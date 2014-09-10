Defending the American way

U.S. Border Patrol agents talk in their vehicles at the open gate in the 18-foot (five-metre) high rusty steel barrier along the U.S.- Mexico border near Fernando Rivera Jr.'s home in Brownsville, Texas September 2, 2014. To critics, they are vigilantes spoiling for a fight. To the immigrants, they are another barrier to entry and to the U.S. Border Patrol, groups like this can either be a nuisance interfering with their operations or an aide in spotting migrants illegally trying to enter the country. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

