Province September 9, 20more
People stand on a damaged bridge which was swept away by floods on the river Tawi in Jammu September 8, 2014. more
A truck evacuating Kashmiri flood victims to higher grounds, travels through a flooded street in Srinagar Septmore
A Kashmiri man looses his balance on his makeshift boat after he was hit by a wave as he tries to travel to samore
Pakistani woman Mumtaz Bibi stands in her partially-destroyed house following heavy rain in Lahore September 6more
Kashmiri people walk with the help of a rope through a flooded street during rain in Srinagar September 6, 201more
Kashmiri children with their belongings sit under an umbrella during rain in Srinagar September 6, 2014. REUTmore
Kashmiri men pull a woman from the side embankment of a bridge during rain in Srinagar September 6, 2014. REUTmore
Vehicles move across a bridge over the flooded river Tawi during heavy rains in Jammu September 6, 2014. REUTEmore
People transport a sick woman in an empty water tank on a flooded street during rain in Srinagar September 5, more
Onlookers stand on the debris of a house that was damaged by floodwaters on the banks of the river Tawi after more
Kashmiri women and a child are transported in a boat through a flooded road to a safer place during incessant more
Kashmiri women walk along the embankment on the side of a bridge during rain in Srinagar September 5, 2014. REmore
A man pushes an auto rickshaw on a flooded road after heavy rains in Lahore September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mohsin more
A Kashmiri man carries a trunk as he wades through a flooded road during rain in Srinagar September 5, 2014. Rmore
A Kashmiri man removes water from his boat as it rains on the banks of Anchar Lake in Srinagar September 3, 20more
A Kashmiri Muslim girl looks through the window of a vehicle on a rainy day in Srinagar September 2, 2014. REUmore
A house under construction is surrounded by the flooded banks of river Tawi after heavy rains in Jammu Septembmore
